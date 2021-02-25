A report in the respected Danish newspaper Politiken claimed that WHO expert, Dr Thea Kølsen Fischer, is studying closely the links between the virus, which has killed millions and devastated the world economy, and the genetic profile of Thai horseshoe bats. The new theory is being pursued by the investigative panel formed by the World Health Organisation that is trying to identify the source of the disease which first made its presence felt at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China.

A Danish epidemiologist, one of several experts that visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in January searching for the origins of the Covid-19 virus, has been reported as raising concerns about Bangkok’s Chatuchak wildlife market as a possible source. The suggestion was firmly denied on Wednesday by the Department of Disease Control.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health was forced to deny speculation on Wednesday that the kingdom and in particular its popular Chatuchak Market in Bangkok, may be the worldwide source of the Covid-19 virus.

The report can be traced back to one of the World Health Organisation investigation panellists who visited Wuhan last month.

The panel was trying to track down the first people reported as suffering from the disease in Wuhan at the end of 2019 but failed to even obtain full case files from authorities in the communist country as well as analysis of the virus at its earliest reported stage.

The world health body, based in Geneva, has made it clear that the failure to provide this information by China is hampering its investigation.

WHO panel members exploring sources for the virus outside China, are targeting Thailand

It is reported members of the panel are exploring alternative sources for the virus external to China, despite not obtaining the full range of data formally requested or being allowed full and unrestricted access to key locations while in the city at the epicentre of the outbreak.

It appears at least one member of the fact-finding panel is positively entertaining the theory that the virus originated somewhere else in Southeast Asia and in particular, Thailand.

Danish epidemiologist on the investigating panel raised concern about the Chatuchak wildlife market

This is a theory being suggested by Dr Thea Kølsen Fischer who has been at the forefront of efforts to track down the source of the infection.

This was confirmed in a news report, this week, published in the long-established Danish daily newspaper Politiken. The story appeared to suggest that Dr Fischer, who is an epidemiologist, had positively and specifically identified the market in Chatuchak as the source of the virus.

Expert denied reports in the Danish newspaper

However, the expert has since denied that this is what she said and clarified that her comments were concerned with the similar nature of a SARS virus found in Thai horseshoe bats as well as the wider theory that the virus may have originated in Southeast Asia.

Thai official at the Department of Disease Control briefs the media on the basis for the claims but rejected them categorically

This point was acknowledged in Bangkok on Wednesday by Dr Chawetsan Namwat, of the Department of Disease Control who revealed the genetic code in Thai horseshoe bats was shared with 91.5% of the Covid-19 virus.

The Thai official was at pains, however, to point out that the news reports were based on an academic assumption and that the virus found in local horseshoe bats was not transmissible to human beings.

Nevertheless, he emphasised also the undesirability of humans consuming wild species including horseshoe bats.

‘The Department of Disease Control has looked into the issue, and we can say that it’s not true,’ Dr Chawetsan told the media. ‘There is no academic proof that it came from any animal at the market.’

New narrative, looked at by WHO officials, being pushed by China on propaganda networks

The emergence of the narrative that the Covid-19 virus may have originated outside China and especially the city of Wuhan is being actively promoted on Chinese media including a number of powerful propaganda networks reaching out to international audiences.

At the same time, the World Health Organisation panel that visited China and Wuhan in January appears to be taking the proposition seriously due to the similarity of the SARS type virus found in Thai bats.

It is also clear that the Danish expert, Dr Fischer, has specifically identified the famous Chatuchak wildlife market as a potential source saying it was a place that filled her with trepidation.

Concerted reports emerging that pinpoint Thai bats as the Covid-19 source stoutly refuted by Thai officials citing no evidence of human transmission

The reports linking Thailand to the Covid-19 virus are also being disseminated by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

It went further and suggested a new strain of the virus that exactly matches the Covid-19 disease has emerged and been identified in the horseshoe bats.

This comes from a new study published in a journal called Nature Communications. It reported that the new variant known as ‘RacCS203’ was detected in five bats within a Thai wildlife facility in the eastern provinces.

At Wednesday’s press conference, the Director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Thanya Netithammakul, again pointed out that the virus found in Thai horseshoe bats has never been shown to be transmissible to human beings.

He said this has been validated by studies conducted by both Kasetsart University and Chulalongkorn University.

He also made it clear that tests conducted on animals at the wildlife market in Chatuchak, ordered by the government in March 2020, found no cause for concern.

Further reading:

Top Thai official says vaccine passports are legally a matter for the WHO under international law

Baht losing against the dollar as vaccination success hopes in the United States grow stronger

Public Health minister suggests the kingdom’s vaccination plans are not tied to vaccine plant here

US and UK show a way to end vaccine nightmare says top doctor urging vaccination for ‘herd immunity’

Covid-19 vaccination plan to proceed in February although timescales are have not been made clear yet

Thailand’s vaccination programme will not be complete until the end of 2022 says Health Minister Anutin

Thanathorn facing serious Lèse-majesté charges after Facebook broadcast on vaccination strategy

PM puts brakes on the vaccination rollout with warning that caution is the kingdom’s watchword

Top virologist Dr Yong defends the use of the Sinovac vaccine to protect frontline medical staff at high risk

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Thailand faces its darkest hour against Covid-19 virus as vaccinations due to begin in March

PM criticises employers for using cheap, illegal migrant labour as officials remain on high alert

Thailand mobilising towards faster vaccinations as the Covid virus pandemic reaches new heights

Confirmed: Covid-19 second wave is here with the new outbreak seen as more serious than the first one

Covid-19 situation worsens as local infections now spread to 38 provinces with more red zones on the map

Prime Minister warns employers and bent officials over illegal migrant workers but calls for calm for now

Samut Sakhon flare-up spreads to other provinces but will be brought under control say top officials

Covid 19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon sees province placed under lockdown measures by local officials

Minister Anutin attacks infected Thai women whose actions set back plans to reopen the kingdom’s borders

Myanmar border on alert after shock local Covid positive test on Friday is linked to local smuggling trade

Thai army strengthens security along the Burmese border to defend against super infectious strain of Covid 19

Broken-hearted Swede fears history will repeat itself as shock parting left him stranded in Laos for 4 months

Doors closed to a European diplomat who came from the airport to a Bangkok condo building after flight

Entry for privileged groups tightened up as flack swirls over Egyptian military’s flying visit to Rayong

Mystery Egyptian military flight revealed as exposing Thailand to the Covid 19 virus in Rayong

Agony for stranded western foreigners as ‘Fast-track’ Chinese charter flight jets in from Shanghai

Move to prevent a tourism wipeout as minister pushes 3 phase plan especially targeting Chinese tourists

IATA calls on countries like Thailand to think again over quarantine schemes and travel curbs costing jobs

Only 2,000 foreigners have yet registered to be reunited with love ones as tourism to also reopen

Thai public says No to foreign tourism and also predicts 1 to 2 years for travel to return to normal

Only hope for foreigners locked out of Thailand as easing continues with strict controls on entry

Australian envoy says his embassy and others continue to work on helping stranded foreigners get home

Access to Thailand opening up. It will be cautious, quite expensive with tight regulation and ministry controls

New normal for foreigners seeking access to Thailand even after flights resume if virus persists as a factor

Growing concern and frustration among a large number of expats cut off from their families in Thailand

Australian man’s heartbreak cut off from his Thai wife – begs to be included on repatriation flights

Spouses of Thai wives down under denied access to limited repatriation flights from Australia this week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>