Army denies role in MP shooting as ISOC vehicle link sparks outrage, multiple suspects arrested and alleged mastermind still on the run while investigators probe possible links between attackers and security personnel amid rising national concern about the affair.

A robust statement by the Royal Thai Army Region 4 on Tuesday denied any involvement by southern armed forces, including the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), in the attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP Kamolsak Leewama in the early hours of March 20. It follows growing unease over the affair, which has already led to four arrests in Narathiwat. However, the alleged ‘mastermind’, Captain Viroj Ketumanee, remains at large. The statement came after a high-profile press conference hosted by Lieutenant General Norathip Poynok on Monday. During the event, an off-mic remark by the army commander denying involvement caused controversy.

The Royal Thai Army Region 4 on Tuesday issued a robust denial of any involvement in a shooting that targeted a Prachachart Party MP in March. The statement addressed the attempted assassination of Kamolsak Leewama.

The attack took place in the early hours of March 20 in Bacho District. Two of the MP’s entourage were injured in the gunfire, including a Royal Thai Police officer.

The statement followed a high-level press conference on Sunday addressed by the Commander of the Royal Thai Army Region 4. At that meeting, the top officer disclosed an internal investigation. In particular, he confirmed disciplinary action against an officer. Specifically, the inquiry concerned the loan of a vehicle later used in the shooting.

Scrutiny intensifies after army confirms probe into officer linked to vehicle used in MP shooting incident

That vehicle belonged to the Internal Security Operations Command, widely known as ISOC. It was loaned to another army officer before the attack. Consequently, scrutiny over possible links between suspects and security personnel intensified.

During the same briefing, the regional commander was caught in an off-microphone remark. Notably, he suggested that if the attack had been a military operation, it would not have created such a controversy. In short, there would not have been loose ends.

Afterwards, the comment drew attention as the case gained national focus. A People’s Party MP in Pathum Thani expressed deep concern. Meanwhile, in a press statement on Monday, the army underlined that no unit under its command was involved in the attack.

On Tuesday, April 14, the Narathiwat Task Force issued a written statement. It reaffirmed the position of Lieutenant General Norathip Poynok, who commands the 4th Army Region. He also serves as the director of ISOC Region 4.

Army reiterates denial and urges reliance on forensic evidence as police continue full criminal investigation

The statement stressed confidence in forensic evidence gathered by police. Accordingly, it said evidence would provide clear answers in the case. Presently, this is the subject of a full criminal investigation being carried out by Narathiwat Provincial Police.

Furthermore, it insisted that conclusions in such situations must rely on facts, not sentiment. In particular, it denied any involvement by units under ISOC Region 4 Forward. The wording was direct and repeated for emphasis.

At the same time, the task force emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in the matter. It stated that operations to maintain security would continue. Moreover, it reaffirmed commitment to lawful protocols and procedures. Therefore, the statement aimed to defend the institutional credibility of the southern armed forces.

However, the denial came amid rising scrutiny over the use of state resources. Investigators had already confirmed that an ISOC vehicle was used in the attack. Consequently, questions about internal controls have intensified.

Details emerge of planned ambush using rifle fire targeting an MP and security personnel near residence

The attack itself unfolded near Mr Kamolsak’s residence. Gunmen opened fire using an M16 rifle. As a result, the MP was injured. Meanwhile, two of the MP’s entourage were seriously wounded. Both were part of his official security detail.

Therefore, the incident raised concerns about coordination and planning. In addition, the timing of the attack suggested prior surveillance. It occurred shortly after his return from Bangkok. He had attended the parliamentary vote to elect Anutin Charnvirakul the previous day. Consequently, the sequence of events drew immediate national attention.

Authorities quickly classified the case as high priority. Investigators moved rapidly to identify suspects. Subsequently, several arrests were made. First, Aliji Abu, aged 24, was detained. Police allege he drove the vehicle used in the attack.

In addition, Petty Officer First Class Somporn Limla, aged 57, was arrested. He is a former Navy officer. Furthermore, a third suspect, Mr. Sunthorn, aged 62, was also detained. He was linked to a garage operation connected to the case.

Dismantled vehicle traced to ISOC raises alarm as investigators uncover attempts to destroy key evidence

Notably, police investigators found that the attack vehicle had been dismantled. This took place at the garage linked to Mr. Sunthorn. Therefore, officers viewed the dismantling as an attempt to destroy evidence.

However, key identifiers were recovered despite these efforts. For example, the engine number matched official records. Consequently, investigators traced the vehicle directly to ISOC Region 4. This discovery significantly escalated scrutiny of the case.

Moreover, investigators confirmed that the vehicle had been borrowed before the attack. The request was made by Captain Viroj Ketumanee. At the same time, the loan was approved by Captain Montri Toprasert.

Therefore, attention shifted to internal procedures governing such approvals. Police have identified Captain Viroj as the central suspect in this case. They believe he took part in the shooting. In addition, he is considered the likely mastermind behind the plot. However, he remains at large and has not been interviewed.

Internal inquiry launched as officials examine misuse of state property and widening links to security personnel

Meanwhile, Captain Montri has not been charged. Nevertheless, a disciplinary inquiry has been launched into his actions. Consequently, ISOC Region 4 established a committee to investigate the issue.

