The two staff members including a young Thai woman died at the scene while the young child, a little boy, was removed to hospital where she passed away shortly after.

A two-year-old child and two staff members of a gold store have been killed with more than 5 injured by a gunman who robbed a gold shop at the Robinsons Shopping centre in Lopburi on Thursday night.

A robbery at a Thai gold store in Lopburi resulted in a bloodbath on Thursday night after a crazed robber shot dead a security guard at the outlet and later a young Thai woman behind the counter. The man then shot a two-year-old little boy who died from her injuries in hospital.

Carnage at Robinsons in Lopburi

The carnage took place at the Robinson’s Department Store in Lopburi province approximately 100km to the north of Bangkok in central Thailand. The shooting and killings are believed to have occurred at around 9 pm.

Medics could not save the 2-year-old little boy

Police reports from the scene say that the two gold shop staff died at the scene while the little boy was taken to hospital where medics could not save her life.

It is understood from sources that at least five other people, including a foreign tourist were injured in the madness and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Armed robber and killer escaped the precincts of the shopping centre on a motorbike

The robber, now also a mass murderer, escaped the precincts of the popular department store with his ill-gotten gold leaving behind a public in shock and surrounded by pools of blood.

Police have recovered CCTV footage of the villain making his escape on the motorcycle as a huge manhunt gets underway.

