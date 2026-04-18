Prachachart Party MP suggests another level to a plot to kill him. Passes secret information to the PM

MP Kamolsak hands PM secret evidence on assassination bid as key suspect flees. Four held even though the suspected mastermind is still unknown. Fears remain for local MP’s safety. Military links denied as a police probe continues across southern Thailand.

The Prachachart Party MP Kamolsak Leewama on Friday spoke of his nervousness and uncertainty following the attempt on his life on March 20, after meeting the Prime Minister in Yala. The MP said he had passed confidential information to Mr. Anutin. Furthermore, he revealed he has sought protection from the Minister of Justice, stating his life and safety remain in danger. The southern MP also suggested another layer to the conspiracy. He urged the Royal Thai Police to apprehend former naval officer Captain Viroj Ketumanee. At the same time, he called for prosecutions against the four already in custody to proceed.

Kamolsak Leewama, a member of the Prachachart Party, met Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on April 17, 2026, in Yala province. Also present was Wan Muhammad Nor Matha. After the meeting, he spoke to reporters.

He said he submitted confidential information linked to the March 20 attack on his life. The assassination occurred in the early hours of the morning near the MP’s home in Narathiwat. Two members of his entourage suffered serious gunshot injuries.

On Friday, Mr. Kamolsak said the material was intended to assist investigators. Therefore, he expects it may help identify the real mastermind behind the attack. However, he admitted uncertainty remains. He said outcomes depend on verifiable evidence.

Police hunt key suspect as MP presses probe and submits evidence aimed at identifying attack mastermind

Since the attack, Mr. Kamolsak had pushed for action on the case by Narathiwat Provincial Police. As a result, police issued arrest warrants for five suspects. Subsequently, four men were arrested. However, one suspect remains at large.

That suspect is Captain Viroj Ketumanee, a former naval officer or marine. Mr. Kamolsak described him as a key figure. However, he suggested Captain Viroj could lead investigators to the organiser of the attack. In short, the MP is suggesting a higher level to the conspiracy. Reports suggest the former naval officer has already fled Thailand. He may have crossed into Cambodia. However, this has not been confirmed. Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police continue their investigation.

Mr. Kamolsak said he does not know the suspects. Instead, he believes they were hired. Furthermore, he said local residents and his constituents want answers. They want to know who ordered the attack on a local political representative.

On Friday, he explained that he passed confidential details to the Prime Minister to support that aim. Specifically, he said the information may help trace command links. However, he stressed that proof must come from forensic work. Therefore, he expressed confidence in police capabilities. He said scientific methods will determine the case.

Focus turns to third party contact and forensic evidence as investigators pursue links to wider network

Moreover, Kamolsak referred to a third party. He said a confessor indicated post-attack contact. According to him, a report was sent to that individual. However, identification requires technical confirmation. Therefore, he said, investigators must rely on data analysis. He added that this process is within police capability. Meanwhile, efforts continue to track Captain Viroj. Kamolsak said his capture remains critical.

At the same time, Kamolsak raised security concerns. He said the attackers targeted his vehicle. Furthermore, he said the group clearly had, undeniably, links to military circles. These links include both past and present connections. In addition, he said the suspects used a borrowed military vehicle. He stated it belonged to the Internal Security Operations Command. This detail has drawn attention. However, no official conclusion has been made.

This comes despite disciplinary action being taken by the Royal Thai Army Region 4 against an officer who authorised the loan of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the military has issued a strenuous denial of any links to the attack on the MP. Norathip Poynok, the regional commander, spoke this week. He made it clear the Royal Thai Army had no involvement. He said there was no connection in any way. However, Mr. Kamolsak noted differing reactions. He said local opinion remains sensitive. In particular, he pointed to social media discussion. He said views in the region may differ from elsewhere.

MP seeks protection as safety fears persist and public reaction remains divided across southern region

Furthermore, the MP said he remains uneasy. He said the mastermind has not been identified. Therefore, he said, concerns persist. He added that people in the area share this concern. At the same time, he confirmed he requested witness protection. He has submitted the request formally to the Ministry of Justice. He said the move reflects an ongoing risk to his life. Moreover, he said his safety cannot be assured.

In addition, Kamolsak said the incident has changed his life. He said conditions will never now return to normal. He linked this directly to the unresolved case. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Anutin has issued instructions.

The Prime Minister has ordered relevant agencies to continue the investigation. Furthermore, he directed officials to act diligently to get to the bottom of the plot. The aim is to bring all of those responsible to justice. Mr. Kamolsak has acknowledged these steps. He thanked the Prime Minister during their Friday meeting. He said he felt some relief afterwards. However, he said results now depend on law enforcement authorities.

Legal process continues as suspects face charges while fugitive remains central to unlocking full plot

Moreover, the Muslim MP and human rights activist addressed legal procedures. He said four suspects remain in custody. However, detention periods are limited. Therefore, indictments may proceed without the fifth suspect.

He said the case can move forward under the law. However, he stressed the importance of capturing Captain Viroj. He said this could unlock key information. Furthermore, he said no motive has been confirmed. He has not ruled out or in any possibility. These include national security factors and political motives.

Meanwhile, investigators continue gathering evidence. They are examining communications and forensic data. Mr. Kamolsak said this process is essential. He said it will determine the final outcome. Undoubtedly, he said his concerns remain.

He said risks persist while the key suspect remains free and those behind the plot remain hidden. Therefore, he said the case is not resolved. He reiterated that accountability depends on arrests. Until then, he said, the uncertainty continues.

Further reading:

Prime Minister Anutin apologises for comments made by army commander in South to mend fences

Southern army units robustly deny any involvement in attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP

Army commander in South to provide details of probe into senior officer linked with the ambush of an MP

‘Mastermind’ of plot to kill Prachachart MP Kamolsak Leewama is the key to case say investigating police

PM orders security agency to get to the bottom of disturbing reports linking it to an attack on an MP

Prime Minister Anutin condemns cowardly attack on Southern Muslim MP who voted for him on Thursday

Senator warns Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) operating at will in southern provinces causing terror

Defence minister says Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) carried out gold raid and horde is in Malaysia

Insurgency links probed to Sunday evening’s precise and brutal gold shop heist which netted ฿24 million