Stakes rising in the Senate election collusion case as the opposition opens fire with evidence on file

Anutin rejects Senate collusion allegations as Thailand’s Election Commission faces its biggest test. Commissioners must soon decide whether to prosecute 229 politicians, ministers and senators amid warnings they could face Section 157 charges themselves.

As Thailand’s Senate election collusion investigation nears a pivotal prosecution decision, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has rejected allegations linking him and senior Bhumjaithai Party figures to the case, even as opposition parties intensify pressure on the Election Commission before its end-of-August ruling on whether to prosecute 229 politicians, ministers and senators. With fresh evidence emerging, warnings that commissioners themselves could face Section 157 charges if they refuse to act, and legal action threatened on both sides, scrutiny has shifted from the suspects to the Election Commission itself in a case that could shake Thai politics to its core if the allegations proceed to court and are upheld.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has rejected allegations linking senior Bhumjaithai Party figures to the Senate election collusion case, insisting neither he nor his party played any role in the 2024 Senate selection process.

He also dismissed suggestions that the allegations threaten the coalition government’s stability. In addition, he confirmed he intends to pursue legal action against iLaw director Yingcheep Atchanont over the claims.

His response comes as political pressure on the Election Commission (EC) enters a decisive phase. By the end of August, commissioners are expected to decide whether to prosecute 229 people identified in the Senate collusion investigation.

Those under scrutiny include senior Bhumjaithai politicians, cabinet ministers and senators. At the same time, criticism has become increasingly direct. Rather than focusing solely on the suspects, opposition politicians are now questioning the conduct of the commissioners themselves.

Pressure shifts to Election Commission as August decision on prosecuting 229 figures nears

That shift was evident on Saturday, July 26, during the opposition seminar Unveiling Evidence: The Senate Corruption Case, Part 2 at Parliament. Opposition MPs, legal campaigners and witnesses gathered to present additional evidence and challenge the EC’s handling of the investigation.

They also argued that the commission’s next decision will determine whether the case proceeds to judicial scrutiny. As a result, the debate has increasingly centred on the commission’s legal responsibilities rather than the political accusations alone.

Democrat Party deputy leader and list MP Sathit Wongnongtoey delivered the day’s strongest warning. He praised opposition chief whip Parit Wacharasindhu and the opposition parties for organising a second public forum on the case.

He said continued scrutiny remained necessary despite attempts to suppress checks and balances. Moreover, he commended witnesses who had stepped forward with information. He singled out iLaw director Yingcheep Atchanont, known as Pao, for continuing to disclose evidence publicly. He also pledged support for witnesses who feared intimidation and urged the government to ensure their safety throughout the investigation.

Sathit says evidence is substantial and warns EC members over legal duty to pursue Senate collusion case

Sathit structured his remarks around three principal concerns. First, he rejected suggestions that the allegations had been fabricated for political purposes. Instead, he said investigators already possessed documents, witness testimony and supporting evidence.

According to Sathit, the material demonstrated organised collusion during the Senate election process. He also criticised the reported distribution of yellow shirts during the selection process. In his view, symbols of loyalty should never become a pretext for unlawful conduct.

His second concern focused on the Election Commission’s investigative duties. Sathit urged EC Secretary-General Saeng Boonmee and the commissioners to conduct a genuinely proactive investigation.

Rather than relying only on material submitted by complainants, they should continue gathering evidence themselves. He argued that commissioners have a legal obligation to establish every relevant fact before reaching a decision.

Consequently, he warned that rejecting the case without taking it before the courts could expose the commissioners themselves to prosecution.

“If you decide not to file a lawsuit or not to bring the Senate collusion case before the court, you will definitely face Article 157,” he said. Section 157 of the Criminal Code covers misconduct by public officials who unlawfully neglect or abuse their duties.

Former election commissioner case cited as Sathit attacks EC handling of Senate collusion investigation

Sathit also cited former Election Commissioner Pol Gen Wasana Permlap as an example of how election officials could themselves become the subject of criminal proceedings. He argued that collusion in the Senate election amounted to a direct attack on Thailand’s democratic system. “We cannot allow this to happen,” he said.

Notably, Sathit’s third concern centred on growing public distrust of the Election Commission. He argued that confidence had been weakened by several apparent irregularities during the investigation.

He pointed first to Subcommittee 26, which initially recommended prosecution. Subsequently, another subcommittee was established and recommended dismissing the case. Although both operated under the same Election Commission, they reached opposite conclusions.

