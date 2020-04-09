The order also granted a waiver for all 90-day reporting extending all deadlines until April 30th at the earliest. The immigration chief says this date can also be extended if the emergency continues on an ad hoc monthly basis.

Thailand has granted an automatic extension to all valid visa holders in the kingdom from Wednesday until April 30th following an order signed by the PM in Bangkok.

The Head of the Immigration Bureau, Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang, has told Reuters that an order signed on Wednesday by Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan ocha, automatically extends visas for all foreigners legally in the kingdom at this time until at least April 30th.

The move comes in response to hazardous and chaotic situations reported at immigration offices throughout Thailand which clearly posed a risk not only to the foreigners involved but also to immigration officers.

Lieutenant General Sompong says this date can be extended further if required during the emergency

Lieutenant General Sompong also indicated that the waiver or automatic extension of visas will be provided beyond April 30th if the current emergency continues.

It is understood that the visa extensions or waiver also applies to the 90-day reporting requirement extending any deadlines until April 30th at the earliest.

Thailand’s borders closed to visitors

Currently, Thailand’s borders have been closed to all travellers and in the last month, a similar waiver was issued with regard to migrant workers stranded in the kingdom to encourage them to stay put.

Death of three foreigners announced on Wednesday

The news comes on a day when Thailand announced three deaths, all of them foreigners, from the Covid 19 virus with a rise in infections and hospitalisations also being noted.

It is thought that the spike coming after days of reduced numbers relates to Thai returnees from Indonesia who had a disturbingly high infection rate from the virus when tested.

Further reading:

Officials find a visa solution for up to 500,000 foreigners riding out the coronavirus crisis here in Thailand

Smart cars highlighted by the Immigration Bureau as it seeks out foreigners hiding from the law

Immigration boss warns that a new crackdown on foreigners flouting Thai laws has begun

It’s a hard station for Thai police and foreigners should understand better the job they do to keep order

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>