A drug-addicted son allegedly demolished his parents’ million-baht Udon Thani home with a sledgehammer, selling roofing, steel and valuables for scrap. Terrified parents fled death threats as the house vanished piece by piece, leaving only pillars.

A drug-addicted son allegedly tore his parents’ family home apart piece by piece in Udon Thani, reducing a house built with years of labour and nearly one million baht to a handful of concrete pillars. The arrest of 34-year-old Mr. Moo followed months of alleged extortion, violence and death threats that drove his elderly parents from their home, terrorised neighbours and left an entire village watching in disbelief as a two-storey house was systematically dismantled and sold for scrap.

A drug-addicted son allegedly demolished his parents’ home piece by piece in Udon Thani, stripping it for scrap until only concrete pillars remained.

The shocking case emerged on Monday in Kumphawapi District after local officials arrested Mr. Moo, 34. By then, a house built through years of labour and savings had been reduced to rubble.

Parents who spent close to one million baht constructing the property watched it disappear section by section. According to relatives, roofing sheets, steel supports and household valuables were all sold off. Eventually, almost nothing remained.

Drug addiction spiral leaves family home destroyed as parents flee threats and escalating intimidation

The case first gained attention after local administrative officer Jittiwat Suwannaphakdee posted details on Facebook.

“A cautionary tale. Another incident has occurred in Kumphawapi District, Udon Thani Province. Someone has fallen heavily into drug addiction,” he wrote.

According to the official, the destruction followed months of escalating violence, threats and intimidation. Initially, the suspect demanded money from his parents. However, those demands became increasingly aggressive.

As pressure mounted, his elderly parents were allegedly assaulted and threatened for cash. In response, they fled their home and moved in with relatives elsewhere in the village.

Even then, the ordeal did not end.

Instead, relatives said Mr. Moo continued pursuing money wherever he could find it. First, televisions disappeared. Next, refrigerators were sold. Afterwards, other household possessions followed. Anything with value reportedly became a target.

Sledgehammer demolition began after valuables vanished and the family home became a cash source

When there was nothing left to sell inside the house, the building itself became the next source of cash.

Armed with a sledgehammer, Mr. Moo allegedly began dismantling the structure. One section vanished after another. Roofing materials were removed. Steel components were stripped away. Valuable fittings disappeared.

Gradually, the two-storey home was transformed into a ruin.

According to local officials, the suspect sold scrap metal and building materials for small amounts of money. Sometimes, he reportedly received only 20 to 50 baht.

Nevertheless, the destruction continued.

A video released by local authorities showed officers arresting the suspect. The footage also captured the astonishing condition of the property.

By the time officials arrived, the half-concrete, half-wooden house had been gutted. Large sections had disappeared entirely. Only pillars and fragments of the wall remained standing.

Suspect admits smashing home apart as reporters find rubble, debris and widespread devastation

During questioning, Mr. Moo reportedly admitted to smashing parts of the house.

He told officials he used a sledgehammer to break apart the building. He also admitted to selling materials and valuables removed from the property.

The suspect claimed the money was used to buy food.

Later, reporters travelled to the scene and found widespread devastation.

What had once been described as a beautiful family home was barely recognisable. Broken timber lay across the ground. Twisted metal was scattered throughout the site. Rubble covered much of the property.

Notably, even the bathroom had become a sleeping area for the suspect.

The destruction extended beyond the main house.

Separately, a nearby property belonging to relatives was also heavily damaged. Large holes had been punched through walls. Roofing sections had collapsed. Debris was scattered throughout the building.

Villagers describe months of fear as late-night disturbances shattered peace across the community

For nearby residents, the arrest brought immediate relief.

Mrs. Nat, 82, lives close to the demolished property. She said villagers had endured months of fear and sleepless nights.

Before the arrest, she said, the suspect regularly shouted and screamed throughout the night. As a result, many residents struggled to sleep.

On some occasions, the disturbances continued until dawn.

According to Mrs. Nat, alcohol and drugs frequently worsened the situation.

She alleged that Mr. Moo sometimes used a slingshot against neighbouring homes. Light bulbs were shattered. Windows were struck. Consequently, residents became increasingly fearful.

“The villagers lived in fear,” she said.

Despite the recent violence, Mrs. Nat remembered a different man.

“Actually, before, Mr. Moo was a very good person, hardworking and diligent,” she said.

Elderly neighbour recalls hardworking man before drugs destroyed family ties and community trust

However, she said everything changed after drug addiction took hold.

“But lately he’s become addicted to drugs, his wife left him, and his younger brother, who lived in the house that was demolished, couldn’t stay there anymore and had to flee to find work.”

She directly blamed narcotics for the transformation.

“The main reason Mr. Moo became like this is because of drugs,” she said.

Looking back on the arrest, she expressed relief.

“Honestly, I’m relieved, Grandma. Now I won’t have anyone screaming and causing trouble at night anymore. I can sleep soundly now.”

Meanwhile, the suspect’s stepfather described a family pushed to breaking point.

Mr. Poolsawat, 63, said the arrest followed a complaint lodged on Friday, June 19. The complaint was filed by Mrs. Yupin, the suspect’s mother.

According to Mr. Poolsawat, demands for money became an almost daily occurrence.

Moreover, those demands were accompanied by threats.

He alleged that Mr. Moo repeatedly threatened to kill his mother if she refused to hand over cash.

Parents fled home after repeated death threats and daily demands for money from their son

As part of this pattern, the family said they faced constant intimidation. Eventually, the elderly couple abandoned their home and moved elsewhere.

Even after relocating, the harassment allegedly continued.

Mr. Poolsawat said the suspect sometimes appeared at two or three o’clock in the morning. He allegedly shouted threats and threw rocks into the property.

On another front, neighbours also reported damage to their homes and possessions.

According to the stepfather, his family suffered through nearly a year of violence and disruption.

Furthermore, the demolished house had originally been given to Mr. Moo by his mother. It was intended to provide him with a place to live.

Instead, relatives said, it became a source of scrap metal.

Family says gifted home was stripped for scrap before police finally intervened and arrested Moo

Roofing sheets disappeared first. Thereafter, steel supports were removed. Subsequently, additional building materials were stripped away and sold.

By the end, only pillars remained standing.

Relatives also said Mr. Moo admitted to using methamphetamine, alcohol and marijuana. They linked his threats, violence and destructive behaviour to prolonged substance abuse.

In parallel, villagers reported repeated disturbances and damage to local property.

Eventually, the situation reached a point where intervention became unavoidable. His wife reported him to the police. Soon afterwards, authorities moved in and arrested him.

Police reportedly indicated the suspect will face an extortion charge. Family members said they intend to pursue legal action to the fullest extent possible.

“The police said they will be charged with ‘extortion,’ which is a more serious charge than causing property damage,” Mr. Poolsawat said.

Family seeks legal action as police prepare an extortion charge over threats and destruction

He said the family wanted accountability after months of suffering.

“To be honest, my wife and I have suffered for almost a year because of our son, Moo, who is always violent.”

“It’s true that my wife doesn’t refuse him money; she always gives him what he asks for.”

“My wife and I had to move to another house, but we don’t know what’s wrong with Moo; when he gets angry, he comes to threaten to kill my wife and me late at night, around two or three in the morning, throwing rocks inside.”

Meanwhile, photographs of the ruined property spread rapidly online.

The images show one of the most extraordinary scenes to emerge from Udon Thani this year. A family home built through years of work stands virtually erased. Around the site lie shattered remains of walls, roofing and timber.

Rising above the wreckage are only the concrete pillars left behind after a house was dismantled and sold piece by piece.

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