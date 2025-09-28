After decades of drug-fueled abuse and repeated violent outbursts, a 63-year-old father in Udon Thani calmly shot his meth-addicted son dead. The son had insulted his mother and called his father a “buffalo,” while the parent told police he would do it again.

A 63-year-old father in Udon Thani, northeastern Thailand, snapped Saturday night after years of abuse by his drug-addicted son. He shot the 30-year-old dead, telling police it was a fully conscious decision—one he had no regrets about. The killing came moments after the son hurled insults at his devoted mother, then turned on his father, calling him a “buffalo.” Calm and unshaken, Kham Bai later told officers he’d do it again—and warned he wouldn’t hesitate to kill anyone selling meth in his village. Police seized his rifle and took him into custody at Nakha Police Station..

A father in Udon Thani shot and killed his drug-addicted son after enduring years of violence and verbal abuse. The incident took place on the evening of September 27, 2025, at their family home in Ban Non Yang, Village No. 5, Kut Sa Subdistrict.

According to police, the 63-year-old father, Mr. Kham Bai, admitted to the killing and told officers he was no longer afraid of prison. His son, 30-year-old Mr. Tawan, also known as “Off,” had a long history of drug addiction and violent outbursts at home.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ratchaphon Morarat of Nakha Police Station received the emergency call at 8:00 PM. After the report came in, he immediately dispatched a response team including investigative officers, uniformed patrol units, a doctor from Udon Thani Hospital, and volunteers from the Udon Sawang Methadharm Foundation.

Officers wade through flooded roads to reach house where father fatally shot drug-addicted son in the chest

However, reaching the scene was not easy. Due to flooding, the team had to wade through knee-deep water and use a three-wheeled cart to get to the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a disturbing scene. In front of the elevated, wooden single-story house, the son’s body lay face down in a pool of blood. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. He wore only a pair of blue shorts. A motorcycle and a plastic bottle of water were found near his body, suggesting he may have just stepped outside. According to officials, he died instantly.

Inside the house, the boy’s mother, 59-year-old Ms. Sompong, was found trembling in shock. She had just returned home after a day selling goods at Ban Don Hat Market. Earlier that afternoon, her son had asked her to make mushroom curry, something he had been craving since lunchtime.

As soon as she returned, she fed the dogs and began preparing food outside in a temporary kitchen area. Flooding had rendered the main kitchen unusable. But before she could even light the fire, tragedy struck.

Mother watched her bleeding son collapse after single gunshot ended years of meth-fueled family violence

Suddenly, she heard a gunshot and her son’s scream. When she turned, she saw him bleeding and crawling toward her in pain. He collapsed just meters from where she stood. “I only have one son,” she said tearfully. “He’s been addicted to methamphetamine for years. He and his father always argued. I didn’t expect this.”

She confirmed that earlier that day, her son had hit his father twice and broken several household items. She believed her husband had finally lost control.

After the shooting, Mr. Kham Bai placed the homemade long-barreled gun on the porch and calmly walked away. Instead of fleeing, he went to sit outside Wat That Sawang Non Yang, a local temple about 500 meters from the house. There, he waited for the police to arrive. Officials described him as calm and cooperative. He showed no sign of regret.

In his statement to police, Mr. Kham Bai admitted that he had been drinking before the incident. He had spent the afternoon fishing and visiting relatives. Upon returning home, he found his son in one of his usual moods—agitated and aggressive.

Verbal abuse and one last insult pushed father to load a hunting rifle and fire a fatal shot at his own son

The son began mocking his mother for taking too long to cook and accused the family dog of eating the fish. He then asked for instant noodles, which his father gave him. After eating, he insulted his father, shouting, “You buffalo!”

According to the father, that insult triggered everything. “I was so angry,” he told officers. “I thought about slashing his neck with a knife, but the thought made me sick. So I grabbed the rifle.” The firearm, he said, had been given to him by a junior friend for bird hunting. He loaded it, aimed, and fired once. The bullet struck his son directly in the chest. He said he heard his son cry out twice before collapsing.

The father also revealed years of frustration. “He’s been addicted since sixth grade,” he said. “He never worked and always demanded money. I’ve warned him about drugs, told him the villagers hate him. He says he only asks his parents for money, not anyone else, but that makes it worse.” Even though his son was never violent toward outsiders, his family bore the brunt of his rage. “He kicked his mother just two days ago. She fell and hit her head. All because she fed the dogs first.”

Village headman says father reached breaking point after years of domestic violence and drug-fueled chaos

Village headman Mr. Kiatsak Suwatthadi, 55, confirmed that this wasn’t the first time the family had faced trouble. “I’ve had to intervene at their home many times,” he said. “The father often came to talk about his son’s behaviour. It was a toxic situation. I think he just broke.” According to the headman, after the shooting, Mr. Kham Bai went to a nearby shop to tell a friend. Then he waited to surrender. He admitted everything without hesitation.

Police have since taken Mr. Kham Bai and the seized firearm into custody. He faces charges of intentional murder and violations under the Firearms Act. His son’s body was transported to the forensic department at Udon Thani Hospital.

A full autopsy will be conducted before the body is released to the family for religious funeral rites. Meanwhile, officers say they are continuing the investigation and will prepare all evidence for formal prosecution.

This case has deeply shaken the local community. However, many residents say they are not surprised. For years, the family was known for its domestic disturbances. Authorities are now urging the public to report drug abuse and family violence early—before situations escalate into irreversible tragedies.

