Drug dealing exploits linked to forest execution. Mother tells police she was not surprised at son’s fate

Handcuffed, shot twice in the chest and dumped in a Saraburi forest, dragon-tattooed ex-con Mr. Lek Rodsuwan, 40, was identified as police hunted his killers. His mother said she had expected his violent end due to his drug links and recent prison release.

Handcuffed, shot twice in the chest and dumped in a remote Saraburi forest, 40-year-old Mr. Lek Rodsuwan met a brutal end that his own mother said did not shock her. As police hunt his killers and probe a suspected drug-linked execution, detectives are tracing his final movements and the last phone call in which he asked his struggling mother for money.

A man found handcuffed and executed in a remote Saraburi forest has been identified as Mr. Lek Rodsuwan, 40, from Nakhon Ratchasima Province. However, his mother said the shocking discovery did not surprise her. She told police she had long expected tragedy because her son had become involved with drugs and had recently returned from prison.

The grisly discovery emerged on June 14, 2026, when Mr. Thawatchai Thongluang, village headman of Moo 7 in Thap Kwang Subdistrict, alerted Kaeng Khoi Police Station. The body was discovered in a ditch at the foot of a hill.

The secluded spot was beside the Thap Kwang-Hulin Cemetery road. It lay on the border between Thap Kwang and Cham Phak Phaeo subdistricts.

Police uncover dragon tattoos and handcuffs as Saraburi murder victim is finally identified by police

Following the alert, Pol. Lt. Col. Phatthaphol Pinthong, the investigating officer at Kaeng Khoi Police Station, arrived with officers to inspect the scene. They found the victim with his hands locked behind his back in handcuffs. Moreover, two bullets had struck his chest.

Police immediately focused on the victim’s unusual appearance. A massive dragon tattoo stretched across his chest. In addition, tattoos on both sides of his chin carried the words “Ruenphen-Saralew Model 1”.

Officers also recorded the victim’s clothing and possessions. He wore cream-coloured shorts and a yellow crew-neck shirt. Notably, a silver Luang Pho Phian amulet from Wat Khern Krathin in Lopburi Province remained attached to his left wrist.

Subsequently, investigators confirmed the dead man was Mr. Lek. He frequently travelled between Klang Dong Subdistrict and Pak Chong District. Meanwhile, detectives expanded their search for those responsible.

Drug links examined as mother reveals son’s troubled past and recent release from prison in case

Police believe the killing was connected to people involved in drugs. As part of this, investigators have begun examining CCTV recordings from different areas. They are also tracing the victim’s final route and identifying people who met him before his death.

Separately, Mrs. Weluwan was summoned to speak with investigators. She described her son as unemployed and said he had lived a disorderly life. Furthermore, she admitted she felt no surprise after receiving news of his death.

According to her statement, Mr. Lek had only left prison five to six months earlier. His criminal history began at the age of 16. At that time, he was jailed after attacking another person with a knife.

However, his mother explained that she knew little about his recent activities because they lived apart. Despite their limited contact, he called her on June 11 seeking money. Initially, he requested ฿3,000.

Final phone call and CCTV hunt intensify as police seek killers behind cold blooded Saraburi forest murder

In response, Mrs. Weluwan explained she earned only ฿400 per day. She needed money for food and everyday expenses. Therefore, she transferred only ฿1,000 to her son. It became their final known conversation.

On another front, Saraburi Provincial Police and Kaeng Khoi Police Station held strategy meetings over the murder investigation. Officers reviewed evidence and planned further investigative steps. Additionally, CCTV footage from surrounding areas became a major focus.

The body was later removed by volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation. It was transported to the Police Hospital for a detailed autopsy. At the same time, forensic findings were expected to support the wider investigation.

Investigators suspect Mr. Lek was lured to the isolated forest location. He was then restrained with handcuffs and shot twice in the chest. His body was later dumped in the roadside ditch beside the cemetery road.

In parallel, officers continued gathering evidence and pursuing those responsible. The killers remain unidentified. The Saraburi murder investigation is continuing as police work to make arrests.

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