According to Sathit, that reversal raised serious questions about the consistency of the commission’s decision-making.

Separately, Sathit criticised the commission’s refusal to include investigation files compiled by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). He described that decision as the investigation’s most significant irregularity.

In his view, excluding the DSI material weakened confidence in the commission’s work. Therefore, he argued the EC had little alternative but to refer the matter to the courts, where all available evidence could be examined together.

Witness protection demands as iLaw and opposition continue releasing fresh Senate collusion evidence

On another front, Sathit echoed concerns previously raised by Democrat Party leader and former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva regarding witness intimidation. He described those concerns as serious.

He also said both the Constitution and existing legislation require the state to protect people who provide evidence in legal proceedings. Accordingly, he said the Democrat Party would work with other opposition parties to secure full protection for witnesses throughout the investigation.

The latest criticism follows weeks of escalating disclosures by iLaw. Yingcheep Atchanont has pledged to continue releasing evidence relating to the Senate election. Recently, he submitted a petition to opposition chief whip Parit Wacharasindhu seeking a parliamentary inquiry into the alleged involvement of nine senior Bhumjaithai figures.

The petition alleges they played roles in orchestrating irregularities during the 2024 Senate election. In parallel, Parit has continued presenting additional material, arguing it strengthens the case for prosecution and reinforces concerns about the EC’s handling of complaints.

Anutin rejects Pullman allegation as ministers defend legal action against iLaw over Senate election claims

Among iLaw’s allegations is a claim that Prime Minister Anutin attended a gathering at the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel while other senior Bhumjaithai figures were allegedly involved in different stages of the Senate selection process.

In response, Mr Anutin rejected the allegation outright. He said he frequently visited the hotel and dismissed any suggestion that those visits were connected to the Senate election. He also insisted neither he nor Bhumjaithai members participated in the Senate selection process.

According to the prime minister, he issued written instructions one month before the election directing every party member not to become involved. He therefore rejected suggestions that the party coordinated the Senate vote.

Mr Anutin also dismissed speculation that the allegations could ultimately lead to the dissolution of the Bhumjaithai Party. Instead, he confirmed he intends to sue Yingcheep over the claims.

Likewise, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Paradorn Prissananantakul defended the planned legal action. He rejected suggestions the lawsuits amounted to Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation, commonly known as SLAPP suits. “This is not a SLAPP suit,” he said. He argued the allegations had damaged both his personal reputation and that of the party, making legal proceedings necessary.

Ministers reject fresh claims as attention turns to Election Commission’s pivotal end-of-August decision

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Suksomruay Wantaneeyakul also rejected the allegations. She urged opposition politicians to verify their information before making public accusations. She further questioned why the claims were only now being raised despite the Senate election having taken place two years earlier.

By contrast, opposition figures argue the volume of evidence has continued to grow. At the parliamentary seminar, Parit Wacharasindhu presented further material which he said supported allegations of organised collusion.

He also questioned whether the Election Commission would pursue every complaint arising from the investigation. As the end-of-August decision approaches, scrutiny is now focused not only on the 229 individuals facing possible prosecution but also on how the Election Commission reaches one of the most significant decisions in its history.

Further reading:

Ex PM and Democrat Party leader urges politicians implicated in Senate Collusion files to come clean

Abhisit shifts to active support for opposition’s efforts to expose massive collusion in 2024 Senate election

Showdown on the Senate election collusion case in August as Election Commission set to finally decide

New front for Prime Minister Anutin and Bhumjaithai Party with lawsuits over Senate election allegations

Opposition and witnesses call for Senate collusion case to go to court as Election Commission decides on huge case

New evidence of a vast conspiracy behind the 2024 Senate election as former officials file police report

Powerful video evidence raises the stakes for under fire Election Commission in Senate collusion call

Opposition and People’s Party leader attacks ‘blue regime’ on the 12th anniversary of the 2014 coup

Thammasat University legal scholar and 1992 protest leader warns another coup cannot be ruled out

Government in peril over the coming weeks with Constitutional Court petition over Senate collusion conspiracy

Justice Minister suspended from roles linked to the expanding Senate criminal investigation by the DSI

Shocking and real evidence of a massive Senate election collusion campaign. 1,200 people being probed by DSI

Senator calls on members to suspend duties. Fears tainted decisions. 146 Senators to be summoned later