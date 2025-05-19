Police suspect DJ was abducted and executed by drug dealer after getting too friendly with his moll

DJ Tete, a well-known Kanchanaburi DJ, was found executed in a forest after being abducted. Police suspect a drug dealer’s revenge over a romantic link to his girlfriend. Investigations continue with arrests made and a nationwide manhunt underway for other suspects.

The decomposing body of a well-known Kanchanaburi disc jockey was found on Sunday morning in a forested area of the Lat Ya subdistrict. The victim, 33-year-old Warapong Khunsrichaturong, known as ‘DJ Tete,’ was executed after being abducted. Police suspect his death is linked to a local drug dealer with known connections. Earlier, DJ Tete was reportedly involved with the drug dealer’s moll, a woman identified as Ms Nam. The body showed two gunshot wounds to the head, and his hands were tied behind his back. Region 7 police, led by Lieutenant General Naiwat Phadumchit, are determined to bring the killers to justice.

A well-known club DJ was found murdered in a remote forest in Kanchanaburi, four days after he vanished. Mr. Warapong better known as “DJ Tete,” was 33. He had performed at a birthday party on May 14. After the event, he left to meet a female friend. He never came home.

His decomposing body was discovered on the morning of May 18. It had been dumped in dense forest near Ban Thung Na Nang Rok, Village 3, Lat Ya Subdistrict. The spot was about 20 kilometres from the last place he was seen alive.

Hands tied behind back, DJ Tete found shot twice in the head in a forest near Kanchanaburi’s Lat Ya subdistrict

Shockingly, his hands were tied behind his back with thick green rope. He had been shot twice in the head. His body was bloated and covered in maggots. The smell led villagers to the corpse.

Authorities believe the murder was deliberate and organised. The killing appears linked to jealousy, a love triangle, and possible involvement with a drug gang.

Soon after 9:30 a.m. on May 18, police from Lat Ya Police Station received a report of a strong stench in the forest. Residents collecting wild mushrooms had followed the smell. They came across what appeared to be human remains.

Police, rescue volunteers, forensic experts and district investigators rushed to the scene. Police Colonel Thechin Banjong, the station superintendent, supervised the operation. Officers had to travel by four-wheel drive, then hike 500 metres into the jungle.

The corpse was found in a ravine choked with thick underbrush. It was lying on its side. DJ Tete was still dressed in the black T-shirt and jeans he wore the night he vanished.

Evidence shows victim’s hands bound and two gunshot wounds to head. Police begin forensic examination

A nylon rope bound his wrists tightly behind his back. His watch was still on his wrist. Two bullet holes were visible on the right side of his head. No other signs of injury were found.

The corpse was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Officials confirmed that the cause of death was two gunshots to the head.

Meanwhile, forensic teams combed the area for evidence. Investigators noted that only someone familiar with the terrain could access the site.

Villagers who made the discovery told police they had stumbled across the area earlier on May 15. They had been searching for wild produce when they got lost in the rain. One man saw what he believed to be a human leg. However, he was too frightened to investigate further.

Later, after seeing news reports about the missing DJ, the group returned. This time, they recognised the face and clothes. They immediately alerted police.

By then, the search for DJ Tete had intensified. His family had filed a missing person report on May 15. Friends and relatives shared his photo widely on social media.

Security footage captures DJ Tete’s last moments before abduction by two men in a white pickup truck at 3:54 a.m.

That same day, police obtained security footage from the pub and surrounding areas. It showed DJ Tete leaving around 3 a.m. He appeared relaxed.

However, another CCTV camera captured something far more sinister.

At 3:54 a.m., a white pickup truck was seen blocking his path. Two men grabbed him and forced him into the vehicle. One of them held a firearm.

The suspects were later identified as Mr. Wikun, known as “Kul”, and Mr. Thanadet, alias “King.” Both were arrested and are now in custody. However, they deny any involvement in the killing.

Investigators also tracked a black Honda Civic registered to Mr. Thanadet. That vehicle was seen leaving a house in Wang Dong Subdistrict around 1:17 a.m. on May 14. The house belongs to both suspects.

CCTV footage revealed that the sedan drove deep into the forest where the body was later found. It stayed there for several minutes before exiting the area. The same car was located two days later in Photharam District, Ratchaburi Province.

Forensic experts track car used to transport body, leading police to new suspect after vehicle found washed

Interestingly, the car had been washed thoroughly. Nonetheless, its dashcam revealed key locations and timestamps. Forensic teams believe it was used to transport the body.

The person last seen driving the vehicle was identified as Mr. Nopphichit, known as “Lueab.” He claimed the car had broken down and had been parked at the Photharam Industrial Estate. Police are now hunting for him.

Although the motive is still under investigation, police have strong suspicions.

According to sources close to the case, DJ Tete had been romantically linked to a woman named Ms. Nam. She is reportedly the girlfriend of a notorious drug trafficker known as Mr. Mui.

Mr. Mui, who is wanted by police, allegedly warned the DJ to stay away from Ms. Nam. Weeks earlier, he reportedly sent men to intimidate him. DJ Tete refused to back off.

As a result, investigators believe this may have been a revenge plot. “We are not ruling out a drug connection and a romantic dispute,” said one officer.

Police commander vows to bring killers to justice as family mourns and girlfriend recalls her warning

Police Lieutenant General Naiwat Phadumchit, Commander of Provincial Police Region 7, travelled to the crime scene. He has taken direct control of the investigation. “We will pursue every suspect,” he said. “This was clearly a premeditated act.”

Meanwhile, DJ Tete’s grieving family said their worst fears had come true. His father, Mr. Wichian Khunsrichaturong, spoke to reporters. “We didn’t want to believe he was gone,” he said. “At least now we can bring him home.”

His girlfriend, Ms. Prem Yuda, said she had urged him to avoid Ms. Nam. “I warned him it was dangerous,” she said. “He told me it was over between them.”

She added that he was kind, funny, and loved by everyone. “He never hurt anyone. He didn’t deserve this,” she said tearfully.

Police examine phone and GPS data with further arrests expected as drug links and jealous rivalries emerge

Police are now examining phone records, GPS data, and messages between DJ Tete, Ms. Nam, and the suspects. Several more arrests are expected soon.

Authorities also warned the public that Mr. Mui may be hiding in Kanchanaburi or a neighbouring province. He is believed to have ties to regional drug networks.

In addition, Ms. Nam is expected to be called for questioning. She has not yet made any public comment.

As police dig deeper, links between drug dealers, violent enforcers, and jealous lovers are coming into focus. So far, the evidence points to a calculated ambush, not a spontaneous act of violence.

Villagers in the area say the forest has a dark reputation. “People dump things there,” one local told reporters. “But we’ve never seen something like this.”

Officers urge public to share information on suspects and vehicle movements as national attention focuses on case

Officials now urge anyone with knowledge of the black sedan’s movements on May 14, or Mr. Mui’s whereabouts, to contact Lat Ya Police Station immediately.

The case has certainly sparked widespread attention across Thailand. Thousands have posted tributes online, using hashtags such as #JusticeForTete and #RIPDJTete. Many are demanding swift action and a full crackdown on the drug groups operating in the province.

As the investigation continues, DJ Tete’s body will be cremated in a funeral ceremony in Bo Phloi District. His friends say they will remember him not for how he died, but for how he lived — with energy, laughter and a love for music.

But for now, a forest in Kanchanaburi holds the memory of a life that ended too soon. And somewhere, the man who ordered it may still be watching.

