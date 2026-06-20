More than 500 police officers launched dawn raids across Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi, arresting 48 suspects and seizing ฿1.05 billion in assets as investigators smashed suspected foreign nominee networks tied to land, villas, hotels and tourism businesses.

More than 500 police officers stormed Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi before dawn on Saturday, smashing an alleged foreign nominee network linked to more than ฿1 billion in land and assets. The raids netted 48 Thai and foreign suspects and exposed villa projects, hotels, cannabis businesses and entertainment firms allegedly controlled through proxy shareholders. Investigators are also probing suspected sham investors, forged corporate records and documents bearing the signatures of dead people as the crackdown expands nationwide.

More than 500 police officers and government officials launched coordinated raids across Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi before dawn on Saturday, targeting foreign-controlled businesses suspected of using Thai nominees to acquire land and operate commercial ventures illegally.

By the end of the operation, authorities had seized land and assets worth more than ฿1.05 billion, arrested 48 Thai and foreign suspects and placed dozens of companies under investigation. The raids marked the third phase of a widening campaign against nominee business structures operating along Thailand’s Andaman coast.

Deputy National Police Chief Police General Samran Nuanma directed the operation. Police Lieutenant General Nopasilp Poolsawat oversaw the field deployment. Senior officers from Provincial Police Region 8 joined officials from the Department of Business Development and the Department of Lands.

Massive dawn operation targets nominee networks as police secure warrants and seize billion-baht assets

At the same time, provincial governors and specialist law enforcement units participated in the operation. Courts had approved 59 arrest warrants and 60 search warrants before officers moved. As a result, teams fanned out across three provinces shortly after 6am.

Investigators focused on 89 plots of land covering more than 49 rai. Authorities valued the land and buildings at approximately ฿1.053 billion.

In parallel, officers targeted businesses operating in tourism, hospitality, entertainment and property development. The sectors under scrutiny also included restaurants, cannabis businesses and fitness centres. Police said the operation uncovered 29 companies suspected of operating through Thai nominees. Separately, investigators identified another 48 companies holding land while allegedly being controlled by foreign shareholders.

Police executed 55 arrest warrants during Saturday’s operation. Consequently, 48 suspects were taken into custody. Those arrested included 27 Thai nationals and 21 foreigners. Several individuals faced multiple warrants.

Meanwhile, officers seized company registration records, accounting documents, mobile phones, computers and electronic evidence. Investigators are now examining the material for links to wider networks.

Phuket probe uncovers foreign-linked land holdings and businesses across tourism and service sectors

Phuket accounted for a substantial portion of the investigation. There, officers divided the suspected offences into two categories under the Land Code. The first involved 10 companies allegedly acting as nominees for foreign investors.

Together, the firms controlled four plots covering more than two rai. Authorities valued the holdings at approximately ฿116 million. Police arrested nine foreign nationals linked to the network. They included five Israelis, two French nationals, one Dutch national and one Russian national.

Notably, investigators focused on several established businesses connected to the Phuket network. These included G-Mat Hospitality Co., Ltd., which operates hotels, resorts, apartments and motorcycle rental services.

Officers also examined Abale Company, which operates restaurants and cannabis shops. In addition, they investigated Fitness Hero Co., Ltd., a fitness centre business. Police believe the companies formed part of a broader ownership structure designed to conceal foreign control.

Second Phuket investigation focuses on dozens of companies with foreign-majority share structures

The second Phuket category involved 39 companies holding land despite foreigners controlling more than half the shares. Under that investigation, officers examined 52 plots covering roughly 12 rai. Authorities valued those holdings at approximately ฿115 million. Police secured 29 search warrants connected to the companies.

During the searches, officers collected documents and questioned company representatives. Combined, the two Phuket groups controlled 56 plots of land. Together, the holdings covered about 15 rai and were valued at approximately ฿231 million.

In Phang Nga, investigators uncovered another nominee network centred on valuable coastal land. Authorities identified nine companies controlling seven plots covering more than 17 rai. The land was valued at approximately ฿269 million. The court approved six arrest warrants and three search warrants. Subsequently, officers arrested one British national linked to the operation.

One of the main targets was Sava Beach Villa. Investigators found seven villas operating as accommodation businesses. However, police said the property lacked a hotel licence. Officers found staff working on site and guests paying daily rental rates. In response, police arrested a British national identified as Andrew, a company director connected to the operation.

Phang Nga hotel and land holdings come under scrutiny as investigators widen the nominee inquiry

On another front, investigators examined Ataman Co., Ltd. Authorities said the company controlled more than nine rai of land. Officials from the Takua Pa Land Office subsequently filed a complaint concerning land and property assets worth approximately ฿54 million. The case has now been folded into the wider nominee investigation.

Investigators also uncovered a recurring pattern involving Thai shareholders. Many appeared in multiple companies under investigation. Several held social security cards and appeared to be employees rather than investors.

