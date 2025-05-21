Kanchanaburi police and other regions hunting down 4 suspects in the heinous murder of popular DJ Tete

Police launch armed nationwide manhunt after DJ Tete found executed in forest. Four suspects, linked to a drug dealer’s revenge plot over an affair with his girlfriend, remain at large. Officers were ordered to use lethal force if resisted. One suspect already arrested.

Police Major General Pornchai Chaloedet, Commander of Kanchanaburi Provincial Police, on Monday authorised officers to prepare for any eventuality as they hunt four suspects linked to the murder of 33-year-old DJ Warapong “Tete” Khunsrichaturong. Officers have been ordered to carry full arms and be ready to use lethal force if necessary. At the same time, the senior commander urged the fugitives to surrender and avoid further bloodshed. The popular DJ was abducted by an armed gang in the early hours of May 14. His body was later discovered with his hands tied behind his back, executed with three gunshots to the head.

Investigators believe the killing was ordered by a fugitive drug dealer currently hiding outside Thailand. Reports suggest DJ Tete had been involved in an illicit relationship with the dealer’s girlfriend. Before the murder, he was beaten and threatened by the gang’s enforcers.

On Monday, Major General Pornchai also vowed that the person behind the cold-blooded execution would be relentlessly pursued by the Royal Thai Police.

Thai police have meanwhile launched an urgent nationwide manhunt for four remaining suspects linked to the abduction and brutal murder of the entertainer. Officers have been ordered to use full tactical measures if the fugitives resist arrest.

Manhunt intensifies after arrest warrant issued as police believe four suspects remain in hiding in Thailand

The investigation intensified after the Kanchanaburi Provincial Court approved five arrest warrants. As of now, only one suspect has been caught. The remaining four are still on the run. Police believe they have fled Kanchanaburi but are still hiding somewhere in Thailand.

Authorities have identified the suspects as key operatives in the murder. Each had a specific role—from identifying the target to driving the vehicle and executing the killing. Their actions were coordinated and ruthless.

The case has gripped the country following the shocking discovery of DJ Tete’s body in a forested area of Khao Chon Kai, a military training ground in Lat Ya Subdistrict, Mueang District, Kanchanaburi. The victim, 33, originally from Kalasin Province, worked as a DJ in a Kanchanaburi nightclub.

He was abducted around 3:53 a.m. on May 14 from his car near Pruksa Village 5 in Tha Makham Subdistrict. His lifeless body was found four days later, on May 18, by villagers gathering forest products. His hands were bound behind his back. He had been shot three times in the head. Nearby tyre marks suggested the body had been dumped there, not killed at the site.

Police say killing was ordered over an affair and allege the drug dealer used a team of armed men to carry it out

Police suspect the motive was a personal vendetta linked to a love affair. DJ Tete had reportedly become involved with the girlfriend of a fugitive drug dealer living in a neighbouring country. That dealer, who was already evading an arrest warrant, allegedly ordered his subordinates to threaten and later kill the DJ.

Previously, Tete was attacked as a warning—he was slapped in public. But he did not back down. Eventually, according to police, the dealer issued a kill order.

Police have since arrested one of the suspects—39-year-old Thanadet Chueathong. He was allegedly the driver of the pickup truck that pursued Tete’s car. Officers are now searching for four others:

Nopphaphichit Duenchay, 45, driver of the black sedan used in the abduction

Phakhanat Chaemnoi, 41, passenger in the same car

Tharathep Baibua, 27, who identified the victim’s location

Narongdet Onlamoon, 43, owner of the house where the suspects gathered post-crime

All five face serious charges. These include premeditated murder, armed coercion, gang activity, corpse concealment, night-time theft using a vehicle, and illegal possession of firearms.

Senior police meet to expand probe and warn suspects they will use force if their arrest is resisted by the gang

On the morning of May 19, senior police officials convened a high-level meeting at the Provincial Police Region 7 headquarters. Police Lieutenant General Naiwat Phadumchit, Commander of Provincial Police Region 7, led the meeting. Also in attendance were Police Major General Pornchai Chaloedet, Commander of Kanchanaburi Provincial Police, and Police Major General Prasopchai Matsayawanichkul, Commander of the Regional Investigation Division.

The goal was clear—capture the remaining suspects quickly and expand the investigation to find the mastermind. Police are determined to prosecute everyone involved, including those who ordered or financed the killing.

After a three-hour meeting, Police Major General Pornchai spoke to the press. He confirmed that the remaining four suspects had already left Kanchanaburi, but they were still believed to be within Thailand.

He urged them to surrender peacefully. However, he warned that if they resisted, police would act decisively under approved tactical procedures.

“If they want to surrender, they can come forward at any time,” he said. “But if they resist, officers are authorised to respond accordingly.”

Raids on four key locations yield vehicles and digital evidence now under forensic examination

At the same time, police raided four locations across Mueang District. These were all sites linked to the suspects. Officers seized critical evidence.

The first raid targeted two homes in Wang Dong Subdistrict—numbers 86 and 86/1—belonging to Narongdet Onlamoon. Police seized a mobile phone, a SIM card, and a laptop.

The second raid took place in Ban Kao Subdistrict at the home of Tharathep Baibua. He allegedly acted as the group’s lookout.

The third location was a hut in Nong Hoi Village, where officers found a black Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck.

Finally, the fourth search focused on a car repair shop in Ban Tha Phra Niat, Kaeng Sian Subdistrict. There, they seized a white Chevrolet pickup truck with Bangkok registration number 2 Tho 8148. This vehicle was used to pick up suspect Nopphaphichit after the crime, near the Ratchaburi Industrial Estate.

All items are now undergoing forensic examination.

Family retrieves victim’s body and prepares for funeral while provincial police chief promises a relentless pursuit

Meanwhile, the victim’s family has been left devastated. On the afternoon of May 19, they retrieved DJ Tete’s body from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

His body was returned to his family home in Ban Nong Krathum, Nong Kum Subdistrict, Bo Phloi District, Kanchanaburi. Relatives gathered for religious rites. Emotions ran high. His aunt, Ms Somjit Khunsrichaturong, lit incense and tearfully asked her nephew to return home in spirit. A three-night prayer vigil was scheduled. The cremation will take place on May 22 at Wat Nong Krathum.

In an emotional moment, Tete’s uncle wept as he received his nephew’s body. He expressed concern for the safety of the family and called for swift justice.

Back at the Kanchanaburi Provincial Police Headquarters, investigators said they are not stopping with the five initial suspects. Police Major General Pornchai vowed that the case would be pursued relentlessly.

Police say more arrests are expected as the search continues also for the kingpin who gave the kill order

“If the evidence leads us to more people—especially those who ordered or paid for the hit—we will act,” he said. “No one will be spared.”

The case has sparked widespread public outrage and renewed scrutiny of cross-border criminal networks. It also highlights the dangers faced by civilians who unknowingly cross paths with powerful criminal figures.

Although DJ Tete had no criminal background, he was targeted with lethal precision. His fate was sealed not in a court of law but by a private vendetta, executed by a hired team.

Authorities say the investigation remains open and fluid. More arrests are likely. The search continues not just for the killers—but also for the one who gave the deadly order.

