The British Embassy in Bangkok is in a race against the clock to solve a red tape knot that may see the remains of a UK expat, who died in February, cremated on Wednesday in a mass operation at his local hospital against his family’s wishes at home who want him to have a private cremation so that his ashes can be returned to the United Kingdom.

75-year old David Donoghue, who died on February 15th last, had a chronic inflammatory lung condition called Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

He was taken to hospital last month but only had with him his expired UK passport when he passed away.

Covid-19 lockdown causing expat passports to be late

At present, because of the Covid-19 virus and lockdowns in western countries such as the UK, there have been difficulties in processing and posting out new passports to foreigners living abroad.

This is the nub of the problem his family ran into.

The hospital’s funeral director insisted that to release the body, the hospital would need a letter from the UK Embassy in Bangkok confirming the man’s passport details.

The UK embassy was only able to provide a letter concerning Mr Donoghue’s identity with his newly issued passport which he had not received before he passed away.

Lived in Bury Greater Manchester before moving to Phuket 15 years ago when he was 60 years old

The UK man lived for the last 15 years in Phuket having retired there from Bury in Greater Manchester where he lived until he was 60 years of age.

He was an active member of the town’s Tourist Police on the Yaowarat Road, a division of the Royal Thai Police that assists tourists and foreigners living in Thailand.

Stepdaughter expressed frustration at paperwork tangle that means David may not get a funeral

His stepdaughter, 37-year-old Gemma Swift, at home in the United Kingdom, has expressed her frustration at trying to resolve the issue against the clock, being thousands of miles away.

‘The British Embassy over in Bangkok, they said that because the number was from his current passport, they were unable to change the letter,’ she explained. ‘They have said that they won’t reissue a letter with the passport number that he’s got in the hospital with him.’

Plan to bring his ashes back to Thailand with them on a holiday once the Covid-19 crisis ends

The family say they are unable to travel to Thailand right now because of the restrictions on entry including the 14-day quarantine requirement.

Ms Swift revealed that the family traveled often to Phuket to visit Mr Donoghue before the Covid-19 crisis intervened since early last year.

They wish to have him cremated in a private ceremony in Phuket and have his ashes sent back to the United Kingdom.

Ms Swift and Mr Donoghue’s other relations then plan to bring the ashes back with them to Thailand on a holiday when the country reopens and spread them in the place that he loved and lived so happily in.

Funeral service is a ‘basic human right’

Ms Swift simply cannot understand the reason for the problem and the lack of regard for the rights and dignity of her stepfather.

‘I thought this was a basic human right to be able to give somebody a funeral and I accept that there is always going to be red tape, but please just issue a letter and let us bring him home,’ she urged while speaking on BBC Wales to highlight the case.

The UK Embassy in Bangkok has confirmed it is working with the family to achieve a satisfactory resolution to the ordeal.

‘We are assisting the family of a British man following his death in Thailand and our thoughts are with them at this deeply difficult time,’ a statement said. ‘Our staff are in contact with the local hospital and funeral director to help his family obtain the necessary paperwork to ensure his body is treated in line with their wishes.’

