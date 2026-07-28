Cambodian motorcyclist arrested for drug trafficking after police chase in Rayong. Tried to dump package

A roadside drug toss sparked a police chase in Rayong after a Cambodian worker allegedly tried to escape on a motorcycle with his younger brother. Officers recovered crystal meth from his clothing and the roadside before taking both brothers into custody.

A Cambodian worker and his younger brother were stopped after a dramatic police chase in Rayong when officers said the rider hurled illegal drugs onto a roadside before trying to escape. Police later recovered the discarded package, found more crystal meth concealed in the rider’s clothing and said the 28-year-old admitted using the drug earlier that day and throwing away the evidence to avoid arrest.

A Cambodian worker was arrested after police said he tossed illegal drugs onto a roadside before trying to outrun officers on a motorcycle in Rayong province.

The arrest unfolded at about 5.30 pm on July 27 on Road 3648 in Tha Kwian subdistrict, Klaeng district. Patrol officers were travelling to investigate a traffic accident when the incident suddenly developed. Instead, their attention shifted to a passing motorcycle carrying two Cambodian nationals.

Police said the rider was a 28-year-old Cambodian worker. His younger brother, a Cambodian juvenile, was travelling as a passenger. According to investigators, the pair were returning to their workplace in Wang Chan district when they encountered the patrol.

Rider sparks police chase after tossing roadside drugs before officers uncover crystal meth stash

However, officers said the rider became visibly startled after noticing the police vehicle behind him. He allegedly reached into his trouser pocket while still riding. Moments later, police said he pulled out an object and threw it onto the roadside. Immediately afterwards, he accelerated in an apparent attempt to escape.

In response, patrol officers abandoned their journey to the traffic accident and gave chase. They said the rider’s actions immediately aroused suspicion. The pursuit lasted only a short distance before officers caught up with the motorcycle. They then ordered the rider to stop. Both brothers were detained without further incident.

Police immediately searched the 28-year-old rider beside the road. During the search, officers said they discovered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice”, concealed inside his right trouser pocket. The suspected drugs were seized as evidence at the scene.

Meanwhile, other officers retraced the pursuit route to recover the discarded object. They located the package on the roadside where they had seen it thrown. Police said it also contained illegal drugs. As a result, investigators collected the package and added it to the evidence already recovered from the suspect.

Suspect admits drug use and fleeing police as Cambodian brothers are taken to Klaeng Police Station

The Cambodian worker was then taken into custody for questioning. Notably, police said he admitted using crystal methamphetamine earlier that morning. Investigators also questioned him about the discarded package and his attempt to flee.

According to police, the suspect admitted panicking after spotting the patrol vehicle behind him. He told investigators he feared arrest because he was carrying illegal drugs. Furthermore, police said he admitted throwing the package away before trying to escape. He allegedly said he hoped to dispose of the drugs before officers could stop him.

Separately, investigators confirmed the suspect told them he had been riding back to work in Wang Chan district with his younger brother when the encounter began. Police said the juvenile remained on the motorcycle throughout the pursuit. He was identified only as the suspect’s younger brother.

Following the roadside investigation, officers escorted both Cambodian brothers to Klaeng Police Station. There, detectives completed the initial stages of the investigation and prepared the case for legal proceedings.

The 28-year-old suspect will face drug-related charges, police said. On another front, the Cambodian juvenile will be processed in accordance with the law. Investigators have retained both quantities of seized drugs as evidence while the case proceeds.

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