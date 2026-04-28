Prachachart demands answers as ex-marine Viroj Ketumanee is remanded in prison over Kamolsak assassination plot, with claims of military-linked vehicle use, a four-tier conspiracy and no named mastermind as Narathiwat probe deepens.

The attempted assassination of Prachachart MP Kamolsak Leewamae has become a major political and security crisis in southern Thailand, after former marine officer Viroj Ketumanee was detained in Narathiwat and said he missed the target after a split-second hesitation. Investigators are probing a suspected multi-tier network, including coordinators and a possible mastermind, as well as the use of an Internal Security Operations Command vehicle linked to the operation. As Prachachart leaders, including former House of Representatives Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, demand answers and allege organised involvement beyond the gunmen, the Royal Thai Army denies any role and calls it a social matter. Meanwhile, the key questions remain: who ordered the attack, and why.

Senior figures in the Prachachart Party have intensified pressure on the government and Narathiwat law enforcement. This follows the attempted assassination of Kamolsak Leewamae on March 20, 2026. The incident occurred in the early hours of that date. Since then, it has escalated into a major political and security case.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed a key arrest linked to the attack. The first prominent suspect was returned from across the border last week. Specifically, he was handed over by a Burmese militia near Myawaddy. That area sits opposite Kanchanaburi province along the border.

The suspect is Captain Viroj Ketumanee. He is a former Marine officer with prior international service. He reportedly worked 16 years with the United Nations. After the transfer, he was taken to Narathiwat for questioning.

Former Marine Viroj Ketumanee returned from Myawaddy border custody to face charges in Narathiwat

Subsequently, he was formally charged by investigators. He is now held at Narathiwat Provincial Prison. Officials identify him as the most prominent suspect in the immediate group. However, they have not confirmed a full network structure.

At the same time, investigators stated the case remains open. They have not named any mastermind. Therefore, they continue examining wider involvement. Additional suspects are still under review.

During the transfer, Viroj spoke briefly to reporters. He stated the attack should not divide the country. Earlier, he also gave statements to police. In those statements, he admitted hesitation during the operation.

According to him, that hesitation caused him to miss the target. Police confirmed the target was the sitting MP. They described the operation as a planned attack. However, the exact command structure remains unclear.

Investigation expands as official vehicle use and wounded victims widen scrutiny beyond gunmen

Furthermore, investigators confirmed the use of an official vehicle. The vehicle was linked to the Internal Security Operations Command. It was reportedly signed out to the group. This detail has expanded the investigation.

As a result, scrutiny has moved beyond the gunmen. The attack also injured two people. A police officer and an aide were wounded. Both required hospital treatment after the incident.

Previously, the Royal Thai Army denied involvement. That denial was issued shortly after the incident became public. The army maintained its position. It rejected any operational connection to the attack.

Meanwhile, political pressure increased from the Prachachart Party. Senior figures demanded a deeper investigation into the case. They argued that the operation could not be isolated. Instead, they suggested broader coordination.

At a major party meeting, senior leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha addressed the case. He is a former House Speaker. He spoke during the party’s annual general assembly.

Wan Muhammad demands accountability and calls the assassination attempt a national test of justice

The meeting took place on April 26, 2026. It was held at Prince of Songkla University, Pattani campus. During closing remarks, he called for full accountability. He also urged action against all responsible parties.

Importantly, he said justice must be the party’s priority. He added that elections alone were not the goal. Instead, he stressed institutional trust and accountability. Therefore, he framed the case as a national test.

Additionally, he described the attack as an attempt to eliminate a human rights figure. He said Kamolsak was targeted due to his role. The MP chaired a law and human rights committee. This role was highlighted in his remarks.

He also referenced historical violence in Narathiwat. Specifically, he cited a political killing from over 50 years ago. That case involved a former MP shot dead. Only a low-level suspect was arrested then.

Historical Narathiwat killings cited as Wan warns of repeat violence amid claims of organised influence

Consequently, he warned against repeating historical patterns. He said Narathiwat remains shaped by vested interests. These include illegal trade networks and influence structures. He suggested such conditions enable political violence.

Moreover, he questioned the mechanics of the attack. He asked how vehicles and weapons were accessed. He also asked how coordination was achieved. Therefore, he insisted someone must be behind the operation.

The former House of Representatives Speaker further claimed the attackers used state-linked resources. He pointed to the use of a government vehicle. He said this suggested confidence in protection by power. Additionally, he rejected claims of hesitation by the gunman.

