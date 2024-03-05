Authorities probe violent clashes in Sukhumvit. Filipino trans workers under scrutiny. Concerns over visa abuses and organised crime. Tourism Minister reassures that the impact will be minimal.

On Tuesday, Thai officials, police and even a senior minister were conducting a post-mortem on serious disturbances in Bangkok’s popular Sukhumvit area. Beginning on Monday night and extending into the early hours of Tuesday morning, large groups of Filipino and Thai transsexuals did battle on Sukhumvit Soi 11. The conflagration saw multiple injuries and complaints filed with nearby Lumpini Police Station. On Tuesday, Immigration Bureau Police and Tourist Police were probing further into the nature of the large groups of Filipino transsexuals who appear to be regular visitors to the area. Senior police suspect that this may be part of an organised racket linked with the sex industry. In addition, there are concerns that it may be orchestrated by influential people or criminal mafia groups.

In the bustling streets of Bangkok’s Soi Sukhumvit 11, popular with many Western tourists, tensions flared on Monday night. The incident extended well into Tuesday morning culminating in a convulsive street battle. At length, a chaotic, violent and expanding brawl erupted between Thai and Filipino transsexuals.

Afterwards, there were quite a few reported injuries.

The disruption prompted an urgent police investigation. In particular, into the apparent influx of Filipino sex workers.

The incident, which occurred in front of a hotel, marked the first openly confrontational clash between the two groups.

Police and Immigration Bureau officials probe immigration status of the Filipino transsexuals. All arrived from the Philippines on 30-day tourist visas

On Tuesday morning, it led to concerns over immigration violations and illegal activities.

In short, seasoned police sources suggested the involvement of an influential racket. The importation of Filipino transsexual prostitutes into Thailand using tourist visas.

Undoubtedly, according to Police Major General Withawat Chinkham, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, many of the Filipino transsexuals entered Thailand on 30-day tourist visas.

The tourist from the Philippines had taken up residence in hotels along Soi Sukhumvit 11. Many of these are high-class establishments catering for wealthy foreign tourists.

The operators told Immigration Bureau police on Tuesday they had no knowledge of organised prostitution services.

Police similarly reported that all the transsexual women had booked their own rooms.

Police probe links with prostitution activities

It came as police on Tuesday focused their enquiries on the validity of the visas held by the Filipino transsexuals.

Certainly, all who participated in the street brawls. They were also seeking evidence of potential involvement in illegal employment activities. In essence, this includes prostitution.

At the same time, the clashes on Monday night and into Tuesday were more than a turf war. It appears to have been one driven by tribal instincts and different cultures. The violent and emotional nature of what happened shocked the capital.

This included veteran taxi drivers working in the area and tourists.

Police Major General Withawat described the affair as one of extreme unpleasantness. ‘They were unpleasant when they met, possibly because they are of different races and opinions,’ he said.

He described it as an orchestrated battle in which both sides confronted each other. Afterwards, they retreated. The police are also looking at the involvement of social media in coordinating the battle.

Senior officers say confrontation was not simply a turf battle. It was a tribal conflict between cohorts of transsexuals in the tourist heart of Bangkok

Police investigations are underway.

The aim is to determine the status of the Filipino’s visas and any potential violations of immigration laws.

Similarly, police are still identifying further participants in the brawl. A number retreated from the scene afterwards before police could detain them.

The altercation itself unfolded in multiple stages.

It began with a dispute between three Filipinos and two Thais. In turn, this escalated into a physical confrontation outside a seafood restaurant.

Later, on Soi Sukhumvit 11, a larger conflagration erupted involving 15 Filipino transvestites and six Thais.

This clash resulted in injuries and a subsequent police complaint filed by the Thai group at Lumpini police station. In the meantime, larger groups on both sides gathered culminating in chaotic early morning scenes on Tuesday.

The injuries included a broken eye socket, bruised feet and fingers. In addition, there were lacerations caused by scratched faces and punch blows to the head and body.

Despite the presence of a large number of police officers, there was an explosion of violence as numbers grew.

Social media played a role as rival trans gangs mobilised forces against each other culminating in an early morning violent brawl even with police present

What started as a localised dispute quickly escalated.

Unquestionably, it was fueled in part by social media messages rallying both sides to confront each other. Police Major General Withawat highlighted the complexity of the situation. He cited racial and ideological differences as contributing factors to the tensions.

