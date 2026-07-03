Thailand faces mounting global pressure after a record 1.2-tonne marijuana seizure in Poland linked to shipments from the kingdom, as PM Anutin orders a security crackdown following heroin cases tied to Thai Airways hostess and growing international drug probes.

Thailand’s battle against international drug trafficking intensified after Polish and German authorities seized nearly 1.2 tonnes of marijuana hidden inside brick shipments from the kingdom, piling fresh pressure on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The record European seizure came only days after two heroin smuggling cases involving flights from Bangkok to Australia, prompting an emergency security summit at Government House and warnings that Thailand’s reputation as a transit hub for organised crime could damage its bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Investigators across Europe, Australia and Thailand are now working together to dismantle the trafficking networks behind the expanding international trade.

The Thai government is facing mounting international pressure after Polish and German authorities seized almost 1.2 tonnes of marijuana concealed inside shipping containers of bricks shipped directly from Thailand.

The discovery is the latest in a succession of major overseas narcotics investigations linked to the kingdom. It also came only days after two women, including Thai Airways flight attendant Ms Meena, were arrested in separate heroin smuggling investigations involving flights from Bangkok to Australia.

Taken together, the cases have heightened concern among international law enforcement agencies over Thailand’s use as a transit point for organised narcotics trafficking.

Anutin orders security crackdown as record Polish marijuana seizure puts pressure on Thai law enforcement

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul acknowledged those concerns this week. He warned that Thailand’s reputation as a gateway for illicit drugs could damage the country’s ambition to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). He said organised crime could not be allowed to undermine confidence in Thailand’s border security. In response, he convened a high-level anti-drug summit at Government House on Friday.

Senior officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the Royal Thai Police, the Customs Department, the Ministry of Transport and other security agencies attended the meeting. They reviewed airport security, cargo inspections and intelligence sharing.

They also examined passenger screening procedures following the recent heroin seizures in Australia. The aim was to tighten security at every stage of Thailand’s transport network.

Against that backdrop, Polish Border Guard officers announced they had dismantled a sophisticated transnational trafficking network. Officers intercepted 1,194 kilograms of marijuana concealed inside two shipping containers declared as carrying commercially manufactured bricks.

Investigators said both containers originated in Thailand before passing through the German port of Hamburg en route to Poland. The drugs had an estimated black market value of 48 million zlotys, or approximately ฿425 million.

European agencies trace Thailand brick shipments as a sophisticated smuggling network is uncovered

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński described the operation as the Border Guard’s largest drug seizure in recent years. He said the success resulted from extensive international cooperation conducted under a European Investigation Order.

The investigation brought together Polish Border Guard officers, German customs officials in Hanover, the joint anti-drug task force in Oldenburg, Europol and the European Union’s judicial cooperation agency. As a result, investigators identified both consignments before they reached their intended destination.

The first container was intercepted at Hamburg. Officers discovered 815 kilograms of marijuana concealed inside specially modified laterite bricks. Investigators then traced a second shipment destined for the same importer in Poland.

That container concealed another 379 kilograms using the same method. Combined, the two consignments represented one of the largest marijuana seizures linked to Thailand in recent years.

Investigators believe the traffickers exploited legitimate commercial freight routes and international supply chains to disguise the movement of narcotics. The containers appeared to contain ordinary construction materials.

Eight suspects charged after twin container seizures expose sophisticated Europe-wide trafficking operation

Instead, they concealed nearly 1.2 tonnes of marijuana. Authorities believe the concealment method was designed to defeat routine customs inspections while allowing the cargo to move through Europe’s busiest shipping corridors.

The enforcement operation unfolded in two stages. First, officers struck in Szczecin in north-western Poland on May 6. They arrested four men, including the owner of the importing company.

Prosecutors said he was waiting to receive the shipment as it was unloaded. Separately, investigators widened the operation on June 15. Police arrested another four suspects near Poznań in western Poland. The arrests brought the total number detained to eight. The suspects are aged between 29 and 57.

All eight have now been charged with importing and smuggling a large quantity of narcotics into the European Union. In addition, three also face charges of participating in an organised criminal group.

That offence carries prison terms of up to 20 years under Polish law. Six suspects have been remanded in custody for three months pending trial. One has been released following questioning. Another remains under police supervision while the investigation continues.

