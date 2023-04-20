Victim was repeatedly kicked in the face and fatally stabbed on the idyllic beach on Pattaya’s seafront after his killer went berserk in what appeared to be a dispute about money that police suspect may have had a criminal connection.

A disabled man who rented mats for a living on the beachfront was murdered in Pattaya last Sunday over a petty dispute involving just ฿500. He was severely beaten and stabbed to death by a repeat offender who had just been released from a Thai prison in January and came to the beach after drinking with friends seeking money.

A sordid dispute over money on a sunny beach in Pattaya ended in murder on Sunday last 16th April when a disabled local man who rented mats there died after being viciously attacked by an associate who had just been released from prison at the beginning of the year.

Police confirmed that the man arrested for the murder the same day had been detained six times in the past concerning ongoing criminal activity.

Officers responded to a public emergency call out after the killing was reported on the popular beach front

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sarawut Sinsai, a deputy inspector at Pattaya Police Station, said officers responded to reports from the public of a fatal stabbing on the beach at 5.30 pm on Sunday and called up the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation to retrieve the body of the deceased.

The victim was identified as Mr Thosaphon known locally as ‘Funa Pe’ who was found lying on his back near some beach chairs in the popular idyllic setting, a favourite for many visitors to Pattaya.

The 28-year-old man had taken a wound to his chest and was also cut and bruised on his face, particularly near his left eyebrow.

Witness said the victim demanded money from the killer who lost his temper and viciously attacked him

Police spoke with an eyewitness to what had happened at the beach and were told that Mr Thosaphon had shouted at his attacker before the assault, ‘Where’s my money?’

With that, the other man lunged at him, knocked him to the ground, began kicking his face and finally stabbed him with a knife.

Police suspect some sort of illegal activity may have been at play in the relationship between the two men.

They quickly apprehended the attacker, 44-year-old Mr Somchat or ‘Ton Kho Lai’ who had run from the scene and was trying to lose himself in the crowds swirling around Pattaya on a busy holiday weekend.

He was located by police in South Pattaya near the entrance to the Walking Street area of the resort city.

Man found with a knife when arrested near Pattaya’s famous Walking Street after he fled from the scene

Police searched the man and found the knife that they believed was used to stab Mr Thosaphon shortly beforehand.

The murder suspect told police that he had earlier been drinking alcohol with friends and had lost ฿500 that he had withdrawn from a nearby ATM which his sister had sent him for Songkran.

He said that Mr Thosaphon had promised to give him the same amount of money which he claimed was owed to him by the beach service provider.

He disclosed when the other man had refused to pay up, he had become angry and stabbed him with his knife

An autopsy was ordered on the body of Mr Thosaphon which was dispatched to a local hospital.

Police detained Mr Somchat who will face legal proceedings related to the death with a charge of murder likely given the circumstances.

Further reading:

Woman’s gold led to her brutal murder as police in Samut Prakan nab the killer within 48 hours

Crazed man sets wife ablaze in front of onlookers and knifed her to death afterwards in a Samut Prakan ravine

35-year-old man murdered and dismembered his lover after she wanted out of their secret liaison

Mother of murdered woman at the hands of a suspected serial killer calls for the death penalty to be meted out

Crazed married man who murdered 23-year-old woman on Christmas Day was high on illicit drugs

Murder and rape suspected in Rayong after body of a 19-year-old woman was found in a local pond

Sexual jealousy and love rivalry behind horrific murder-suicide act of senior Bangkok policeman

Corrupt policeman refused arrest insisting that he was innocent of abduction and extortion claims

Police chief to expedite the removal of ‘Ferrari Joe’ as capital murder charges are due to be filed in court

Assistant Attorney General in Red Bull case named as a senior prosecutor to central Bangkok district

US businessman in Bangkok kidnap plot seeks justice as police link him to damaging American TV report

‘Ferrari Joe’ bipolar mental condition treated with scepticism by the senior policeman in charge of the case

Fears grow that Ferrari Jo will evade justice as local monk offers him support as a ‘peacekeeper’

Senior police officer arrested and charged linked with the illegal abduction of a Taiwanese man

Criminal probe launched in Bangkok after six drug users were found dead after suffering acute cardiac issues

Explosive report on the Red Bull scandal exposing ‘corruption’ due at the Prime Minister’s office

Police witness in Red Bull case had talks about witness protection with department at the Ministry of Justice

Prosecutor appears before House committee as Chairman worries for safety of expert witness in the case