According to investigators, many lacked the financial capacity to acquire substantial shareholdings. Some were employees. Others were relatives of company directors. Police believe these individuals were used as nominee shareholders on behalf of foreign investors.

Krabi produced the largest number of arrests. There, investigators identified nine nominee companies controlling 17 plots of land covering more than six rai. Authorities valued the holdings at approximately ฿209 million. Courts approved 40 arrest warrants and 13 search warrants. Following the raids, officers executed 39 warrants and arrested 38 suspects.

Krabi records the highest arrest total as police dismantle extensive nominee land ownership structures

Those detained included 27 Thai nationals and 11 foreigners. The foreign suspects included six Israelis, two Polish nationals, two Swiss nationals and one South African national. Beyond those arrests, investigators examined eight companies with foreign-majority shareholding structures.

Those firms owned eight plots covering approximately eight rai. Authorities valued the land at around ฿290 million. Police subsequently secured six additional search warrants to gather evidence and question those involved.

One of the most significant cases centred on Tropical House Co., a property developer linked to Polish investors. The company builds modern pool villas in sought-after locations including Nuea Khlong, Nong Thale and Khao Thong.

Villa prices begin at approximately ฿11.5 million. Yet investigators found the company held registered capital of only ฿4 million. Despite that figure, the business controlled 16 plots of land worth around ฿200 million.

Tropical House case highlights scrutiny of villa developers and high-value land acquisitions

According to company records, the business was entirely Thai-owned. Investigators reached a different conclusion. Police alleged the company was controlled by a Polish couple identified as Ms Katagina and Mr Kamil.

Authorities said Thai nominees were used to hold shares. Investigators further alleged that the nominees had made no genuine investment in the company. The contrast between the firm’s registered capital and asset holdings became a central focus of the investigation.

Elsewhere in Krabi, investigators targeted Gunj Entertainment Co., Ltd., an entertainment and music business. Police alleged the company was controlled by a South African national named Mr Stefanad through Thai nominees.

Investigators also identified a lawyer, Mr Wicheth, and an accountant, Ms Supanee. Authorities said both played key roles in company registration and shareholder restructuring.

As part of this inquiry, investigators examined company registration documents and ownership records. Police alleged documents were created to conceal the true ownership structure.

One of the most serious discoveries involved signatures belonging to deceased individuals. Investigators said those signatures appeared on official company registration records. Police believe the documents were used to create false evidence and disguise share ownership on behalf of foreign investors.

Investigators examine documents, digital evidence and alleged false records tied to ownership

During the searches, officers seized extensive documentary and electronic evidence. The haul included company registration files, accounting records, mobile phones, computers and digital data.

Investigators are now analysing the material. In particular, they are tracing links between shareholders, directors and investors. Financial records are also being reviewed to establish the scale of the networks involved.

Authorities believe some cases extend beyond individual companies. Instead, investigators are examining broader structures operating across several sectors. Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi remain among Thailand’s most valuable tourism and property markets. For that reason, investigators believe further nominee arrangements may emerge as evidence is reviewed.

The final figures underline the scale of the operation. Police secured 59 arrest warrants and 60 search warrants. Officers searched 89 plots covering 49 rai, 1 ngan and 6.4 square wah.

The combined value of land and buildings reached ฿1,053,518,872. Moreover, investigators linked the operation to 29 nominee companies and 48 companies with foreign-majority control structures.

Police prepare nationwide expansion after seizing more than one billion baht in assets

Looking ahead, police made clear that the campaign will not end in the southern provinces. Instead, investigators plan to expand operations nationwide. Additional arrests remain possible.

Likewise, further land investigations are expected. Evidence seized during Saturday’s raids is now being examined for new leads. As the investigation widens, authorities expect further cases to emerge in other parts of Thailand.

For now, the operation stands among the largest coordinated actions against suspected nominee business networks on the Andaman coast. It combined more than 500 officers, dozens of search teams and months of investigation.

By the conclusion of Saturday’s raids, more than ฿1 billion in land and assets had been placed under scrutiny. Meanwhile, investigators continued examining records, financial documents and digital evidence in an effort to dismantle networks suspected of operating far beyond the three provinces targeted this weekend.

Further reading:

Police smash Chinese property empire using nominee shareholdings run by 35 year old Mr Hao on Sunday

Huai Khwang raid shows nominee shareholdings being used by Chinese infiltrating the economy

Sweep of nominee firms and business networks on Koh Phangan. 22 arrested, 200 million in land seized

Anutin visits Koh Phangan as nominee crackdown shows 68% of firms with foreign ownership links

Blitzkrieg on foreign firms and enterprises on Koh Phangan continues with French owned resort busted

35-year-old Frenchman arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday for rape as island-wide swoop nets 6 suspects