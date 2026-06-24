Thailand’s biggest civil service corruption scandal in decades has exploded after 3,000 answer sheets and 800,000 exam documents were seized. Thousands of appointments are frozen as investigators probe a jobs-for-cash network tied to 6,669 local government posts.

Deputy Prime Minister Yotsanan Wongsawat or Dr. Cheng on Wednesday pledged full cooperation with investigators as Thailand was hit by one of the biggest corruption scandals in modern governance. The probe centres on allegations that answer sheets from a nationwide civil service examination were altered for paying candidates, triggering the suspension of thousands of appointments and the seizure of 3,000 examination papers and 800,000 related documents. With Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordering urgent action and investigators tracing payments of up to ฿800,000 for jobs paying just ฿15,000 a month, the scandal has struck at the heart of recruitment for 6,669 local government positions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yotsanan Wongsawat on Wednesday pledged full cooperation with investigators probing what is rapidly becoming one of the largest corruption scandals ever uncovered in Thai public administration.

The widening inquiry centres on allegations that a criminal network manipulated answer sheets from a national recruitment examination for 6,669 local government positions. Already, authorities have seized approximately 3,000 answer sheets, suspended thousands of appointments and secured a printing facility linked to the examination process. As a result, the scandal has sent shockwaves through local government offices across Thailand.

The case expanded significantly on Wednesday after police secured a printing works connected to the recruitment exercise. Investigators said approximately 800,000 examination-related documents had been produced at the facility.

Printing plant secured as investigators widen inquiry into answer sheets, payments and exam fraud

Officers subsequently removed all associated materials and placed them into secure custody. At the same time, anti-corruption investigators continued analysing evidence seized during raids carried out earlier this week in Nonthaburi.

In parallel, authorities began tracing financial transactions and reviewing the movement of examination papers after candidates completed their tests.

The scandal erupted into public view following a joint operation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Central Investigation Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Division. Investigators allege that candidates paid between ฿350,000 and ฿800,000 to secure passing grades and government employment.

In many cases, the positions carried starting salaries of approximately ฿15,000 a month. Nevertheless, authorities believe demand for stable government jobs fuelled a lucrative corruption network. Consequently, investigators are now examining whether the operation extended far beyond those already identified.

Particular attention has focused on a house in the Bang Len subdistrict in the Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi province. According to investigators, the property was used to alter answer sheets after examinations had concluded. Authorities allege examination scores were modified to match candidates who had paid money to the network.

During the raid, investigators discovered approximately 3,000 answer sheets. They also seized a large volume of additional evidence. Notably, authorities identified a key suspect as Mr P., director of the Strategy and Budget Division of a municipality in Phetchabun province.

Discovery of 3,000 answer sheets raises questions over security, custody and examination controls

The discovery immediately raised serious questions about examination security and document control. The Department of Local Administration had contracted Srinakharinwirot University to organise the examination and retain custody of answer sheets.

Therefore, investigators are seeking to establish how thousands of examination papers left official control. Equally important is determining when those documents were removed and who authorised access to them. As part of this, both government investigators and university officials have launched parallel inquiries into the handling of examination materials.

The fallout quickly reached Government House. Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened an urgent meeting with senior officials on Wednesday morning. Following the meeting, he ordered immediate action to halt appointments linked to the recruitment process.

He also directed authorities to pursue all individuals involved, regardless of rank or position. In response, the Department of Local Administration issued an urgent order suspending appointments due to take effect on July 1.

“The permanent secretary for interior must nullify the examination, although results were announced,” Mr Anutin said. “Because the process of the examination was illegal, the announced results must be revoked.” However, the Prime Minister later clarified that innocent candidates would not automatically lose their positions. Instead, investigators would identify those who benefited from corruption. Accordingly, only individuals found to have secured appointments through manipulation would face removal from office.

Prime Minister freezes appointments as authorities move to unravel vast examination scandal

The Department of Local Administration subsequently instructed all provincial governors to suspend appointments, transfers and related personnel procedures. Previously, successful candidates had already been assigned to local administrative organisations nationwide.

Their appointments were scheduled to take effect simultaneously on July 1. Now, that process has been frozen pending the outcome of multiple investigations. According to officials, the suspension is necessary to preserve public confidence and protect the integrity of the recruitment process.

Reports emerging from several provinces suggest the alleged operation may have been extensive. Investigators are examining claims that brokers and intermediaries operated alongside those accused of altering examination papers.

Some reports indicate that candidates paid substantial sums but still failed to secure appointments. On another front, authorities are investigating whether multiple layers of participants profited from the scheme. While those allegations remain under investigation, they have significantly widened the scope of the inquiry.

Speaking at Government House later on Wednesday, Mr Yotsanan said transparency would remain the government’s priority. He confirmed that Srinakharinwirot University had already reviewed available information and was prepared to cooperate fully. Furthermore, the university’s fact-finding committee would work alongside Ministry of Interior investigators.

