A British-linked nominee network behind 2.146 billion baht of prime Krabi land has been exposed. Authorities seized 22 plots as police widened their investigation into foreign funding, Thai nominees, suspect land titles and possible official complicity.

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has seized 126 rai of prime Krabi land worth 2.146 billion baht after investigators uncovered a suspected British-controlled nominee network spanning three companies, 22 plots and nine linked foundations. The widening probe now targets foreign funding, Thai shareholders, questionable title deeds, unlicensed hotels and possible state involvement. Officials are preparing to force the properties onto the market as a national crackdown continues.

The Interior Ministry has seized 126 rai of land worth an estimated 2.146 billion baht in Krabi after uncovering what investigators say was a foreign nominee ownership scheme involving a British national.

The operation targeted prime land on Koh Por in Koh Lanta district. It follows the government’s expanding campaign against the illegal use of Thai nominees to control land on behalf of foreign investors.

Deputy Minister of the Interior Polpeera Suwannachawi said the operation was carried out on Friday. He announced the results on Saturday. The investigation focused on suspected foreign ownership concealed through Thai shareholding structures.

Officials said the case exposed an ownership network controlling high-value coastal property through interconnected companies.

British national controlled Krabi land network through three linked companies and nominee shares

Investigators identified the British national only as Alain. They said he established Phuket Lanta House Co., Ltd., Sky Global Net Co., Ltd. and Gulval Properties Co., Ltd. On paper, the companies appeared to comply with foreign ownership limits.

However, investigators found the firms were tied together through circular cross-shareholdings. That structure gave Alain effective control of 99.87% of Gulval Properties.

As part of the arrangement, the companies acquired 22 land plots covering more than 126 rai on Koh Por. The land has an estimated value of 2.146 billion baht. Officials said the properties were later offered for sale online. Investigators believe the ownership structure concealed effective foreign control while preserving the appearance of legal compliance.

In response, the Interior Ministry froze all 22 plots pending legal proceedings. The Department of Lands will now examine the ownership documents and title deeds. The case will then be transferred to Krabi province for compulsory disposal proceedings. Officials expect that process to take between six months and one year.

Police trace foreign funds and Thai shareholders as officials face scrutiny over Krabi land deals

In parallel, police have expanded the criminal investigation into the network’s finances. Detectives will determine whether foreign funds financed the purchases. They will also trace money flowing through the companies. Investigators are identifying every Thai shareholder linked to the businesses. Each person’s role in the ownership structure will be examined.

Notably, investigators will determine whether those shareholders acted as nominees or knowingly facilitated the scheme. Anyone found to have assisted the arrangement will face legal action. Authorities are also trying to establish Alain’s current whereabouts. Officials said he is no longer believed to be in Thailand.

Separately, investigators will examine how the land title documents were issued. They will review every stage of the registration process. The inquiry will also determine whether any state officials facilitated the transactions. Officials involved in approving the transfers will come under scrutiny.

Polpeera said those found responsible would face legal action. That includes nominee shareholders, facilitators and any officials found to have participated unlawfully. He added that inspections into nominee ownership arrangements would continue nationwide.

Probe widens to nine foundations and suspect hotels in Phuket and Krabi over licences and land titles

On another front, investigators have widened the inquiry beyond the land acquisitions. In addition, they are examining a separate network of nine foundations believed to be linked to the same ownership group. The probe has also reached Phuket, where officials inspected another property connected to the network.

Although licensed as a hotel, investigators found the Phuket property operating restaurants and serving as a gathering place for foreign nationals. As a result, officials are examining whether its operations complied with licensing conditions.

Meanwhile, inspection teams visited two hotels in Krabi suspected of operating without licences. There, officials said one hotel had been built on land with questionable title documents. In addition, another received approval as a residential building before later being converted into a hotel.

As the investigation continues, authorities are examining planning approvals, land documentation and operating permissions linked to both properties. Overall, the inspections form part of the same nationwide enforcement campaign targeting illegal business operations and nominee ownership structures.

Krabi seizure drives wider nominee crackdown as officials examine funding, land titles and ownership

Under Thai law, foreigners face strict restrictions on land ownership. Thai nationals also cannot legally hold land as nominees for foreign investors. Investigators believe the Krabi case demonstrates how circular shareholding arrangements can conceal effective control while appearing to comply with statutory ownership rules.

Looking ahead, the Department of Lands, police and provincial authorities will continue working together as the legal process advances. Financial investigators will scrutinise funding sources behind every purchase. Land officials will review title deeds and ownership records for all 22 plots.

The Interior Ministry said the seizure ranks among its largest recent actions against suspected nominee land ownership.

Authorities said further legal action will follow if additional companies, individuals or state officials are linked to the network. Polpeera said the investigation would continue until every aspect of the ownership structure, financial trail and land acquisition process had been fully examined.

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