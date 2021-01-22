26-year-old Davidsmith Chinazaekpere Ejiogo is facing legal prosecution for possession of drugs with intent to sell after being taken to Patong police station.

Police in Phuket have arrested a 26-year-old Nigerian man for drug dealing in the Patong area of the city after he was betrayed, by someone who knew of his activities, to local police who took swift action.

A Nigerian man has been arrested by police in the Patong area of Phuket after local officers found him in possession of a quantity of crystal meths.

Police believe the African national was making a delivery to a customer in the area who he was supplying with illicit drugs. This is understood to be based on intelligence after an informer tipped them off about the foreigner’s activities via a police hotline.

Hotline tip-off led police to a drug dealer on the street

He was arrested on Soi Nanai 8 in Patong.

Police officers found him in front of a building and discovered the illicit drugs in his pants pocket. His location and nefarious activity were given to police by the hotline informant.

They later raided the rented accommodation of 26-year-old Davidsmith Chinazaekpere Ejiogo in the Kalama area.

There, investigating officers discovered more drugs positioned under a potted plant at the apartment.

Drugs were also found in a drawer beside the man’s bed.

Drugs including cocaine and crystal meths found at his apartment in the Kalama area of Phuket

Police recovered half a dozen sachets of cocaine as well as powdered ecstasy and the crystal methamphetamine drug.

Interviewed by police investigators, he said his supplier was an Asian man who lived near Bang Tao Beach in the Thalang district of the province near Cherngtalay. He described that person as a friend.

Mr Ejiogo was taken to Patong police station for further questioning. It is understood that police are processing legal charges against him for possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell.

