Minister and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) boss travel to Belgium in pursuit of Tomorrowland event

A 6.132-billion-baht tourism jackpot is in sight as Thailand finalises Tomorrowland plans in Belgium. Asia’s first festival will bring 150,000 fans to Chonburi, filling hotels and pumping money into businesses across the eastern seaboard.

Thailand has moved a step closer to hosting the first Tomorrowland festival in Asia after Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul travelled to Belgium for crucial planning talks on an event expected to attract 150,000 visitors, generate 6.132 billion baht for the economy and deliver a major boost to hotels, tourism and businesses across the eastern seaboard. With overseas festival-goers set to account for 85% of the audience and preparations accelerating for the December 2026 spectacle in Chonburi, officials believe the world-famous music brand could become one of the biggest international entertainment events ever staged in the kingdom.

Thailand has intensified preparations for Tomorrowland Thailand as Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak travelled to Belgium for final planning talks with the organisers of the world-famous music festival.

On July 26, he was joined by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Thapanee Kiatpaiboon and senior TAT executives for meetings in Boom with Bruno Vanwelsenaers, Chief Executive Officer of WEAREONE.world.

The discussions reviewed progress ahead of the three-day festival, scheduled for December 11-13, 2026, in Chonburi. The event is planned as the first major Tomorrowland festival to be staged anywhere in Asia.

Belgium talks advance preparations for Asia’s first Tomorrowland festival in Chonburi in December 2026

Officials expect the festival to become one of Thailand’s largest international entertainment events. Organisers project total economic activity of 6.132 billion baht. They also estimate government tax revenue of 732 million baht.

At the same time, attendance is forecast to exceed 150,000 people across three days. That represents an average of 50,000 visitors each day. Consequently, the government believes the event will strengthen eastern Thailand’s tourism economy during the peak travel season.

Notably, international visitors are expected to dominate the audience. Indeed, organisers estimate that 127,500 overseas tourists will attend, representing 85% of all visitors. Meanwhile, Thai attendance is projected at no fewer than 22,500 people, or 15% of the total.

Furthermore, the expected audience stretches across several global markets. Visitors are forecast from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. In addition, they are expected from China, South Korea and India. Meanwhile, Australia, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States all feature prominently in the organisers’ projections.

Overseas visitors expected to dominate as Tomorrowland targets global music fans and tourism growth

Officials said these markets attract travellers with strong purchasing power and longer holiday patterns. Consequently, many visitors are expected to remain in Thailand beyond the festival itself.

Their spending is forecast to extend well beyond the concert venue. Hotels, restaurants, transport operators and tourism businesses are all expected to benefit. Visitor expenditure is also expected to spread into neighbouring destinations before and after the event.

According to estimates prepared by WEAREONE.world, direct economic activity will reach approximately 1.092 billion baht, or about €28 million. This reflects spending directly linked to staging the festival.

It includes payments to Thai production companies, technical crews and service providers. It also covers venue management, event operations and hospitality services.

Spending on salaries, logistics, raw materials and food and beverages is included within the projection. As part of this investment, local contractors and suppliers are expected to play major operational roles throughout the festival.

Direct spending to boost Thai businesses through production, hospitality, logistics and event operations

The largest economic contribution, however, is expected to come from tourism spending. Indirect economic activity is forecast at 5.309 billion baht, or approximately €131 million.

That spending reflects visitors extending their stay before or after attending Tomorrowland Thailand. As a result, it includes accommodation, domestic transport, restaurants, retail purchases and tourism services.

Consequently, organisers expect the festival to generate business across sectors well beyond the entertainment industry. Indeed, the projected impact extends throughout the wider visitor economy.

Separately, the government expects substantial tax receipts from the event. Total revenue is estimated at approximately 732 million baht. Direct taxes are projected to account for around 590 million baht, representing 81% of the total.

Notably, the largest component comes from value-added tax generated by tourists extending their stay. That contribution alone is estimated at 329.7 million baht. Meanwhile, taxes linked directly to Tomorrowland operations, including ticket sales, food and beverage income and corporate tax, are expected to contribute a further 167.4 million baht.

Tax revenues and wider tourism spending expected to deliver hundreds of millions of baht to government

In addition, personal consumption tax and social security contributions are projected at 74.6 million baht. Withholding tax collected from international artists is forecast at 18.1 million baht. Indirect tax revenue is expected to total approximately 142 million baht.

That represents the remaining 19% of government receipts linked to the festival. Corporate income tax from local businesses benefiting from longer tourist stays is estimated at 72.5 million baht. Supplier and service-provider taxes are projected at 44.2 million baht. Personal income tax from employees and workers is forecast to contribute a further 25.6 million baht.

On another front, officials expect the hospitality sector to receive an immediate boost from the event. Hotel demand has already shown strong growth around the planned venue and nearby tourist areas. Pattaya, Jomtien, Sriracha and Bang Saen are all expected to experience significantly higher occupancy during the festival period.

Rayong’s beach resorts are also preparing for increased demand from domestic and overseas visitors. Accommodation providers across eastern Thailand are anticipating one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Likewise, restaurants, resorts, transport operators and local entrepreneurs are expected to benefit from higher visitor spending. Festival preparations are also creating demand for production crews, contractors and specialist service providers.

Local businesses are expected to participate across logistics, hospitality and event management. In parallel, government agencies and Tomorrowland executives will continue coordinating preparations before the festival opens in December 2026.

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