As of now, no charges have been filed, with police diligently gathering evidence from surveillance cameras and eyewitness testimonies. The goal is to identify all parties involved and ascertain the sequence of events leading to the altercation.

Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding the potential involvement of influential groups behind the Filipino transsexuals. There are questions arising about the legality of their entry and activities in Thailand.

Investigations by the Tourist Police and Immigration Police aim to verify the legitimacy of their visas and residence status. In short, legal action is to be taken if any violations are discovered.

Filipino transsexual women, in particular, are a group targeting Thailand’s entertainment industry for opportunity given more negative conditions at home

In broader terms, the battle highlights challenges faced by both Thai and Filipino transsexuals seeking opportunities in Thailand’s entertainment industry. Many locals including taxi drivers explained the problem.

In reality, foreign tourists who often frequent the Sukhumvit area seek sexual services. At the same time, many of the transsexuals look and speak like beautiful women. It is not uncommon for punters to become discomfited later when they realise the prostitute they engaged is a transsexual.

In addition, the transsexual sector workers have a reputation for stealing from customers. There are countless such criminal reports on file.

Local police such as officers at Lumpini Police Station assiduously pursue such criminal complaints by foreigners. The reason is the danger of bad press for the kingdom’s vital foreign tourism industry.

Commander Wisut Wanichbutr is a former human trafficking investigator. On Tuesday, he was busy with Thai media such as Thai Rath, the popular daily newspaper.

In short, he provided insights into the socioeconomic factors driving Filipino transsexuals to Thailand. For example, economic hardship and a lack of opportunities in the Philippines.

Consequently, they seek employment abroad, including in Thailand’s entertainment districts especially in Bangkok and Pattaya.

Filipinos in Thailand have an English language advantage because the Asian country was once a US colony

However, the competition for clientele and the language advantage held by Filipino transsexuals present challenges for Thai counterparts.

With their fluency in English and perceived attractiveness to foreign tourists, Filipinos enjoy a competitive edge in the industry. The Philippines is a former United States colony and Filipinos have a refined Western style of communication.

This dynamic, coupled with issues of racial and ideological tensions, underscores the complexity of the situation. Unfortunately, tensions boiled over on Monday night.

There is evidence of a surge in Filipinos remitting funds from Thailand since 2017. This coincided with the election of Rodrigo Duterte as President in 2016.

The right-wing Filipino leader orchestrated a violent crime crackdown after he took power.

Remittances from Thailand rose from $12.25 million in 2016 to $52.55 million in 2017. The number peaked in 2018 at $77 million. The latest figure is from 2022 showing $62.01 million.

Presently, it is estimated Filipinos remit nearly ฿3 billion a year from Thailand.

Tumultuous incident in Bangkok has left the capital shaken. Taxi driver says that he felt the conflagration was a danger to himself and others passing by

At the same time, the chaos that unfolded on Sukhumvit 11 on Monday has left Bangkok shaken. It prompted eyewitnesses to come forward with their accounts of the incident.

Among them, on Tuesday, was Mr Thawee Pratutduang, a taxi driver. In short, Mr Thawee found himself at the centre of the turmoil on Monday night. He was forced to alert authorities to the unfolding violence at the heart of Bangkok’s tourist district.

Mr Thaweee revealed that the confrontation erupted into a dangerous melee at 5 am on Tuesday morning.

He described encountering a group of individuals, whom he identified as Filipino ladyboys. He told reporters they numbered between 40 to 50, gathering in the area.

Despite his attempts to intervene and diffuse the situation, the confrontation escalated.

He hurriedly contacted the police, such was the fury that erupted. His swift action led to the police reinforcements arriving promptly at the scene. In the meantime, however, the situation had already spiralled out of control.

The scene was one of an extremely violent clash. Undoubtedly, it posed a challenging and potentially dangerous situation for police.

Referring to Filipino ladyboys in the area, Mr Thawee expressed concerns about their activities. Basically, he suggested that they are regularly engaged in illicit business namely prostitution.

Transsexual Filipinos, working as prostitutes, often target foreigners. On Tuesday, local hotels strenuously denied such claims to Immigration Police

He told reporters that transsexual women often targeted foreigners. The Filipinos lured them into nearby hotels, where they engaged in prostitution or theft. His observations on Tuesday were vehemently denied by some businesses to Immigration Bureau police.

Nonetheless, some residents in the vicinity wholeheartedly concurred. They explained that they have had to contend with the disruptive presence of these sex workers for several years.

