Tourism minister warns spending money in Thailand does not afford foreign nationals special privileges

Thailand draws a line after Chinese and Italian tourist rows. Minister insists no visitor can buy privileges as embassy involvement, investigations and public outrage put pressure on foreign relations.

Tourists cannot buy special treatment in Thailand simply because they spend money, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul declared on Tuesday as two explosive disputes involving Chinese and Italian visitors spiralled into diplomatic rows, official investigations, a GMMTV inquiry and police intervention. As public anger intensified, the government delivered a blunt warning that Thai law applies equally to everyone, vowing to protect its citizens, reject foreign privilege and stop viral confrontations from damaging Thailand’s tourism industry or international diplomatic relations.

Tourists spending money in Thailand cannot buy privileges over Thai citizens, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak declared on Tuesday as the government responded to separate controversies involving Chinese and Italian visitors.

The minister said Thailand would continue welcoming tourists who respected its laws and culture. However, he insisted the government would firmly protect Thai nationals whenever they were not at fault.

He also stressed that authorities would not show leniency to anyone who broke the law, regardless of nationality. “The money tourists spend may buy goods and services, but it certainly cannot buy privileges over Thai citizens,” he said.

Surasak made the remarks on July 28 as officials sought to contain the fallout from two incidents that dominated public discussion. One involved a confrontation between a Chinese woman and security staff during a fan meeting in Bangkok.

Government moves to contain fallout as Chinese and Italian tourist disputes draw embassy attention

Separately, a dispute erupted between a Thai office worker and a group of Italian teenagers aboard a BTS Skytrain. Both incidents spread rapidly across social media. Both also drew responses from foreign embassies and senior members of the Thai government.

Nevertheless, Surasak insisted neither case should be allowed to undermine Thailand’s tourism reputation or develop into diplomatic disputes.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports had already investigated the confrontation involving the Chinese visitor. He described it as a clash between individuals after one participant failed to follow rules imposed by a private organiser.

Consequently, he rejected suggestions that the dispute reflected discrimination against Chinese tourists. Instead, he said the incident resulted from the enforcement of event regulations.

He said Thai authorities would expect foreign officials to enforce local rules if Thai citizens behaved similarly abroad. Therefore, he argued the same principle applied inside Thailand. In turn, he maintained the incident was unlikely to affect tourism relations between Thailand and China because nationality was not the issue.

Notably, Surasak reaffirmed that Thailand had never discriminated against tourists because of their nationality. Instead, the country remained ready to welcome visitors from every nation who respected Thai laws, regulations and local customs. At the same time, he made clear that Thailand would not tolerate tourists who caused damage, disturbed others or disrespected Thai people or the country.

Minister rejects discrimination claims and says rule enforcement, not nationality, lay behind confrontation

The minister also sought to reassure the public over the government’s position. He said Thai citizens should have confidence that both he and the government would protect them whenever they were not at fault. Moreover, he stressed that the law would be applied equally to everyone. “We will not show leniency to those who commit wrongdoing, regardless of their nationality,” he said.

In response to growing public debate, Surasak urged people not to generalise isolated incidents involving individual visitors. Rather, he said each case should be judged on established facts. He also warned against allowing personal disputes to become conflicts between countries.

He added that Thailand would protect its citizens under the law rather than through retaliation or hostility. “If Thai citizens are harmed, they must receive justice,” he said. “If foreigners are treated inappropriately, the same standards must be applied.” He said Thailand remained a welcoming country. Even so, hospitality did not permit anyone to ignore Thai law or undermine the dignity of Thai people.

The minister said he wanted the matter to conclude with facts, responsibility and improvements. Above all, he urged against creating unnecessary tension between the people of Thailand and China.

Surasak vows equal protection under law while urging facts over emotion and warning against wider tensions

His comments followed a confrontation during the International Novel Festival 2026 at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok on July 25. The incident unfolded during a GMMTV artists’ fan meeting. Soon afterwards, videos spread rapidly across Thai and Chinese social media platforms. As a result, competing accounts quickly emerged over what had happened.

According to Thai attendees, the Chinese woman breached rules governing reserved viewing spaces. They alleged she removed another attendee’s name sign before placing an umbrella over the location to claim it herself. The attendee who had originally reserved the space reportedly photographed the area as evidence. Staff were then notified of the dispute.

Staff later approached the woman and asked her to leave the area. However, Thai witnesses alleged she refused to cooperate. They said her actions disrupted safety arrangements and affected the artists’ schedule. Event staff then attempted to escort her away.

During the encounter, the woman reportedly raised her mobile phone to record events. Meanwhile, a female staff member lifted her hand to block the camera. Thai witnesses alleged the woman then kicked the employee in the leg.

Following that, several female staff members restrained her on the floor. Witnesses supporting the organisers maintained force was used only after the alleged assault. They also insisted staff acted to restore order and maintain safety.