The inquiry focuses on the misuse of government property. At the same time, provincial authorities activated oversight mechanisms. A fact-finding committee was formed to examine the case further. It is chaired by Deputy Governor Wichan Chaiyasetthasampan. In addition, senior ISOC officials and administrators are members.

The committee will submit its findings to the 4th Army Region command. Meanwhile, scrutiny over the use of state resources has intensified. Narathiwat Governor Boonchuey Homyamyen confirmed strict controls over official vehicles.

He stated that any misuse constitutes an offence. Therefore, the current case is under detailed administrative review. In parallel, the criminal investigation has continued to expand. Police report stronger links between suspects and individuals with security backgrounds.

Earlier arrests included suspects with military ties. Consequently, the scope of the investigation widened. Notably, two suspects remain at large. These include a naval lieutenant and a former elite ranger. As a result, a regional manhunt has intensified. Security forces are coordinating across multiple areas. Meanwhile, intelligence operations remain active. Authorities are working to locate all remaining suspects.

Arrest of former ranger adds momentum as police intensify efforts to locate mastermind still at large

Thanaphat Watthanaphinyo, a former ranger officer, was arrested over the weekend in Kanchanaburi. He is the fourth person held by Narathiwat police, while the alleged mastermind, Captain Viroj, remains at large.

Police have stated that identifying the mastermind is central to the case. Therefore, Captain Viroj remains a key focus. Investigators believe progress has been made in tracking his movements. Further arrests are expected as the probe advances. In addition, authorities continue to gather forensic and testimonial evidence. Multiple investigative lines remain active.

On Saturday, police in Narathiwat held a detailed briefing. Thawee Sodsong attended alongside Mr Kamolsak. Investigators presented updated findings and evidence. Specifically, they outlined links between suspects and security personnel. In addition, they described efforts to identify planners and coordinators. As a result, the evidentiary picture is becoming clearer.

Mr Kamolsak reviewed the material presented. Meanwhile, investigators expanded questioning of witnesses and suspects. Consequently, new connections have emerged. Authorities described recent findings as significant. Therefore, confidence in identifying those responsible has increased. The investigation is now at a more advanced stage.

Investigators examine surveillance and planning as public concern grows and MP limits movements for safety

The attack occurred at a predictable moment. Mr Kamolsak had just returned home. Consequently, the timing suggests prior surveillance. The ambush took place outside his residence.

Therefore, investigators are examining planning and reconnaissance elements. In addition, they are reviewing communications data and financial links. Authorities are mapping relationships between suspects. This analytical work remains ongoing.

Public concern has grown in Narathiwat. Consequently, residents advised the MP to limit his movements. He has since reduced attendance at public events. Some religious engagements have also been declined. Meanwhile, security concerns remain elevated. The situation continues to be monitored closely.

Mr Kamolsak is known for his work as a human rights lawyer. He has handled cases involving disputes with authorities. However, no official motive has been confirmed. Therefore, multiple investigative paths remain open. Authorities are examining all possible angles. The motive remains under review.

National attention intensifies as Prime Minister orders full probe into links between attack and security units

The case has drawn sustained national attention. In addition, oversight bodies are monitoring developments. Institutional scrutiny has increased across multiple agencies. Prime Minister Anutin has ordered a full investigation. He directed authorities to pursue all leads without delay. Furthermore, he has received regular briefings on progress.

Notably, he also serves as head of ISOC. Therefore, the case carries wider institutional implications. The confirmed use of an ISOC vehicle has raised further concern. Coordination between police and military units has intensified. Meanwhile, oversight continues at senior levels of government.

Attention has also focused on a key press conference held on April 13. Lieutenant General Norathip led the briefing at Sirinthorn Camp in Pattani. Senior officials from both the police and military attended. These included Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chalermsri and Colonel Mana Prinyasiri. During the session, investigators outlined progress. In addition, disciplinary findings were addressed.

The role of Captain Montri was discussed in detail. Therefore, accountability within ISOC became a central issue. Officials emphasised that conclusions would be based on verified evidence. They reiterated the importance of forensic findings. Meanwhile, police continue efforts to locate the remaining suspects. Intelligence operations remain active across the region.

Authorities pursue full network behind attack as investigation expands and further arrests remain likely

Authorities are working to identify the full network behind the attack. This includes those who may have planned, financed and executed the operation. The investigation spans multiple agencies. Coordination remains ongoing at all levels. Police have reiterated their commitment to the case. They have pledged to bring all responsible parties to justice.

The Narathiwat Task Force continues to deny any involvement. It maintains that evidence will determine the outcome. Similarly, the 4th Army Region command has rejected allegations. However, it acknowledges the seriousness of the case. Internal reviews and criminal proceedings are both underway.

Police believe they are close to identifying key actors. Therefore, further arrests cannot be ruled out. Captain Viroj remains central to the investigation. Efforts to locate him are ongoing. The case involves an attack on an elected member of parliament.

Consequently, it carries national significance. Senior police officers continue to stress the need for a complete and evidence-based investigation. They have promised to get to the bottom of the affair.

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