Ceremony on Wednesday took place at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok. Seven ministers took their oaths of office before the King and Queen.

Thailand’s new government ministers officially took the oath on Wednesday and will attend a full cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The new Deputy Minister of Labour, Narumol Pinyosinwat, was among seven ministers who took an oath of office on Wednesday before the King and Queen at the Dusit Palace.

All those involved will attend a cabinet meeting on Thursday where the economic challenges facing the kingdom due to the Covid 19 crisis, which has decimated external markets and forced Thailand’s borders closed, is sure to feature highly.

3 new deputy prime ministers took oaths before the King including newly promoted Foreign Minister

Among those who took the oath today as deputy prime minister was the new Minister of Finance, Predee Daochai, the new economics czar and Energy Minister, Supattanapong Punmeechaow and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai who has been promoted by the prime minister who last week said Mr Don will be tasked with using Thailand’s diplomatic channels to quicken inward investment into the kingdom.

The ceremony on Wednesday took place at the Ambara Villa or Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall where the Thai King was born in 1952.

The other new ministers are Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin, Anek Laothamatas, Minister of Higher Education and Anucha Nakasai who will serve as Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Ms Naruoman was looking forward to helping workers in her new role as Deputy Labour Minister

After the ceremony, Ms Narumion revealed that it has yet to be determined what department at the Ministry of Labour she will be working in.

That, she indicated, was a matter for the prime minister and the new senior minister, Mr Suchat, a Palang Pracharat Party MP from Chonburi.

Ms Narumon said she looked forward to working in her new role to assist those seeking employment or who may have been left unemployed due to the economic downturn.

She said she was heartened by words of encouragement from the King during the swearing-in ceremony.

All ministers signed a book wishing Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, best wishes on her birthday and then posed for photographs.

A little respite before the gruelling work begins on Thursday.

