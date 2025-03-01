Trouble in cannabis paradise on Ko Phangan as two smiling thieves make off with a shop owner’s weed

Ko Phangan cannabis shop owner offers reward after two smiling thieves steal ฿6,000 worth of weed, but police refuse to act without their identities. Frustrated, she turns to social media, posting CCTV images in hopes of tracking them down.

A Ko Phangan cannabis shop owner on Saturday sought the public’s help in identifying two thieves who stole ฿6,000 worth of the drug from her store on Thursday, February 27th. The thieves took a jar of cannabis flowers from a shelf. The woman, identified as Ms. Jariya Kamolrat of Fon, told social media users that local police refused to act on the matter without knowing the identities of the culprits. In short, they appeared to be two young men who left the shop smiling.

A determined Koh Phangan cannabis shop owner has posted a reward notice online seeking the identity of two thieves. It follows an incident at the Monkey Dispensary on the popular island on Thurday, February 27th.

In short, two young men in their mid-twenties entered the shop wearing blue and white shirts. The former bought some pot.

However, while he was paying and accepting his change, his white-shirted companion surreptitiously took a pot of cannabis flower buds.

Afterwards, his companion moved the jars on the counter to conceal the gap and then departed.

Koh Phangan shop owner turns to social media after police refuse to act without thieves’ identities

Later, the owner of the enterprise, Ms. Jariya Kamolrat of Fon, took to social media on Saturday.

Previously, she was informed by police on the island that they could not accept her complaint until the business owner provided the identities of the two individuals who entered her shop. Only then, they explained, could they take action.

Certainly, the shop owner was surprised and frustrated at this. Therefore, she posted photos from CCTV footage asking for information. The theft of the cannabis buds occurred at approximately 10:18 am.

“Hello, if anyone sees these two thieves or has any information, please notify the shop. We’re still offering a reward,” she wrote.

Fon explained that the stolen cannabis had a market value of $170 or ฿6,000. Both men were subsequently seen smiling as they left her store. They were seen walking toward the pier on Koh Phangan.

Fon, at the same time, published CCTV video evidence showing the theft taking place on her premises.

Shop owner says thieves were first-time visitors and asks public to help identify the suspects

“These two men had never visited my shop before,” Fon told social media. “I was out shopping and had my housekeeper watching the store when it happened.”

The shop owner immediately reported the matter to Ko Phangan Police Station. However, investigators later told her that the identity of the men was required.

On Saturday, she explained that those responding could either contact her directly or Ko Phangan police.

Thailand decriminalised cannabis by removing it from a prohibited narcotics list in June 2022. Afterwards, there has been an expansion of cannabis outlets, particularly on tourist islands such as Ko Phangan.

In addition to cannabis outlets or dispensaries, the drug is also found in food and bakery products sold at outlets on the island. This is permitted under 2018 legislation legalizing cannabis for medical and controlled industrial use. The 2022 amendment further decriminalised possession of cannabis.

Thai government works to regulate cannabis sales as trade remains strong on the idyllic tourist island

Presently, the government is working on legislation to further regulate the use and sale of cannabis.

At the same time, it has tightened some regulations and enforcement. Nevertheless, cannabis outlets remain open with trade said to be brisk on the holiday island.

Indeed, Koh Phangan has become a destination of choice for foreign tourists seeking to enjoy cannabis culture in Thailand.

The tourist island is home to a famous Full Moon Party held at intervals throughout the year. In addition, it has a thriving and notorious illicit drug trade, with networks often controlled by foreigners.

Further reading:

International drug ring smashed on Ko Phangan supplying illicit narcotics to partying foreign tourists

Magic loses its touch: ‘invisible’ drug dealing Nigerian nabbed by cops in Ko Phangan Hotel swoop

Nigerian drug dealer betrayed in Phuket as local police receive tip-off that led them to his arrest

Criminal probe launched in Bangkok after six drug users were found dead after suffering acute cardiac issues

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction

Ministry asks Covid-19 unit to halt travel from the UK over new ‘Kent’ strain found among a family

Top Thai and US drug suppression officials warn of the use of cryptocurrencies in the drug trade

2-year-old shot dead by gold robber Thursday night as 3 die, 4 injured in mass shooting with silencer gun

Bizarre and macabre tragedy in Udon Thani as deranged man murders his wife and daughters over college debt

Death sentence for a serial murderer who killed 5 including his pregnant wife and her father in a family row

Parents call for the execution of man who murdered two young teachers at their Rayong home for a motorbike

Drug police put retraction behind them to smash billion baht Myanmar drug operation in Bangkok raid

Use of cocaine and cannabis is still highly illegal in Thailand with very serious legal consequences

Sex, drugs and alcohol as Chiang Rai party-goers arrested in the midst of the growing virus emergency

One of the biggest drug dealers in the South flees home as Thai police and army move against him

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>