Instead, he described the suspect as a paid operative. He stated that large sums of money were involved. He also dismissed the hesitation explanation as inaccurate. According to him, the attack was professionally executed.

Prachachart signals legal escalation as Abdulrahman Moloh outlines a four-tier structure of assassination

Following this, he confirmed legal escalation. The party may join as co-plaintiffs in any further legal action. It may also appoint legal teams alongside authorities. He stated the case could proceed to higher courts.

Furthermore, he said those responsible must face imprisonment. He added that justice must be fully pursued. His remarks were delivered in a firm tone. He concluded by stressing accountability before death.

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Moloh provided further details. He is also known as A. Ben and is Deputy Secretary-General of the Prachachart Party. He spoke to Matichon Online on April 27. His remarks focused on the plot structure.

He outlined a four-level involvement model. First, he identified a mastermind at the top. Second, he described coordinators and planners. These individuals allegedly organised the operation.

Third, he identified facilitators. They reportedly provided weapons and vehicles. They also managed logistics and escape routes. Fourth, he listed the gunmen as the execution level.

He confirmed five suspects at the lowest level have been arrested. Arrest warrants were issued for them. However, he said this represents only one layer. Therefore, he warned against assuming closure.

Mid-level officers named as probe deepens while MP files police complaint against a naval officer

Importantly, he stated the MP had no personal conflict with suspects. Therefore, he questioned the motive behind the attack. He said this supports the theory of higher involvement. However, no names were confirmed.

Additionally, he confirmed the MP filed a police report. The report was lodged at Bajoh Police Station. It includes allegations against two naval officers. These claims remain under investigation.

According to Abdulrahman, those officers fall within mid-level roles. The party official placed them at levels two and three. He said further evidence could reveal higher links. He referred to communication records and meetings.

Therefore, he urged investigators to follow all evidence trails. He also stressed the importance of transparency. He warned that delays are undermining confidence. More than one month has already passed.

Coalition pressure rises as unanswered questions over command chain and motive intensify

Despite this, no higher-level arrests have been made. Consequently, pressure is increasing on authorities. The party formed an internal working group. It is monitoring developments closely.

Mr. Abdulrahman also warned about wider implications. He said the case affects southern border stability. He referred to long-term peace-building efforts. Certainly, we warned that these efforts could be damaged.

Furthermore, he said failure to act could weaken public trust. He added that confidence in justice systems is at risk. He warned that unresolved cases could create future instability. Therefore, he called for urgency.

Meanwhile, the Prachachart Party remains part of the coalition government. It holds five parliamentary seats. The government is led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai Party leader. The party previously supported the Pheu Thai-led administration and sat at cabinet with Mr. Anutin in that government.

The party is widely regarded as a moderate political force. It represents segments of Muslim communities in the South. It also plays a bridging role in national politics. However, this case has increased its internal pressure.

Army insists case is a social issue as military rejects misconduct and urges evidence-based process

At the same time, the military responded publicly. Major General Winthai Suvari addressed the matter on April 27. He stated that the case is a social issue. He said it is not a national security matter.

Major General Winthai is a former spokesman for the coup d’état government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha, which came to power on May 22, 2014. The senior army officer is a key spokesman for the Royal Thai Army. He is well known for his commentary on Thai-Cambodian tensions and ongoing national security issues.

Notably, he emphasised that the police remain the lead agency. The top army officer also denied allegations of unlawful methods. General Winthai stated that officials operate within legal frameworks. He rejected claims of improper conduct.

Police remain the lead agency as army spokesman rejects unlawful methods and urges evidence focus

He added that differing opinions exist in society. However, he said these do not justify illegal actions. He urged reliance on evidence rather than assumptions. He also said such tactics are unlikely.

Nevertheless, the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not identified any mastermind. They have also not closed any major line of inquiry. Therefore, the case remains unresolved.

In Narathiwat, pressure continues to build. Investigators face demands for clear answers. The focus remains on identifying those behind the operation. Meanwhile, political scrutiny continues to intensify.

Ultimately, two central questions dominate the case. Who ordered the operation remains unclear. Why it was carried out also remains unanswered.

Further reading:

Return of ring leader in MP assassination plot puts further pressure on Narathiwat police for answers

Prachachart Party MP suggests another level to a plot to kill him. Passes secret information to the PM

Prime Minister Anutin apologises for comments made by army commander in South to mend fences

Southern army units robustly deny any involvement in attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP

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