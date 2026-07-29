International search for globetrotting Thai YouTube star who went missing in Georgia on Monday July 13

Thailand’s online community has joined a global search after travel YouTuber Hlun Solo vanished while filming alone in Georgia. Missing since July 13, the 26-year-old’s family has enlisted consular officials as millions share urgent appeals for clues.

Thailand’s online community has mobilised in an international search after one of the country’s most popular travel YouTubers disappeared while filming alone in Georgia, leaving his family without any contact since Monday, July 13. With consular officials now involved, millions of followers sharing urgent appeals across social media and relatives pleading for information from hikers, backpackers and Thai residents in Georgia’s remote mountain regions, the unexplained disappearance of 26-year-old Hlun Solo has become an increasingly high-profile mystery with no confirmed trace of the globetrotting content creator.

The family of one of Thailand’s best-known travel YouTubers has launched an urgent international search after he vanished during a solo trip to Georgia.

The appeal follows more than two weeks without any contact. Relatives say every attempt to reach him has failed since July 13.

The missing traveller, known online as Hlun Solo, flew to the Caucasus nation to film new travel content for his popular channels. However, communication suddenly stopped after the family’s last conversation.

Since then, no telephone calls, online messages or social media contact have been received. Consequently, anxiety within the family has intensified with each passing day.

Family launches global appeal after Thai travel YouTuber disappeared in Georgia on Monday, July 13

The public appeal began after a Facebook user identified as Klose Mos, who said he is Hlun Solo’s brother, issued an urgent missing person notice. The post spread rapidly across Thai social media. Within hours, thousands of users had begun sharing it. News pages, travel communities and content creators also joined the effort, hoping wider exposure would generate fresh leads.

According to the family’s appeal, Hlun Solo travelled alone to produce backpacking videos documenting his latest journey. They last spoke to him on July 13 before communication abruptly ended. Afterwards, repeated attempts to contact him proved unsuccessful. As a result, relatives fear something may have gone wrong during his travels.

In response, the family appealed directly to anyone currently in Georgia. They also asked recent visitors to the country to come forward. Even the smallest clue, they said, could prove crucial. Klose Mos urged anyone with information to contact him directly or leave a comment beneath the Facebook appeal.

Notably, the family has focused its appeal on Thailand’s overseas community. They asked Thai residents and travellers in Georgia to share the notice as widely as possible. They believe greater publicity offers the best chance of uncovering new information. Every additional share, they hope, increases the possibility that someone may recognise him.

Consular officials join search as family identifies Georgia’s mountain trekking regions as search area

Meanwhile, relatives have already contacted the Department of Consular Affairs at Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Officials have been asked to assist efforts to trace the missing YouTuber. So far, there has been no confirmed explanation for the prolonged loss of contact. Likewise, there has been no official information regarding his condition or whereabouts.

The appeal suggests Hlun Solo may have travelled through several of Georgia’s best-known mountain destinations. Those include Svaneti, Kazbegi and Mestia.

All three attract large numbers of hikers, backpackers and international tourists throughout the year. Therefore, the family believes fellow travellers, local residents or trekking guides may have encountered him.

Hlun Solo is no ordinary traveller. He has become one of Thailand’s most recognised backpacking content creators after years documenting independent journeys across the globe. His Facebook page has attracted approximately 2.5 million followers. His YouTube channel has gained around 914,000 subscribers.

His videos chronicle budget travel through more than 50 countries. They also highlight practical advice, local experiences and the realities of travelling alone. In addition, many followers admire the financial discipline behind his journeys. He frequently explained how saving money while studying and working allowed him to travel full time.

From Kalasin childhood hardship to millions of followers through solo backpacking across the World

Separately, the disappearance has renewed interest in the remarkable story behind his success. Hlun Solo grew up in Kalasin after losing his father during childhood. Afterwards, his grandmother raised him and became the central figure in his life. She supported his education and encouraged him to continue studying despite financial hardship.

As part of that journey, he worked in a factory earning 300 baht a day. Later, he secured a scholarship to study political science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

After graduating, however, he chose an unconventional career. Rather than entering a traditional profession, he became a full-time traveller and online content creator.

His audience steadily expanded as his journeys reached more countries. Viewers followed his backpacking adventures across Asia, Europe and beyond. Over time, his travel stories transformed him into one of Thailand’s most recognisable online personalities. His channels became known for practical travel advice and affordable exploration rather than luxury tourism.

In parallel, the online search has gathered remarkable momentum. Thousands of users continue reposting his photographs and missing person notice across Facebook and other platforms. Travel groups have also circulated the appeal among Thai communities overseas. Supporters hope someone currently travelling through Georgia may recognise him.

Public urged to help as unanswered questions deepen mystery of missing travel YouTuber

Klose Mos has repeatedly urged the public not to overlook seemingly insignificant information. A brief sighting, an unexpected conversation or a simple photograph could help reconstruct his movements. Accordingly, the family continues collecting every possible lead while waiting for confirmed information.

On another front, supporters have continued directing the appeal towards backpackers already travelling through Georgia’s mountain regions.

Those visitors often pass through the same trekking routes identified in the family’s notice. Consequently, they could unknowingly possess valuable information about Hlun Solo’s movements.

Despite the expanding search, key questions remain unanswered. There is still no confirmed explanation for why communication stopped after July 13. Authorities have not confirmed where he was last seen. Similarly, no official account has established what happened following his arrival in Georgia.

For now, relatives remain focused on obtaining verified information rather than speculation. They continue working with Thailand’s Department of Consular Affairs while appealing for public assistance. Anyone in Georgia who may have seen Hlun Solo is being urged to come forward immediately.

Until confirmed information emerges, the fate of the 26-year-old travel YouTuber remains unknown. Nevertheless, the online search continues gathering momentum as supporters, fellow travellers and Thai communities worldwide race to generate the breakthrough his family desperately needs.

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