Mother dies instantly after being forced to jump from the 4th floor with her 10-year-old son who also succumbed later at a local hospital. The deadly fire completely engulfed the property before it was extinguished by responding fire services in 20 minutes.

A deadly blaze on Wednesday morning took the life of a mother and her 10-year-old son when it quickly engulfed a modern 5-storey townhouse despite the fire brigade being able to extinguish the inferno within 20 minutes.

A deadly fire broke out on Wednesday morning in Bangkok in the Yannawa District of the capital.

The alarm was raised at Bang Phongphang Police Station which received an alert through the 199 Rama Radio Centre of a fire at a luxury family home on Soi Sathupradit 45 in the Chong Nonsi sub-district of Yannawa.

Speedy response by emergency services to the scene of the inferno but the family found themselves quickly trapped in the modern five-storey building

The terrifying scene at the townhouse saw units from the emergency services and the Ruamkatanyu Foundation respond quickly.

A family was found to be sleeping at the house including parents and children.

Police sources say that six people were staying in the property with some being seriously injured after jumping from a height. The occupants of the house included a mother and two children.

Dramatic reports from Wednesday morning’s house fire tell of a mother who tried to save the life of her youngest child by jumping from the 4th floor of the building to her death.

Tragically, the child with whom she jumped also did not survive the fall after being removed to Lerdsin Hospital.

The woman is believed to have died immediately on hitting the ground after the fall. The response to the fire was led by the Chan Road Fire Station.

Headquarters of a billboard company which had offices on the first floor of the commercial premises with residential quarters overhead on three floors

The five-story townhouse is believed to be the headquarters of a billboard-making company with the ground floor and second floor used as offices for the business and the third to fifth floors used as a residence.

The inferno consumed all of the inside of the building but luckily did not spread to other properties in the block. It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish.

In all, two people are reported to have died in the incident with the mother dying at the scene while the youngest child, reportedly ten years old, was pronounced dead later at Lerdsin Hospital despite feverish attempts to revive him.

Three other people were taken to other hospitals from the scene.

Raging fire is understood to have broken out on the second floor of the building trapping those on the upper floors who had a short timeframe to escape

On Wednesday morning, fire officers at the scene told reporters they believed that the fire had broken out on the second floor of the property, causing a family relative who was staying there and sleeping with his wife on the third floor, to raise the alarm.

The 44-year-old head of the family, identified as Mr Thosaporn, is also believed to have jumped from the building from the second and suffered serious injuries while his eldest son, a 15-year-old boy, escaped the inferno.

The mother of the two boys and Mr Thosaporns’ wife, was the unfortunate woman forced to jump from the fourth floor of the building.

Investigation to find out how the fire started

Rescuers at the scene tried to resuscitate the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The full names of the family involved in the tragic incident have not yet been revealed by the emergency services.

The two adults reported to have survived the blaze on the second floor, although injured and taken to hospital, are understood to have been Mr Thosaporn’s brother and sister-in-law.

An intensive investigation led by police and fire service experts is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