According to Mr Yotsanan, Prime Minister Anutin had instructed that every stage of the process be transparent and fully auditable. Therefore, all agencies involved have been directed to provide information as quickly as possible.

Provincial suspensions deepen fallout as investigators examine brokers and wider corruption links

Srinakharinwirot University has moved swiftly to address the growing crisis. On Wednesday, the university announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to examine the allegations.

The institution also pledged full cooperation with anti-corruption investigators and the Ministry of Interior. In addition, university officials promised a thorough review of examination procedures. Where legally permitted, updates on progress will be released publicly.

The university now finds itself at the centre of a rapidly expanding investigation. It was contracted by the Department of Local Administration to organise the examination. It was also responsible for retaining answer sheets after testing concluded.

As part of this, investigators are examining every stage of document handling. They want to establish precisely when the answer sheets left official custody. They are also identifying who had access to examination materials. Beyond that, investigators are reviewing storage protocols, transportation arrangements and security procedures surrounding the examination process.

Speaking at Government House on Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Yotsanan Wongsawat sought to reassure the public. He confirmed that Srinakharinwirot University had already reviewed available information. He also said the university was prepared to provide any further material requested by investigators.

University launches inquiry as scrutiny intensifies over handling of answer sheets and records

Importantly, he stressed that transparency would remain the government’s guiding principle. According to Mr Yotsanan, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had instructed that every stage of the investigation must be transparent and verifiable. Consequently, all agencies involved have been directed to cooperate fully.

When questioned about the seven-day timeframe requested by the Ministry of Interior, Mr Yotsanan said coordination was already underway. He noted that he had assigned the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation to oversee the process.

At the same time, efforts were being made to standardise procedures between agencies. “We are trying to standardise the process to ensure the information is consistent,” he said. In turn, investigators hope this approach will speed up the inquiry and avoid conflicting findings.

The Prime Minister’s concerns about local government examinations did not begin this week. During Wednesday’s briefing, Mr Anutin revealed that he had previously heard allegations of irregularities. As a result, he had suspended an earlier examination process after becoming the Interior Minister. At that stage, he said concerns could not be adequately explained. Therefore, recruitment plans were halted pending clarification.

Pressure later emerged from local government organisations. Officials argued that staffing shortages were becoming increasingly difficult to manage. In some areas, positions had remained vacant for years.

Deputy PM pushes transparency as agencies coordinate evidence review and fact-finding work

Against that backdrop, recruitment examinations were eventually permitted to proceed. A revised process was established, and preparations moved forward. Subsequently, a competitive procurement process was held to appoint an examination administrator.

Srinakharinwirot University ultimately secured that contract. At the time, however, a rival university challenged the award decision. The appeal triggered an internal review within the Ministry of Interior.

Following that review, officials dismissed the complaint and allowed the procurement process to stand. Accordingly, the university assumed responsibility for administering the nationwide examination.

Now, investigators are retracing events that followed. The Prime Minister repeatedly returned to one issue on Wednesday. He questioned how thousands of answer sheets could have ended up at a private property in Nonthaburi. Government agencies possess secure storage facilities designed specifically for sensitive documents.

Yet examination materials were allegedly discovered elsewhere. Notably, investigators found approximately 3,000 answer sheets during the raid. That discovery has become one of the most important elements of the case.

Earlier concerns delayed examinations before staffing pressures pushed the recruitment process forward

Mr Anutin made clear that he viewed the allegations as extraordinary. He said he had heard rumours of similar practices before. Nevertheless, he had never encountered evidence on such a scale. The discovery of answer sheets outside official custody fundamentally changed the situation. In response, he ordered an expanded investigation into everyone connected to the process. That instruction applies regardless of rank, position or agency affiliation.

Financial evidence is now receiving equal attention. According to investigators, candidates paid between ฿350,000 and ฿800,000 to secure appointments. The amounts allegedly varied according to position and location. Meanwhile, anti-corruption officers are tracing payment flows linked to suspects. Bank records are being examined alongside communications and other evidence. In parallel, investigators are identifying potential beneficiaries of the scheme.

The economics of the operation have attracted particular scrutiny. Many of the jobs involved were entry-level positions paying approximately ฿15,000 per month. Even so, investigators believe substantial sums changed hands.

For that reason, authorities are examining whether the network operated over an extended period. They are also investigating whether similar methods may have been used previously. So far, those inquiries remain ongoing.

Prime Minister questions how thousands of answer sheets reached a private Nonthaburi property

On another front, reports from several provinces suggest the operation may have extended beyond a single group. Investigators are examining claims that brokers and intermediaries recruited candidates and collected payments.

Some reports also indicate that candidates paid money but never secured appointments. If confirmed, such findings would broaden the investigation considerably. However, those allegations have yet to be proven.

