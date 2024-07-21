magic-loses-its-touch-invisible-drug-dealing-nigerian-nabbed-by-cops-in-ko-phangan-hotel-swoop

A Nigerian man who claimed to use magic to evade police was arrested in Ko Phangan. He had overstayed his visa for nearly nine years, was found with cocaine and revealed a sophisticated drug supply network.

A drug-dealing Nigerian national looks set to swap the comfort of a luxury hotel on Ko Phangan for a long stay at a Thai prison after his arrest on Saturday. Police swooped on the 47-year-old African in the corridor of his hotel as he got ready to hit the streets with another drug delivery. Strangely, the Nigerian claimed to have been aided by magic for the last nine years as he lived in Thailand illegally and played his part in a sophisticated drug dealing network.

Police in Ko Phangan on Saturday arrested a key player in a well-organised cocaine distribution syndicate. The network has links with Malaysia and operates on a disciplined basis.

The arrested man was 47-year-old Mr. Kenneth Nnwanelobi, who entered Thailand at the Songkhla Padang Besar border checkpoint on March 17th, St. Patrick’s Day 2015.

The Nigerian man was allowed to stay in Thailand until October 15, 2015.

Nigerian man overstayed visa by nearly nine years leading to his arrest on Saturday in Ko Phangan

Consequently, he had overstayed his visa for 3,214 days or nearly nine years. The arrest occurred at a luxury hotel in the heart of Ko Phangan. Police accosted Mr. Nnwanelobi in a corridor of the establishment.

After that, he fled back to his bedroom.

However, he was pursued and forcefully brought under control. At length, in the front pocket of the Nigerian’s trousers, police found cocaine wrapped in a ball of black plastic. In short, it weighed 21.4 grammes.

After that, a further 10.1 grams of the illicit Category 2 narcotic was unearthed. Similarly, this was also found in black plastic within a cylindrical container.

Arrest reveals drug network involving pre-arranged drop locations, disciplined operational roles and protocols

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Under interrogation, he told police that he used magic in the course of his work.

In addition, he explained how the Nigerian criminal network operated. Mr. Nnwanelobi’s job was to position cocaine at pre-appointed drop locations.

In turn, customers would be notified of where to find the drug.

He explained to police that each gang member had a function. For example, bringing the substance across the border, collecting money and controlling stocks of the expensive narcotic.

Gang members instructed to delete data to avoid detection if one group member is arrested by the police

In addition, he explained to police that gang members would be aware of his arrest. Therefore, they were instructed to delete all social media and messaging data immediately.

However, it is not clear if police retrieved the arrested man’s smartphone at the scene, which would have a full record of his activity.

The arrested man told police that he had a prayer mantra which he recited every time he left the hotel. In effect, he claimed it made him invisible to the police.

Police crackdown leads to significant arrest amid ongoing campaign against foreigners from 19-23 July

Nevertheless, officers on Saturday through some mysterious twist of fate, found Mr. Nnwanelobi.

The culprit is facing a visa overstay rap in addition to drug dealing and distribution charges as well as criminal gang membership. Police Lieutenant Colonel Winit Boonchit of Tourist Police Division 3 briefed the media.

He said that an order was given for a crackdown on illegality from July 19-23 across 10 categories of crime. This came from the Tourism Police Chief, Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek.

In particular, police were tasked with apprehending foreigners in Surat Thani province working and operating in breach of the law.

Further reading:

Nigerian drug dealer betrayed in Phuket as local police receive tip-off that led them to his arrest

Criminal probe launched in Bangkok after six drug users were found dead after suffering acute cardiac issues

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction

Ministry asks Covid-19 unit to halt travel from the UK over new ‘Kent’ strain found among a family

Top Thai and US drug suppression officials warn of the use of cryptocurrencies in the drug trade

2-year-old shot dead by gold robber Thursday night as 3 die, 4 injured in mass shooting with silencer gun

Bizarre and macabre tragedy in Udon Thani as deranged man murders his wife and daughters over college debt

Death sentence for a serial murderer who killed 5 including his pregnant wife and her father in a family row

Parents call for the execution of man who murdered two young teachers at their Rayong home for a motorbike

Drug police put retraction behind them to smash billion baht Myanmar drug operation in Bangkok raid

Use of cocaine and cannabis is still highly illegal in Thailand with very serious legal consequences

Sex, drugs and alcohol as Chiang Rai party-goers arrested in the midst of the growing virus emergency

One of the biggest drug dealers in the South flees home as Thai police and army move against him

Evil drugs trade in Songkhla sees Thai woman burned alive by her family for 300 grams of ice missing in village

Thai man burns down his family home: Thailand’s drugs problem is still a very real threat to society

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>