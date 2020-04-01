NAKHON RATCHASIMA: When police from nearby Thepharak police station on Sunday found the body of the man’s ex-wife, Ms Wiphapha, they thought initially she had been set upon by a large gang of attackers such was the extent of her injuries.

A Thai man was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with the horrific killings of a 14-year-old girl and his 30-year-old ex-wife. The crazed man butchered the girl and the woman with two separate knives at two distant locations for no apparent reason.

Police in the northeastern Thai province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old man for the murder of a 14-year-old girl and his 30-year-old ex-wife.

Both victims had been stabbed in a frenzy in separate incidents, hours apart.

Police report that the young girl was attacked by the man in the Mueang district of Korat on Sunday at 2 am.

That attack took place in a place called Pho Klang. The girl was stabbed 23 times in all by the man at a residential property.

Six and half hours later, he attacked his ex-wife

This time, the object of his frenzy was his ex-wife.

He kicked the 30-year-old woman named by police as Ms Wiphapha off her motorbike as she rode along a rural roadway in the morning and set upon her with another household knife.

Police could not believe the butchered woman’s death was the work of one crazed man, her ex-husband

Police who came upon the mutilated body later from Thepharak police station said that it had the initial appearance of having been attacked by a vicious motorcycle gang and not the work of one crazed man, a former lover.

The body was left in an isolated spot beside a roadway where the attack had taken place.

Military man noticed the suspicious and dangerous killer in another district of Nakhon Ratchasima

The man was later observed by a military man on leave named as Mr Thanakon Phengkhunthat.

He said that he was visiting his home village of Ban Wang Sonuan in the neighbouring district of Dan Khun Thot in Nakhon Ratchasima province at 13.50 hours on Sunday.

He was at a stall operated by his niece when he observed the 45-year-old man who had a Honda motorbike.

He looked extremely gaunt and fidgety as if he had not slept the night before.

Ordered one drink and had blood on his clothes

He observed that the man had blood on his clothing and appeared to be behaving suspiciously even though he had ordered one drink for ฿20.

A police patrol passed by and the military man’s niece came to inform him that the authorities were looking for a murderer responsible for two slayings in the area.

Mr Thanakon contacted the police to alert them to his suspicions.

A killer arrested and is being held by police

The 45-year-old, named as Mr Suksan, was later apprehended by police from Thepharak police station and is being held in custody while an investigation and legal proceedings related to the two murders are pursued.

