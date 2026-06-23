Phone records frozen by the court as the Prachachart Party hunts for those behind MP’s attempted murder

Court-sealed phone records from three networks could expose the mastermind behind the attempted assassination of Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Leewamae as investigators probe military-linked weapons, an ISOC vehicle and a wider conspiracy.

A court move to secure thousands of pages of phone records has intensified the hunt for the mastermind behind the attempted assassination of Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Leewamae. As investigators look beyond seven arrested suspects, attention is focusing on allegations involving government weapons, a Royal Thai Navy-linked M16 rifle and an ISOC vehicle. Prachachart Party leaders say the communications data could expose the hidden figures behind one of Thailand’s most disturbing criminal investigations.

The hunt for the mastermind behind the attempted assassination of Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Leewamae entered a critical new phase on Monday. The Narathiwat Provincial Court ordered the preservation of thousands of pages of telephone records linked to the case.

Investigators believe the data may expose the command network behind one of Thailand’s most politically sensitive criminal investigations. The hearing took place at 9am in Courtroom 1 of the Narathiwat Provincial Court.

Among those attending were Prime Minister’s adviser Wan Muhammad Nor Matha, Prachachart Party leader Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong and Mr Kamolsak himself.

Court secures phone records from three networks as investigators intensify hunt for the mastermind

Members of the MP’s legal team also attended, alongside representatives of a case monitoring committee established after the March 20 attack.

At the centre of the proceedings was a request to secure communication records before prosecutors reach a charging decision. The case file is currently under review. However, investigators feared crucial evidence could be lost if action was delayed. As part of this effort, the court issued orders covering records held by True, AIS and National Telecommunications.

According to Pol. Col. Thawee, the material consists of thousands of pages of communications data. The documents have now been placed under court protection. Next, investigators will seek digital copies for detailed examination. The Prachachart leader said communication evidence often reveals relationships invisible through conventional investigative methods.

“In a murder case, communication evidence is crucial because the person giving the orders wouldn’t have personally come to give them,” Pol. Col. Thawee said.

Focus shifts from gunmen to those accused of planning, financing and directing the March ambush

That principle has increasingly shaped the investigation. Three months after the attack, attention is moving away from the gunmen. Instead, investigators are concentrating on those believed to have planned, financed and directed the operation. Consequently, the telephone records have become one of the most important pieces of evidence gathered so far.

The assassination attempt took place outside Mr Kamolsak’s home in Bacho district during the early hours of March 20. According to investigators, gunmen travelling in a pickup truck ambushed the MP’s vehicle. Mr Kamolsak survived after taking cover inside the vehicle. His driver, Uchalumh Koloh, and police security officer Police Sergeant Major Harirak Heemmina suffered serious injuries.

Investigators later described the operation as highly organised and professionally executed. In response, police launched an extensive manhunt across the southern border provinces. Arrests followed within weeks. Yet investigators soon concluded the conspiracy extended beyond those directly involved in the shooting.

Seven suspects face scrutiny as investigators probe a wider conspiracy behind the attack on MP

Seven suspects have now been arrested. Five remain in custody and were brought before the court on Monday. They include Lieutenant Colonel Viroj Ketumanee and Mr Thanaphat Wattanapinyo, both identified as alleged gunmen.

Also in custody are Mr Somporn Langdech, accused of coordinating the operation and identifying the target, Mr Alawi Awae, accused of driving the vehicle, and Mr Sunthorn Promphakdee, accused of concealing and dismantling it afterwards.

Separately, Commander Montri Toprasert and Lieutenant Commander Decho Rattanaphan remain free on bail. Both are accused of supporting roles connected to the operation. Significantly, most of the first five suspects have reportedly confessed. Neither of the two naval officers objected to the examination of telephone records.

As investigators built their case, another development altered its direction. Authorities recovered the vehicle used in the attack. They also seized the firearms allegedly used by the suspects. According to investigators, all were government property. That discovery immediately raised new questions.

Questions mount over navy rifle and alleged use of ISOC vehicle in the assassination plot

Notably, attention focused on an M16 rifle allegedly linked to the operation. Records reportedly indicated the weapon had previously been designated for destruction by the Royal Thai Navy. The revelation intensified scrutiny of military inventory controls and the movement of state-owned weapons.

