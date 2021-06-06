Police surmised that the couple died after one got into trouble and the other rushed into the pool to assist. A preliminary medical examination showed that both had drowned.

A well known Thai Indian tycoon and his wife were found dead on Friday not long after checking into an exclusive resort on the holiday island of Ko Tao in southern Thailand’s Surat Thani province.

The couple were discovered in the pool of their hotel, the luxurious Jamahkiri Resort & Spa, by their 34-year-old son who had gone for a walk on a nearby beach immediately after the party of three had checked into the hotel which had just recently reopened.

The couple also had gone for a walk but ended up by the poolside.

Police called after the alarm was raised

Police led by Police Colonel Kriangkrai Kraikaew of Ko Tao Police Station, who was called to the scene when the alarm was raised, are investigating the tragedy.

The couple were named as wealthy hotel, property owner and industrialist Rakeshwar Sachathamakul, who was 59 years old with an Indian background, and his wife Anshoo Sachathamakul. She was 55 years old.

Their bodies were found floating in the pool by their son Ratish Sachathamakul who is a businessman in Bangkok.

He immediately alerted staff at the hotel to summon emergency services.

Closed-circuit television equipment was not working at the time of the incident as the hotel just reopened

Police have revealed the CCTV equipment at the hotel which would normally cover the pool area was not working at the time of the incident as it had been taken out of service for maintenance while the hotel was closed.

Officers are working on the theory that the couple drowned after one of them had gotten into difficulty swimming in the pool and the other had come to render assistance running also into trouble.

A preliminary medical examination conducted on the bodies indicated that both had died from a lack of oxygen to the brain. They had drowned.

It is reported the couple’s son Mr Ratish appeared to concur with the medical assessment.

Industrialist with property and hotel holdings

Mr Rakeshwar Sachathamakul was the owner and director of Wireform A.N. (Thailand) Co., an industrial concern making plastic mouldings and springs for the auto industry with plants in Rayong and Prachin Buri.

Mr Rakesh also owned a well-known apartment building in the Sukhumvit 12 area of Bangkok, Bangkapi Mansion Apartments as well as the Novotel Phuket Hotel on Kamala Beach on the resort island which is reopening to foreign tourism on July 1st.

Mr Rakesh reportedly had assets in excess of ฿1 billion.

Police have revealed the tycoon suffered from several underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and obstructive sleep apnea which is a condition where breathing can stop suddenly while the sufferer is sleeping.