Thai witnesses say Chinese fan broke event rules before confrontation as conflicting accounts quickly spread

Chinese social media users, however, circulated a sharply different account. They alleged staff failed to examine evidence held by the woman before immediately using force. They also claimed the kick was an act of self-defence. In addition, some posts alleged that a long-haired male staff member threw her to the ground.

Thai fans who said they witnessed the incident disputed those allegations. Instead, they maintained that available video footage showed only female staff members restraining the woman. They also rejected claims that staff rushed towards her or initiated the confrontation. According to those witnesses, the footage showed the woman resisting staff before kicking a female employee. Only afterwards, they said, did several female staff members restrain her.

As the conflicting accounts continued spreading online, debate intensified across both Thai and Chinese social media. Different users pointed to separate video clips and eyewitness accounts.

In parallel, attention shifted towards the conduct of event staff, the actions of the visitor and the organiser’s handling of the confrontation. Within hours, the incident had become one of Thailand’s most widely discussed tourism-related stories. It also prompted responses from GMMTV, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok and senior members of the Thai government.

Conflicting online claims prompt GMMTV review as scrutiny intensifies over staff conduct at Bangkok event

As scrutiny intensified, GMMTV launched a preliminary review of the confrontation. The company later concluded that a staff member had used force beyond what was appropriate at certain stages of the incident. Nevertheless, it stressed that the finding was preliminary and that a full fact-finding investigation remained under way.

The company expressed regret over the confrontation and its impact on everyone involved. It also reiterated that it did not support violence under any circumstances. At the same time, GMMTV clarified that the individual concerned was not a permanent employee. Instead, the person was an external worker hired specifically for the event.

Even so, the company accepted responsibility for supervising personnel assigned to its activities. Accordingly, it suspended the worker pending completion of the investigation. GMMTV also denied reports circulating online that it had filed legal proceedings against anyone involved in the dispute.

In addition, the company rejected allegations of discrimination. It said GMMTV had no policy of treating people differently because of race or nationality. Rather, it described the confrontation as an isolated dispute between individuals that did not reflect the company’s values or operating policies.

GMMTV suspends contract worker as both sides withdraw complaints and company tightens procedures

As part of its response, GMMTV pledged to strengthen supervision at future events. The company also promised to improve event regulations, communication procedures and safety standards. Those changes, it said, would reduce the risk of similar confrontations in the future.

By 3 pm on Tuesday, the company announced that both parties had spoken directly. They had reached an understanding, withdrawn their complaints and agreed not to pursue legal action against each other. GMMTV also confirmed it would continue reviewing its operating procedures following the incident.

Surasak welcomed that development. He said the dispute surrounding the fan meeting had effectively come to an end. Furthermore, he urged people not to generalise the actions of individual participants. Nor, he said, should the incident become a source of conflict between Thailand and China.

On another front, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok publicly addressed the case after receiving a complaint from the woman involved. In a statement issued on July 27, the embassy said the Chinese citizen alleged security personnel had used excessive force while removing her from the venue during the July 25 event.

The embassy referred directly to GMMTV’s own statement acknowledging that force beyond what was appropriate had been used during parts of the confrontation. Consequently, it called on the relevant Thai authorities to establish the facts as quickly as possible and take appropriate action.

Chinese Embassy seeks inquiry as Thailand orders fact-finding investigation into fan fracas

The embassy also confirmed it would provide the Chinese citizen with assistance within the scope of its responsibilities. In addition, it pledged to safeguard her lawful rights and interests throughout the process.

Its intervention quickly attracted attention in Thailand. Soon afterwards, large numbers of Thai social media users posted critical comments on the embassy’s official online platforms. The reaction highlighted the intensity of public feeling surrounding the incident.

In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered a fact-finding inquiry. Speaking at Sanam Luang, he said the government wanted to establish exactly what had happened before taking any further action.

Sihasak acknowledged the strong reactions generated by the case. However, he stressed that the investigation had to come first. He also noted that the Chinese Embassy had a duty to explain its own position after becoming involved.

“The facts still need to be investigated,” he said. “The different reactions are understandable, but it would be better to establish the facts and ensure fairness for all sides.”

Reporters also asked whether the government would immediately raise the matter with the Chinese Embassy. Sihasak said that would depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

“We should establish the facts first and then decide how to proceed,” he said. “Once the investigation is complete, we can discuss the matter.”

Government insists evidence must come first before any further action or talks with the Chinese Embassy

The foreign minister again emphasised that every party should receive equal treatment. According to Sihasak, fairness depended on evidence rather than public opinion or online commentary.

Meanwhile, Surasak echoed that position. He said Thailand would protect its citizens according to the law and verified facts. However, he rejected retaliation or hostility as the basis for government action.

“If Thai citizens are harmed, they must receive justice,” he said. “If foreigners are treated inappropriately, the same standards must be applied.”

He also stressed that Thailand’s reputation as a welcoming destination remained unchanged. Nevertheless, he said hospitality could never be interpreted as permission to ignore Thai law or disregard the dignity of Thai people.