Separately, the Ministry of Interior has established its own fact-finding committee. Deputy Permanent Secretary Santithorn Yimlamai has been appointed chairman. The committee will determine whether allegations of answer-sheet manipulation can be substantiated. It will also review the conduct of officials connected to the recruitment process. Ultimately, its findings are expected to guide disciplinary action within the ministry.

Mr Anutin has repeatedly stressed that no one will receive special treatment. He said the investigation would proceed without favouritism or exception. Moreover, he emphasised that personal relationships would be irrelevant. Anyone implicated by credible evidence will face accountability. Therefore, investigators have been instructed to follow evidence wherever it leads.

Financial trails and alleged payments come under scrutiny as the probe expands across provinces

The scandal has also generated controversy surrounding a leaked audio recording. According to reports, the recording references a payment of ฿350,000. The conversation allegedly concerns efforts to facilitate the recruitment scheme.

In addition, the recording reportedly mentions a former deputy interior minister. To date, however, no individual has been formally identified. Equally important, the recording’s authenticity remains unverified.

Mr Anutin urged caution when discussing the audio clip. He said investigators must first establish whether it is genuine. He also noted that AI technology can generate highly convincing recordings. Consequently, forensic examination will be critical. Investigators are now attempting to determine when the recording was made and who participated in the conversation. Until then, officials have declined to draw conclusions.

The Prime Minister further noted that several deputy ministers served within the Ministry of Interior during the relevant period. For that reason, he said investigators must focus on evidence rather than speculation. He rejected calls for premature judgments. Instead, he insisted that every allegation be tested against verifiable facts. Only then, he said, should conclusions be reached.

Audio recording draws fresh attention as investigators seek to verify claims and authenticity

At the same time, the Ministry of Interior is reviewing legal options available to it as an injured party. Mr Anutin explained that original complaints were filed with the National Anti-Corruption Commission by candidates who believed they had been treated unfairly. Consequently, multiple investigative processes are now running simultaneously. Anti-corruption agencies, police, ministry officials and university investigators are all pursuing separate lines of inquiry.

Several successful candidates have publicly maintained their innocence. They insist they earned their positions through examination performance and personal effort.

As a result, many oppose any blanket cancellation of recruitment results. They argue that years of preparation should not be discarded because of the actions of others. Their concerns have become an increasingly visible part of the controversy.

Mr Anutin acknowledged those concerns directly. Nevertheless, he insisted that individual responsibility must be established. Candidates who passed fairly would remain eligible for appointment. By contrast, candidates who benefited from manipulation would face removal. That would apply even if appointments had already taken effect. Accordingly, investigators are focusing on identifying specific acts of wrongdoing rather than imposing collective punishment.

Nationwide inquiry widens as frozen appointments leave thousands awaiting final investigation results

The Prime Minister also referred to previous disputes involving government recruitment. In some cases, officials remained in service for years before legal rulings exposed flaws in selection processes. Here, however, most appointments have not yet taken effect. Therefore, authorities still have an opportunity to intervene. That fact heavily influenced Wednesday’s decision to suspend appointments scheduled for July 1.

According to the Department of Local Administration, postponement serves the interests of government administration and public confidence. It also gives investigators additional time to review evidence. For now, provinces have been instructed to halt the implementation of appointment orders. Local administrative organisations must also suspend reporting procedures for successful candidates. Until further notice, recruitment remains frozen nationwide.

Across Thailand, thousands of successful candidates now face uncertainty. Appointment lists had already been distributed to local authorities. Preparations for deployment were underway in many provinces. Now those plans have been suspended pending the outcome of multiple investigations. As matters stand, no timetable has been announced for resuming appointments.

What began as a raid on a house in Nonthaburi has evolved into a nationwide corruption investigation. Authorities have seized thousands of answer sheets. They have secured a printing facility linked to the examination process. They have suspended appointments affecting thousands of candidates. Meanwhile, investigators continue examining allegations involving officials, brokers and financial transactions across multiple provinces.

Investigation broadens as authorities analyse evidence and assess the full scale of the corruption case

The evidence review is expanding daily. Investigators are analysing answer sheets, financial records, communications data and witness testimony. They are also identifying additional individuals who may have participated in the scheme. Further arrests have not been ruled out. As the inquiry widens, new leads continue to emerge.

The outcome could affect thousands of careers and multiple government agencies. More immediately, it has exposed serious questions about examination security, recruitment oversight and document control.

With 6,669 positions affected, approximately 3,000 answer sheets seized and appointments frozen nationwide, the investigation has already become one of the most significant corruption probes to hit Thailand’s public administration system in decades.

For investigators, the task ahead is extensive. They must establish how the answer sheets left official custody. After that, they must determine who altered the examination papers. At the same time, they must identify who received payments and who authorised access. They must also establish whether the operation extended beyond those already identified. The answers will shape the future of thousands of appointments and determine the true scale of one of Thailand’s largest public sector corruption scandals.

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