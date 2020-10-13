Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa has called on the public to attend the rally tomorrow after 6 pm. On Monday, it was reported by military intelligence that up to 10,000 people are expected at Democracy Monument tomorrow as security appears to be tighter for this rally which is still unauthorised and illegal.

Police took a strong line with a protest vanguard group attempting to block the road in central Bangkok on Tuesday ahead of a Royal motorcade on Wednesday. Over 20 people were arrested for taking part in an illegal demonstration and were later reported as being detained in Pathum Thani.

A defiant protest leader acting as part of a vanguard operation for Wednesday’s rally in front of Democracy Monument was arrested by police on Tuesday afternoon when violent scuffles broke out after riot police were deployed to remove protestors who insisted on blocking traffic in the area.

Mr Jatupat Boonpatararaksa or Pai Doadin was tackled by riot police and forcefully taken away into custody along with 20 other participants in the fracas with police in which blue paint was sprayed at officers.

The incident has led to further calls by protest leaders for their supporters to come out on Wednesday for the planned rally on the anniversary of the overthrow of the government of Field Marshall Thanom Kittikachorn in 1973.

Up to 30 defiant protesters refused to cooperate with police instructions and repeated requests to move on

The violence broke out after the group of about 30 demonstrators refused to comply with police orders on Ratchadamnoen Avenue early on Tuesday.

There are reports that His Majesty the King was due to pass through the environs with his motorcade on Wednesday as he travels to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha for a Buddhist graduation ceremony.

Barricades used to erect a banner calling for the repeal of Article 112 of the Criminal Code on Lèse majesté

Before the police intervention on Tuesday, some pro-democracy protesters had used barricades to erect banners with a slogan calling for the abolition of Article 112 of the Thai Criminal Code which outlaws lèse majesté against the monarch.

The offence can lead to long prison sentences even for those who inadvertently offend or insult the institution.

The law is strongly supported and guarded by conservative elements in Thailand who see the monarchy as beyond reproach and above the political fray.

Groups recited poetry, sang songs and gave salutes while ignoring police appeals for co-operation

Police attempted to negotiate and engage in dialogue with the protestors from 1.20 pm to 3 pm on Tuesday without success.

Efforts by police were ignored while the protestors performed poetry and engaged in singing while flashing the now-famous three-finger salute at the policemen waiting at the scene, many in waterproof coverings because of the wet and inclement weather.

Forceful action by police commenced at 3 pm and saw five companies of the riot police deployed to tackle the protestors. Among those arrested was Mr Jatupat Boonpatararaksa or Pai Doadin as well as well known singer, Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, also known as AmmyThe Bottom Blues.

Police spokesman confirmed initially that 19 arrests had been made at the scene by officers

Following the operation, after 4 pm, Police Colonel Kissana Phathanacharoen, initially confirmed that 19 arrests had been made for a range of offences including participation in an unauthorised protest. Those taken from the scene were detained by border police in Pathum Thani province.

The arrests drew calls from protest leaders on Tuesday evening to their supporters to come out in force to protest at the action.

Human rights lawyer calls for support

In a live Facebook page broadcast on Tuesday, human rights activist and one of the key organisers of Wednesday’s protest, Arnon Nampa, has called on pro-democracy groups to gather in the centre of Bangkok on Wednesday at 6 pm.

A crowd of over 10,000 people is expected in Bangkok at Democracy Monument on Wednesday for the planned for October 14th rally.

Further reading:

Smaller crowd expected at rally on Wednesday as police gear up security cordon with checkpoints

Police say students have no permission to protest as army chief warns that security will be upheld

New army chief takes the helm this week amid growing tensions and rising public apathy toward politics

Criminal charges likely against student leaders as mysterious ‘People’s Party’ plaque goes missing

Students submit a reform petition to the Privy Council, call for a General Strike in Thailand on October 14th

March on government to go ahead on Sunday as rally organisers appear to focus on the monarchy reform plans

Western foreigners being blamed by ultra-right for this latest wave of radical student protests

Raised concerns for the defiant student protest being planned for next Saturday and Sunday

Exasperated PM loses patience with press corps over ‘distorted’ online speculation of a coup amid tensions

Army chief denies and rejects rumours of a likely coup as the country faces crisis on key fronts

Shock resignation of Minister of Finance a sign of more politics being demanded in government

Thailand stuck in a ‘vicious cycle’ which will lead to further military coups says leading academic

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

New cabinet lineup in Royal Gazette but economic damage now extending into parts of the property market

Warning signs in new banking and employment reports as virus crisis hits Thailand’s bottom line hard

Thailand may have to live with the virus but can recover in two years says outgoing central bank chief

June export figures show a 23% decline on last year but the economy will recover by end of 2021

Prime Minister indicates that the cabinet reshuffle will be complete very shortly with no problem

Somkid ready to bow out of government as September cabinet reshuffle seems to be on the cards

Plans to relaunch tourism from China thrown out as conflicting reports emerge of a new swine flu virus threat

Election of a new ruling party leader, shifts focus now to the future of the economics czar Somkid and his team

Banks ordered to cease dividends and shore up balance sheets on fears of loan quality erosion due to slump

Thai economy in even greater peril as Covid 19 shutdown appears to have had a bigger impact than expected

Election of Prawit as Palang Pracharat leader will see more grassroots politics in government

Emergency decree extended by Thai government but politics behind the scenes abuzz with PPP party heave

92% of suicides due to the virus are among the self-employed according to expert research group in academia

Government moves to clarify that it is not seeking cash from the kingdom’s richest business leaders in overture

Pheu Thai MP calls on Prime Minister to resign as index shows a collapse in business confidence to a 9 year low

Polls show the public becoming more polarised as Deputy PM assures public there is nothing to worry about

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>