Two Russian siblings vanished after a pre-dawn motorcycle ride near Pattaya as CCTV captured a mystery motorcycle following them. Police are racing to identify the rider and unravel the chilling disappearance before vital leads disappear.

Two Russian siblings have vanished after a pre-dawn motorcycle ride in Pattaya, triggering a major police search as detectives race to solve their mysterious disappearance. CCTV has reconstructed their final movements, revealing a puzzling stop, a turnaround near a motorway toll plaza and a motorcycle following them shortly before they vanished. With no confirmed sightings since 4.33 am on July 26, officers are urgently appealing for information as they work to uncover what happened in the final moments before the brother and sister disappeared from camera coverage along their early morning route.

Police are racing to find two missing Russian siblings after they vanished during a pre-dawn motorcycle ride in Pattaya. Detectives have reconstructed much of their journey through CCTV footage.

They are also tracking a motorcycle seen following the pair shortly before they disappeared. The investigation is now focused on identifying every person and vehicle captured along their route.

The search is being led by Huai Yai Police Station in Bang Lamung district. Investigative teams have been deployed across the area. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage from multiple locations.

They are also tracing motorcycles, interviewing potential witnesses and gathering evidence. So far, police have not confirmed what happened after the siblings disappeared from camera coverage.

Police launch urgent hunt after two Russian siblings vanish during early morning motorcycle ride in Chonburi

The brother and sister left their home in Moo 7, Huai Yai subdistrict, at about 4 am on Sunday, July 26. They rode away on a black and grey Honda ADV 160 motorcycle bearing Chonburi registration 4KS 6379. Both wore ordinary home clothes and carried their mobile phones. Initially, their departure appeared completely routine.

Before leaving the village, the siblings greeted the estate security guard. Nothing about their behaviour raised concern. Their mother believed they were simply going to a nearby convenience store. However, they never returned home. Since then, neither child has contacted family members.

As concern intensified, their mother, Ms Sarina, searched nearby areas herself. She also contacted close friends and acquaintances across Thailand. Despite those efforts, nobody had seen the children. She then filed a missing persons report with Huai Yai Police Station. In response, officers immediately launched a full-scale search.

Separately, a missing persons appeal spread rapidly across social media on Monday, July 27. The online campaign widened awareness as investigators expanded the search. Police continued gathering information while public concern steadily grew.

Mother says children speak only Russian and English as police widen search and trace final journey

Ms Sarina told investigators she has lived in Thailand since 2018. She brought both children to the kingdom in 2021. Since then, she has raised them as a single mother. Notably, she said neither child speaks Thai. Instead, they communicate only in Russian and English. Consequently, she fears they may struggle to ask for help if they encounter difficulties.

On July 28, Deputy Investigator Pol Lt Kriengkrai Kaewpipop interviewed family members for more than an hour. An interpreter assisted throughout the questioning. As part of this, officers gathered additional details about the siblings’ movements before they left home.

Meanwhile, investigators intensified their review of surveillance footage collected across Huai Yai and nearby roads. Every available recording is being examined frame by frame. Officers are also identifying everyone seen near the siblings before contact was lost.

The CCTV evidence has already revealed a detailed timeline. The younger brother was riding the Honda ADV 160. His older sister travelled as the pillion passenger. Their route initially followed Wat Thung Laharn Soi Road towards Ban Amphoe-Chak Ngaew Road.

CCTV reveals motorway detour, mystery roadside stop and meeting before siblings just disappeared

At 4.02 am, cameras captured the siblings leaving the area. Shortly before 4.21 am, another camera recorded them beneath the Chak Ngaew motorway bridge near the Map Ta Phut-Na Chom Thian motorway. That location is about six to seven kilometres from their home. By then, nothing appeared out of the ordinary.

The next sequence has become a key focus of the investigation. CCTV shows the motorcycle travelling almost to the motorway toll booths.

Suddenly, the older sister climbed off and stood beside the road. Moments later, she climbed back onto the motorcycle. Afterwards, the pair reversed onto the motorway parallel road instead of continuing forward.

Investigators then uncovered another significant development. The siblings stopped beside another motorcycle on the parallel road. They appeared to speak with another person for about two minutes. Afterwards, both motorcycles continued along the parallel road together. They later made a U-turn beneath the motorway bridge before heading towards Chak Ngaew Road.

Detectives trace motorcycle following missing siblings as police appeal for urgent public assistance

On another front, detectives discovered footage from another camera near Wat Bang Yai. It shows the siblings continuing along the motorway parallel road.

Notably, another motorcycle was travelling about 100 metres behind them. Detectives are now working to identify that rider. However, police stressed no connection has yet been established between the motorcycle and the disappearance.

The final confirmed CCTV recording was captured at about 4.33 am. It shows the siblings returning to the traffic lights beneath the Chak Ngaew motorway bridge. Seconds later, they disappeared from camera coverage. From that moment onwards, they became unreachable.

In parallel, investigators are expanding the search beyond the confirmed CCTV route. Officers are reviewing additional surveillance recordings from nearby roads and surrounding communities. They are also tracing every motorcycle and vehicle seen travelling through the area during the same period.

Furthermore, detectives are attempting to identify every person who may have crossed paths with the missing siblings. Each recording is being examined to determine where the Honda ADV 160 travelled after leaving the final camera location. Police have not confirmed whether anyone captured on the footage is connected to the disappearance.

Huai Yai Police Station has now appealed directly to the public for assistance. Anyone who has seen the two Russian siblings or their black and grey Honda ADV 160 motorcycle, registration 4KS 6379 Chonburi, is urged to contact investigators immediately. Officers believe even the smallest piece of information could help establish what happened after the siblings vanished before dawn.

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