According to the minister, the objective was to conclude the matter through facts, accountability and practical improvements. Equally, he urged people in both countries not to allow online arguments to damage broader relations between their populations.

His comments came as wider discussion continued over the activities of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok. The embassy’s public statements and social media activity have recently attracted increasing attention in Thailand. The debate has also extended to reporting on Thailand’s relationship with Taiwan.

Ministers stress equal justice as wider debate grows over embassy activity and Thailand’s Taiwan ties

At the same time, the latest controversy emerged alongside other cases involving foreign visitors. Police are currently investigating separate reports concerning Russian and Indian tourists in Thailand. Those incidents have also contributed to growing public discussion over the conduct of some foreign nationals visiting the kingdom.

The Chinese fan meeting was not the only case addressed by Surasak on Tuesday. He also commented on a separate dispute involving a Thai office worker and a group of Italian teenagers aboard a BTS Skytrain last Friday. That incident also attracted widespread public attention after videos circulated online.

The dispute ended with a police-mediated settlement on Saturday night. Subsequently, the Italian teenagers apologised for their behaviour and accepted fines imposed by police. As a result, the immediate dispute was resolved without further legal escalation between the parties.

The incident also prompted involvement from the Italian Embassy in Bangkok. In parallel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the confrontation. Thai police also completed mediation between those directly involved.

Italian BTS dispute ends with fines and apology as ministers warn against wider diplomatic confrontation

Surasak said the matter had now been resolved. Accordingly, he urged the public not to transform the behaviour of a handful of individuals into a dispute between Thailand and Italy. He stressed that the actions of several tourists should not define relations between two countries.

“The drama surrounding the fan meetings in China and Italy has ended,” he said.

He added that there was no benefit in escalating isolated incidents into international disputes. Instead, he urged people to focus on the facts established in each individual case.

The minister also referred to the role played by foreign embassies following both incidents. According to Surasak, diplomatic missions had a responsibility to assist their own nationals. However, he said those activities should not be interpreted as hostility towards Thailand.

Referring specifically to the Chinese Embassy, Surasak said monitoring and assisting Chinese citizens was a normal duty performed by diplomatic missions around the world.

“The Chinese embassy’s monitoring of its citizens is a normal duty and should not be turned into a conflict between Thais and Chinese,” he said.

Surasak says embassy assistance is routine but warns against turning isolated cases into national disputes

At the same time, he emphasised that Thailand would continue enforcing its own laws independently. Legal decisions, he said, would be based on evidence, facts and established procedures rather than diplomatic pressure or public campaigns on social media.

Surasak also repeated that Thailand would remain open to international visitors despite the recent controversies. Tourism, he said, depended on mutual respect between visitors and the host country.

According to the minister, Thailand welcomed tourists from every nationality who complied with local laws, respected regulations and observed Thai culture. However, he again warned that visitors who caused damage, disrupted public order or insulted Thai people should not expect special treatment.

His remarks represented one of the government’s clearest public statements following several days of intense online debate surrounding the Chinese fan meeting incident.

The controversy had generated competing narratives across Thai and Chinese social media platforms. It also prompted official responses from GMMTV, the Chinese Embassy and senior members of the Thai government. Meanwhile, videos recorded during the confrontation continued circulating widely as users debated the conduct of everyone involved.

Thailand vows equal law enforcement while keeping doors open to tourists who respect local customs

Against that backdrop, Surasak repeatedly returned to one central message. Individual disputes, he argued, should remain individual disputes. They should not be allowed to damage Thailand’s tourism industry or broader diplomatic relationships.

He also maintained that protecting Thai citizens and welcoming foreign visitors were compatible objectives. In his view, both depended on consistent enforcement of the law rather than nationality.

The minister said Thailand remained committed to treating every visitor fairly. Equally, he insisted every Thai citizen deserved the same legal protection.

Throughout his remarks, Surasak repeatedly distinguished between lawful tourists and visitors who ignored rules established by organisers or public authorities. He said Thailand’s reputation for hospitality would continue.

Nevertheless, he stressed that hospitality did not extend to accepting behaviour that disrupted events, breached regulations or disrespected the country.

Minister says hospitality has limits as equal enforcement remains central to Thailand’s tourism policy

By Tuesday afternoon, both high-profile incidents had moved towards resolution. The Chinese fan meeting dispute ended after both parties withdrew their complaints and agreed not to pursue legal action. Likewise, the BTS confrontation concluded following police mediation, apologies and fines for the Italian teenagers.

Even so, investigations ordered by the government remained underway. Sihasak’s fact-finding inquiry into the Chinese fan meeting incident will establish the official sequence of events before any further decisions are taken.

For Surasak, however, the government’s position was already clear.

Thailand would continue welcoming tourists from around the world. At the same time, it would enforce its laws equally, protect Thai citizens when they were not at fault and refuse to grant privileges based on nationality or spending power.

“The money tourists spend may buy goods and services, but it certainly cannot buy privileges over Thai citizens,” the minister said.

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