Ms Apinya Kaewburi is the owner of Suntaree Massage 5 Health Massage.

In brief, she too echoed Mr Thawee’s statements. On Tuesday, she lamented the damage inflicted upon her establishment during the violent street battle.

She described how her shop suffered significant losses. This included damage to furniture and signage, as a result of the chaos that ensued. She estimated it at ฿15,000 at a minimum. The incident has left her worried about the impact on tourism in the area.

She feared potential visitors may be deterred by the negative publicity surrounding the chaotic battle.

In addition, a hotel security guard who had witnessed the presence of Filipino ladyboys spoke up.

He told reporters he had worked in the area for over a year. The hotel worker said the Filipino transsexuals often stay for approximately a month at a time before disappearing and later returning. He said it was organised behaviour or business, certainly not tourism.

Despite their outwardly jovial demeanour, he acknowledged that their presence can sometimes lead to disturbances. This was evidenced by Tuesday morning’s street battles.

Growing demand for action on Tuesday from locals made extremely nervous by the incident. Top policeman says it is an opportunity the crackdown on abuses

On Tuesday, officials were somewhat coy in addressing the presence of Filipino ladyboys in the area. At the same time, as concerns heightened about their potential involvement in illegal activities, there were growing demands for action.

The clashes between Thai ladyboys and Filipino transgender women on the night of March 4th and into March 5th were extremely violent. The rolling incident has sent shockwaves through the Sukhumvit 11 area.

According to Commander Wisut, the Filipino ladyboy community has established a longstanding presence in Sukhumvit Soi 11.

Undeniably, they were drawn by the allure of Thailand’s entertainment industry. He noted that the area has historically been a hub for nightlife.

The Filipinos, however, are not just limited to sex workers.

Many Filipinos are also talented singers

The veteran policeman said a significant portion of them were talented singers. This was in view of their Filipino descent giving them exceptional vocal talents. Besides, they had a strong proficiency in English, a legacy of the Philippines’ colonial past.

The officer pointed to the economic motivations behind this migration. Commander Wisut emphasised the disparity in economic opportunities between the Philippines and Thailand.

He explained: ‘The reason why there are so many Filipinos coming to earn a living in Thailand is because the country has a bad economy. If he’s already a rich person, he probably wouldn’t travel to work like this.’

The commander also shed light on the complex dynamics of the sex trade in the area. In brief, there were people of all genders, ages, and nationalities involved. Additionally, many are also part of human trafficking rings.

As well as Filipinos, there are also Russian and African contingents. This is true both in Bangkok and Pattaya, especially when it comes to street sex workers.

Tourism minister plays down the significance of the street clashes on Monday night in Sukhumvit. She welcomed the ongoing police probe into visa abuses

On Tuesday, Ms Sudawan Wang-Suphakitkosol, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, commented on the street brawl. She addressed its potential impact on Thai tourism.

Ms Sudawan acknowledged the incident. However, she expressed confidence that it would not significantly affect the overall tourism landscape for Thailand.

She characterised the flare-up as something temporary caused by short-term emotions. At the same time, she welcomed police investigations into what happened.

She said she was concerned about Filipino arrivals engaging in illegal activities, especially working without proper permits. The minister noted that some individuals may have entered Thailand on tourist visas.

They may have subsequently engaged in unauthorised employment, exploiting the 30-day visa-free entry granted to Filipino tourists. Ms Sudawan highlighted that such matters are for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Immigration Office.

Those authorities are responsible for enforcing immigration laws and ensuring compliance with visa regulations.

Police focus on one hotel and a large group of transsexuals who all entered Thailand at the same time

She emphasised the need for cooperation between relevant authorities to prevent abuse of visa policies. All efforts must be made to deter illegal activities by foreign visitors.

The police are now focusing their enquiries on one particular group of Filipino transsexuals. These visitors arrived in Thailand on tourist visas. They stayed at a particular hotel where the incident occurred.

Significantly, police also noted that many of the Filipina transsexuals entered Thailand at the same time or as one group.

Immigration police will conduct further checks to verify the legality of their entry and residence status. Attention will also be paid to their activities in the kingdom. Any violations of immigration laws will be met with legal action.

Police are aware of the critical importance of public order in the capital. Unquestionably, this was disrupted on a street frequented by foreign tourists.

They are also concerned about the implications for national security and the danger to Thailand’s reputation among genuine foreign tourists.

