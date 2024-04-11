Thai woman stabbed to death in an upmarket London home in Westminster, shocking locals with night screams. Police investigate response delay as detectives promise to arrest the killer.

A massive murder hunt has been launched in London following the murder of a young Thai woman. Ms Kamonnan Thiamphanit was found stabbed to death at a £3.1 million property in Westminster on Monday morning. Shocked local residents reported hearing haunting screams on Sunday night. At the same time, an internal police probe is underway after a friend of the victim phoned the Metropolitan Police expressing concern for Ms Kamonnan’s welfare some 13 hours before the 27-year-old woman’s body was found by officers on Monday morning.

Police in London have revealed chilling details of a murder discovered by officers on Monday.

The grim find took place in the upmarket Westminster area of the city.

At 8.30 am local residents observed police forcing their way into a Georgian residence.

It was located in a £3.1 million property, formerly the Ethiopian Embassy in the UK capital city.

Friends and family of the 27-year-old Thai woman left shocked by her murder which was discovered by police at Stanhope Place in Bayswater, Westminster

At length, the victim was Kamonnan Thiamphanit, a 27-year-old Thai woman known as Angela. Police have confirmed she was found murdered in her home at Stanhope Place in the Bayswater area of the London borough.

The tragedy has left Ms Kamonnan’s family and friends stunned. It is understood the Thai woman was knifed to death.

Indeed, the murder is being approached by police urgently given the rising concern about crime in London. Not least, the danger posed to women.

‘Things have gotten worse in London recently. It’s becoming dangerous,’ an elderly woman who heard blood-curdling screams on Sunday night told the media.

Police chief acknowledges concern felt by the London public, particularly among women, after the incident. Promised to work day and night for an arrest

Certainly, afterwards, the lead investigator in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton, acknowledged the concern. He assured the public that no stone would be left unturned.

‘I understand this news will be concerning, and that local women especially may be worried,’ the policeman declared. ‘Our inquiries are in the very early stages and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive, however, I can assure people that my team are working 24/7 to establish what happened to the woman, and to identify and arrest whoever may be responsible for this attack.’

The murder enquiry is being led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command at Scotland Yard. Ms Kamonnan is reported to be a dual Hong Kong-Thai citizen.

Concerns raised at a delayed police response

The London Metropolitan Police received reports from a concerned friend of Ms Kamonnan on Sunday, April 7.

This was following her failure to respond to messages and calls. Despite this intelligence, police did not attend the scene until more than 13 hours later.

When officers forcibly entered the five-bedroom terraced property on Monday morning, they found the young woman with fatal stab wounds.

The Thai national was pronounced dead at the scene. The home, set over three floors and dating back to the 1820s, was reportedly being used as an Airbnb.

Lead investigator asks the local public for help. Police set to build a portrait of Ms Kamonnan’s life and circumstances leading up to Sunday night last

Detective Chief Inspector Clifton asked the public for help.

‘My team continues to work tirelessly to piece together the events that led to Kamonnan’s murder.’

He urged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they may believe it to be, to come forward and assist with the case.

The investigation is focusing on Ms Kamonnan’s life, including the moments leading up to the crime.

Neighbours reported hearing unsettling sounds on Sunday night.

One described ‘two high-pitched screams’ followed by a disturbing silence. A resident who has lived on Stanhope Place for over 50 years described the screams as ‘very unusual.’

She went further: ‘I was in my room and I thought, ‘That’s very strange.’

Then I recall there was a sound from the other side of my house.’ The resident explained that there was no other noise after the screams, ‘only silence.’

Police believe the Thai woman knew her killer or at least allowed him entry to her home before her murder. Meanwhile, the Met is also to be investigated

Significantly, there was no sign of forced entry at the scene when police arrived on Monday morning.

In addition, the presence of a video entry system at the front door was noted by police. In turn, this has led investigators to believe that Ms Kamonnan may have known her attacker.

The possibility that the victim let her assailant into her home is a critical angle being pursued by detectives.

Nevertheless, the delay surrounding the response to the warning concerning the young woman is being taken quite seriously.

Under best practice protocols, the Metropolitan Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The agency is expected to look at their tardy response to the initial reports. In short, these concerns were raised by a friend of Ms Kamonnan on Sunday evening.

The first of these came over 13 hours before police discovered the body of Ms Kamonnan.

London Police initially viewed the case as a ‘medium risk missing person’ even after two phone calls from a friend of the Thai woman expressing concern

According to the police, there were two phone calls from the same individual expressing concern for the young woman’s welfare.

These calls occurred at 7:05 p.m. and 9:34 p.m., respectively.

The first call was classified as a ‘medium risk missing person’ report. Afterwards, police arrived at the scene the following morning.

Horrified residents later saw officers break down the front door to the 5 bedroomed property and enter at 8.30 am on Monday. Word soon spread that a murder had taken place.

Afterwards, police forensics teams arrived. It is reported that an extensive examination of the upmarket residence is still ongoing.

Police were observed on Monday removing items from the historic property.

Westminster police Chief Super Louise Puddefoot extends condolences to the Thai woman’s family and friends

The IOPC confirmed they received the referral from the Metropolitan Police.

Meanwhile, they are assessing the incident to determine what further action may be required.

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, lead for policing in Westminster, expressed condolences to Ms Kamonnan’s family and friends.

‘Our thoughts are with the woman and her family. My officers will do everything we can to support the investigation and will be stationed in the area to speak to anyone who has any information or concerns they want to share with us.’

Further reading:

UK police detectives intensify probe into Thai woman’s 2004 murder and make public appeal for information

Thai bride named as ‘Lady of the Hills in Yorkshire’ by Thai police – husband, living here, is not a suspect

UK beauty spot may have disguised the grim murder of a Thai bride from Udon Thani for over a decade

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction

Ministry asks Covid-19 unit to halt travel from the UK over new ‘Kent’ strain found among a family

2-year-old shot dead by gold robber Thursday night as 3 die, 4 injured in mass shooting with silencer gun

Bizarre and macabre tragedy in Udon Thani as deranged man murders his wife and daughters over college debt

Death sentence for a serial murderer who killed 5 including his pregnant wife and her father in a family row

Parents call for the execution of man who murdered two young teachers at their Rayong home for a motorbike

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>