A Lampang businesswoman was shot dead inside the home she still shared with her ex-husband after a bitter property dispute. Neighbours heard a heated argument before gunshots rang out as police launched a homicide investigation into the killing.

A former husband shot dead his ex-wife, a prominent Lampang business owner, inside the home they continued to share after their divorce, with police focusing on a bitter property dispute. Neighbours heard a heated argument before gunshots rang out, while detectives recovered spent bullet casings outside the house. Investigators are now piecing together the final confrontation through forensic evidence and witness testimony to establish what triggered the fatal shooting.

A former husband shot and killed his ex-wife inside the Lampang home they continued to share after their divorce. The victim was a well-known local business owner. Police believe the shooting followed a bitter dispute over property. However, investigators have yet to confirm the motive.

The fatal shooting unfolded on Monday, July 27, at a two-storey concrete house in Wiang Nuea subdistrict, Mueang district, Lampang province. Pol. Lt. Col. Wichian Jaisanklang, an investigative officer at Mueang Lampang Police Station, received the emergency report.

He immediately coordinated a full police response. Pol. Col. Komsan Bamrungyot, Superintendent of Mueang Lampang Police Station, also attended. Joining them were Pol. Lt. Col. Thani Chantanakul, Deputy Superintendent (Patrol), investigative officers, forensic specialists and a forensic pathologist from Lampang Hospital. Rescue workers from the Sawang Nakhon Lampang Foundation also responded.

Police flood Lampang home after ex-wife is shot dead as detectives identify former husband as suspect

Officers secured the property before beginning a detailed examination. Inside the house, they found the body of 54-year-old Ms. Thanyaphat. She was lying dead in front of the kitchen. Police identified her as the owner of a prominent business in Lampang province. The discovery immediately turned the property into an active homicide scene.

Meanwhile, detectives quickly identified the suspected gunman as 61-year-old Mr. Chainarin, the victim’s former husband. Although the couple had divorced, they continued living under the same roof. That arrangement placed them in daily contact despite the end of their marriage.

According to the initial investigation, tensions exploded shortly before the shooting. Neighbours reported hearing the former couple arguing loudly inside the house. Seconds later, several gunshots shattered the silence. In response, nearby residents immediately called the police. By the time officers arrived, the woman was already dead.

Spent bullet casings found outside home as detectives focus on divorce settlement and disputed property

Investigators then widened their search beyond the house. On the road outside, officers found several spent bullet casings. Police believe the suspect discarded them after the shooting. Forensic officers photographed every casing before collecting the evidence. Separately, detectives examined every room inside the house for additional forensic clues. Each piece of evidence was carefully documented.

Notably, the investigation soon focused on the couple’s financial arrangements after their divorce. Sources close to the former spouses said they had agreed to divide their assets.

However, the former husband believed he never received the money promised under that agreement. Police believe that dispute may have triggered the fatal confrontation. Even so, detectives stressed the suspected motive remains under investigation.

Witness interviews and forensic evidence now key as police reconstruct final moments before fatal shooting

As part of the inquiry, investigators are interviewing neighbours who heard the argument and the gunfire. They are also speaking to other witnesses familiar with the couple’s circumstances.

At the same time, forensic specialists are examining all physical evidence recovered from the scene. The forensic pathologist from Lampang Hospital will also carry out a post-mortem examination.

On another front, detectives are reconstructing the final minutes before the shooting. They are comparing witness statements with forensic findings and physical evidence. Investigators are also establishing the precise sequence of events inside the house. That work will determine exactly how the confrontation unfolded.

Police said the investigation remains active. Furthermore, officers will continue gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. Once the inquiry is complete, investigators will proceed with legal action based on the evidence collected.

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