Phuket’s governor is out and two deputy governors have been moved as PM Anutin Charnvirakul launches a dramatic shake-up amid beach land scandals, alleged mafia-style intimidation, political influence claims and bitter infighting at the heart of the island’s administration.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has dramatically shaken up Phuket’s administration, removing the governor and transferring two deputy governors amid escalating allegations of internal conflict, influential networks, disputed beachfront land, intimidation and claims of political protection. The intervention follows high-level inspections, public accusations and mounting concern within Government House that infighting among senior officials was obstructing efforts to tackle beach encroachment, alleged mafia activity and corruption claims in one of Thailand’s most important tourism and economic provinces.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Tuesday defended the sudden reshuffle of Phuket’s administration, saying the move was necessary to restore effective government and resolve escalating disputes on the island.

The Cabinet approved the transfer of Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn to the post of Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of the Interior. At the same meeting, Chotnarin Kerdsom was appointed Phuket’s new governor.

The decision followed the transfer of two Phuket deputy governors to other provinces less than 24 hours earlier.

Anutin defends Phuket reshuffle as ministers move quickly to end disputes and restore the rule of law

The reshuffle came after growing complaints from local MPs, business operators and residents. Reports of conflict within Phuket’s administration had intensified in recent weeks. Allegations linked to beach land disputes, influential figures and corruption claims also drew increasing attention.

As a result, pressure mounted on the Interior Ministry to intervene. Phuket remains one of Thailand’s most important tourism and economic centres. Consequently, senior officials viewed the continuing disputes as a threat to effective administration.

Speaking at Government House before departing for a two-day visit to Russia, Mr Anutin stressed that the transfer was proposed by Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampantharat. He rejected suggestions that the move was punitive. Instead, he described it as an administrative adjustment designed to improve performance.

“The transfer has been completed. The Permanent Secretary proposed it,” he said. “The transfer is about work efficiency.” He added that the appointment represented a promotion for a senior official. “Moving him to deputy permanent secretary is a promotion. The Phuket governor is a senior official with a strong professional profile.”

Prime Minister cites growing conflict and unresolved complaints as reasons for sweeping changes

However, Mr Anutin acknowledged that Phuket faced a series of unresolved problems. Earlier this month, he spent several days on the island reviewing complaints and inspecting disputed sites. Yet little progress followed. According to the prime minister, public accusations and internal disagreements had reached a point where officials could no longer work effectively together.

“We have seen clips and public accusations. Under such circumstances, people cannot work together,” he said. Therefore, he concluded that personnel changes had become necessary. “We need officials who have no conflicts and can work as a team.”

Notably, Mr Anutin linked the reshuffle to wider concerns about beach management and public land. He cited complaints involving land encroachment, restricted access to coastal areas and intimidation by influential groups. He also referred to false claims of political protection and local power.

In response, he instructed the Interior Ministry to accelerate solutions. “Should I wait another nine months for reports, investigations and fact-finding committees?” he asked. “I have instructed the Interior Ministry to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.”

Bang Tao inspection intensified scrutiny of alleged intimidation and disputed beachfront land

The pressure on Phuket’s administration increased sharply after the prime minister’s visit to Bang Tao Beach in Thalang district. During the inspection, residents and business operators complained about harassment linked to disputed public land.

Several raised concerns about groups demanding payments while claiming influence over beachfront areas. Following those meetings, Mr Anutin declared zero tolerance for mafia-style intimidation. He said some individuals had falsely portrayed themselves as powerful figures capable of protecting businesses from official action. “If they were truly powerful, they would come and face me directly,” he said. “Instead, they disappear when officials arrive.”

Meanwhile, investigations uncovered a range of alleged irregularities. Officials found approximately six rai of land without ownership documents. Authorities also seized 34 buildings for suspected illegal occupation of public land.

In addition, investigators identified 46 structures built without permission. Separately, authorities examined claims that some operators paid monthly rents of up to 150,000 baht. The payments were reportedly linked to a retired military officer and his wife. Both remain under investigation.

Dispute involving the deputy governor known as ‘Seafood’ drew attention inside Government House

Against that backdrop, tensions within Phuket’s administration became increasingly public. Reports pointed to a worsening dispute between Governor Nirat and one of his deputy governors.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the governor filed a formal complaint after the deputy governor allegedly claimed political protection. The deputy governor was also said to have boasted that he possessed enough influence to remove the governor from office. Locally, the official was widely known by the nickname “Seafood”. As reports circulated, concern spread through both the Interior Ministry and Government House.

In parallel, the issue became a central topic during an Interior Ministry policy meeting on June 15. At that gathering, Mr Anutin reportedly criticised officials over failures to address influential networks and long-running disputes.

Soon afterwards, transfer orders affecting several deputy governors in southern provinces were issued. The following day, the Cabinet approved the transfer of Governor Nirat. The speed of the reshuffle reflected growing concern that internal conflict was obstructing efforts to address broader problems.

Interior Ministry says transfers were needed to reduce tensions and improve effective administration

After the Cabinet meeting, Mr Anutin said repeated revelations and public accusations had made effective administration increasingly difficult. He also highlighted allegations involving land seizures, villager evictions and intimidation.

Phuket generates enormous revenue for Thailand, he noted. Therefore, officials could not be allowed to remain trapped in constant disputes. The focus, he said, must return to solving problems on the ground.

Later, Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampantharat defended the reshuffle and rejected suggestions that it was linked to personal interests. He said the transfers were intended to reduce tensions and improve administration.

“The adjustment is solely for the benefit of the administration and to ensure smooth operations,” he said. “The officials involved have not been sent far away, while new personnel can step in to help resolve the problems.”

Mr Arsit acknowledged that Mr Nirat was an experienced and senior official who understood Phuket’s challenges. Nevertheless, he said key issues had not been resolved quickly enough. He also revealed that Phuket’s deputy governors had struggled to function as a team. As a consequence, broader personnel changes became necessary. He denied that the reshuffle was connected to personal benefits or political considerations.

Arsit says ongoing investigations will continue despite the flash transfers and new appointments

Using a simple analogy, Mr Arsit explained how disputes had slowed progress. “Sometimes when there is sand in your shoe, it becomes difficult to walk,” he said. “You need to remove it before putting the shoe back on.”

He added that new officials could bring fresh perspectives to unresolved problems. By contrast, officials who had remained in place for long periods sometimes became trapped by existing disputes.

Importantly, the permanent secretary stressed that investigations already underway would continue. Disciplinary inquiries will proceed regardless of transfers. Administrative investigations will also continue.

Likewise, reports ordered by the Interior Ministry will still be submitted. On another front, he dismissed suggestions that the reshuffle was designed to shield officials from scrutiny. “I am not afraid of anything,” he said. “The priority is effective administration.”

Mr Arsit said daily reports of disputes between officials had become impossible to ignore. For that reason, intervention became necessary. The newly appointed governor will now assess conditions across the island and review existing investigations.

As part of this, attention will focus on beach encroachment, public access disputes, alleged influential networks and unresolved land issues. The government’s message was unmistakable. Phuket’s administration must concentrate on resolving problems rather than managing conflict within its own ranks.

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