Police pursue wider trafficking network as investigators trace finances and earlier shipments from Thailand

Lieutenant General Robert Bagan, commander of the Polish Border Guard, said the seizure reflected the increasing scale of organised narcotics trafficking confronting European authorities.

He revealed that during the past 30 months, the Border Guard, working alongside customs authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, had seized approximately three tonnes of illegal drugs worth more than 200 million zlotys. Those seizures included cocaine, methamphetamine tablets, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and mephedrone.

Notably, prosecutors believe the latest operation has not dismantled the entire organisation. The Attorney General’s Anti-Organised Crime and Corruption Division in Gdańsk continues to investigate the network.

Officers are tracing its finances and identifying those responsible for organising the shipments from Thailand. They are also examining whether earlier consignments entered Europe undetected. Further arrests remain possible.

The Polish operation comes as Thailand faces increasing international scrutiny following a succession of major narcotics investigations linked to the country. Within recent weeks, Australian authorities arrested two women on separate heroin importation allegations after they arrived on flights departing Bangkok.

Australian heroin cases prompt security review as international investigations widen across three continents

The highest-profile case involved 26-year-old Thai Airways flight attendant Ms Meena. She was arrested after arriving in Melbourne carrying several kilograms of heroin concealed in her luggage. Australian investigators believe the case points to a sophisticated trafficking syndicate rather than an isolated courier.

On another front, another woman arriving from Thailand was arrested in Australia in a separate heroin investigation only days later. The back-to-back arrests prompted the Thai government to review airport security procedures.

As part of this response, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, the Royal Thai Police and the Australian Federal Police expanded their joint investigation. Officers are now working to identify those directing the heroin trafficking operation.

The removal of cannabis from Thailand’s list of scheduled narcotics in 2022 fundamentally changed the country’s legal framework. Cannabis is now regulated primarily under legislation governing traditional herbal medicines and public health rather than the Narcotics Code.

British and European law enforcement agencies say that change has coincided with a sharp increase in cannabis trafficking cases linked to Thailand. The BBC has reported that more than 50 British nationals have been arrested in Thailand for attempted cannabis smuggling since Britain and Thailand launched a joint enforcement initiative in 2024 after a surge in illegal cannabis shipments.

British investigators link cannabis courier recruitment to Thailand as police expand international inquiries

According to British investigators, Royal Thai Police intelligence and evidence presented before courts in the United Kingdom, organised crime groups have increasingly recruited foreign tourists as drug couriers.

Investigators say some recruits were approached through social media. Others were allegedly offered subsidised holidays before being persuaded to carry cannabis and, in some cases, other illicit drugs to Britain and key European Union markets.

British investigators describe the practice as an emerging feature of organised trafficking networks exploiting Thailand’s popularity as a tourist destination.

In April last year, Thai police dismantled what investigators described as a British-led cannabis trafficking network operating from Koh Samui.

British-led Koh Samui cannabis network highlighted expanding international cooperation against traffickers

Police alleged the organisation recruited foreign tourists as couriers, arranged accommodation, stored cannabis before departure and routed shipments through international flights to Britain. A British suspect identified by investigators as one of the organisers was later arrested at a luxury condominium in Bangkok.

In parallel, European customs authorities have increased scrutiny of passengers and cargo arriving from Thailand. Intelligence sharing between Thai, Australian and European agencies has also expanded.

Investigators believe closer cooperation is essential as trafficking networks become more sophisticated and increasingly exploit legitimate freight, tourism and aviation links.

For Polish prosecutors, however, the investigation is far from over. Financial inquiries, forensic examinations and international intelligence exchanges continue. Their objective is to identify those responsible for organising one of the largest recent marijuana shipments to enter Europe from Thailand. Investigators have made clear that further arrests remain possible.

Further reading:

Thai Laotian couple arrested in Loei linked to heroin trafficking and the jailed Thai Airways hostess

Thai hostess to face the music for her actions as Prime Minister pushes to close drug trafficking gaps

Police in Thailand and Australia hunt to track down network behind the arrest of a Thai Airways hostess

Another woman arrested off a flight from Thailand in late May smuggling dangerous drugs into Australia

Thai Airways air hostess held in an Australian prison on heroin trafficking charges. Thai police seek details

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