On another front, investigators examined allegations involving an Internal Security Operations Command vehicle. According to the prosecution’s case, soldiers and former Marine Corps officers from Narathiwat allegedly used an ISOC vehicle and government-issued firearms during the operation. As evidence accumulated, the case moved beyond a conventional attempted murder investigation.

Those allegations have attracted national attention. While investigators have yet to reach final conclusions, the inquiry increasingly touches on sensitive institutional issues. Meanwhile, Prachachart Party leaders have continued pressing authorities to identify everyone involved.

Wan Muhammad Nor said the investigation extends beyond an attack on a single politician. Rather, he described it as a case affecting public confidence in the justice system. He noted that an elected Member of Parliament had been targeted. Therefore, he argued, every individual connected to the operation must be identified.

Wan Muhammad Nor says the attack points to a hidden organiser as pressure builds for answers

The adviser stressed that substantial progress has already been made. Authorities have recovered the weapons. They have seized the vehicle. They have arrested seven suspects. Even so, investigators believe the conspiracy remains incomplete.

According to Wan Muhammad Nor, Mr Kamolsak had never previously met any of the seven suspects. That fact remains central to the investigation. For that reason, authorities continue searching for additional figures. Investigators believe a mastermind, organiser or sponsor remains unidentified.

“The examination of phone records today will reveal clues to the real mastermind,” Wan Muhammad Nor said.

He also disclosed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had spoken directly with both him and Mr Kamolsak. During those discussions, the Prime Minister emphasised the need for a complete and fair investigation. Furthermore, he stressed that all participants must be held accountable.

Rare court move preserves evidence as telecom records face intensive forensic examination

Public interest has remained intense throughout the southern border provinces. Thousands of residents have closely followed developments. The attack generated particular concern because of its target, its planning and the alleged use of government resources.

Meanwhile, legal observers described Monday’s hearing as highly unusual. Anukul Awaeputeh, president of the Muslim Lawyers Centre in Pattani and a member of the monitoring team, said advance examination of telephone records before indictment is extremely rare. Such requests are generally approved only when there is an urgent risk of losing evidence.

According to Mr Anukul, concerns over possible data loss formed the basis of the application. The court accepted that argument. Representatives from all three telecommunications companies subsequently certified the accuracy of the records provided.

In parallel, prosecutors may call additional witnesses from the telecommunications firms. Their evidence could strengthen the case before any indictment decision. The records are expected to undergo extensive analysis during the coming days.

Kamolsak says preserved records may finally reveal who ordered the attack outside his home

For Mr Kamolsak, the court’s ruling removes a major concern. The evidence is now securely preserved. The case has already entered its seventh detention period. Prosecutors are expected to announce their decision before the end of June.

“Now that the telephone records and documents are under the court’s custody, we feel more at ease,” Mr Kamolsak said.

“Our team will gather and analyse all the documents and files to pursue the case to its fullest extent.”

That review will now begin. Investigators will examine call records, communication patterns and contact histories. Their objective is straightforward. They want to determine who organised the attack, who financed it and who ultimately gave the order.

Three months after gunmen opened fire outside his home, the search continues. The suspects have been arrested. The weapons have been recovered. The vehicle has been traced. Yet one question remains unanswered. Who ordered the attack on Kamolsak Leewamae?

Further reading:

Prachachart Party keeps nose to the ground pushing for arrest of the mastermind behind gun attack on MP

Vexing questions regarding M16 rifles and 11 phone numbers being raised over attempted murder of MP

Prachachart Party leader urges parliament to deepen enquiries into attempted assassination of sitting MP

Police enquiry widens into attempted murder of MP Kamolsak Leewama. Navy promises full co-operation

Former Speaker piles pressure on the government over gun attack on Prachachart Party MP Kamolsak

Return of ring leader in MP assassination plot puts further pressure on Narathiwat police for answers

Prachachart Party MP suggests another level to a plot to kill him. Passes secret information to the PM

Prime Minister Anutin apologises for comments made by army commander in South to mend fences

Southern army units robustly deny any involvement in attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP