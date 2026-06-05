Prachachart Party leader urges parliament to deepen enquiries into attempted assassination of sitting MP

Navy gun mystery rocks MP assassination probe as forensic tests reveal a weapon declared damaged and destroyed was fully operational. Lawmakers now question military disposal records while investigators race to uncover who ordered the attack on Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Leewamae.

An assassination attempt on Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Leewamae has widened into an investigation reaching beyond the gunmen to questions about military weapons, official oversight and who ordered the attack. New forensic findings have found that a firearm linked to the Royal Thai Navy was fully operational and carried its original arsenal serial number, despite earlier claims that it had been damaged and destroyed. The discovery has prompted parliamentary scrutiny as investigators examine disputed weapons disposal records and pursue the mastermind behind what authorities believe was a carefully planned operation.

Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong has urged parliamentary scrutiny of the attempted assassination of Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Leewamae after fresh questions emerged over a firearm linked to the Royal Thai Navy.

The issue surfaced on June 4 during a meeting of the House Committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights. The committee, chaired by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, reviewed progress in the investigation into the shooting of Mr Kamolsak and his entourage.

Before the meeting, Pol Col Thawee said Mr Kamolsak had petitioned the committee due to concerns about the direction of the case. The Prachachart Party leader said doubts remain about whether investigators can identify those who ordered the attack.

Committee begins scrutiny of assassination probe as doubts grow over whether masterminds will be found

In response, the committee summoned relevant agencies to explain their actions and provide updates. The focus extends beyond those already arrested. Committee members want to know whether the investigation is reaching the planners behind the operation.

At the centre of the inquiry is a firearm whose history has become increasingly difficult to explain. Initial reports described the weapon as an illegal firearm. Later findings, however, linked it to a naval sergeant. That discovery immediately raised new questions about ownership, custody and accountability.

Notably, earlier information suggested the firearm had been damaged or destroyed. Those reports shaped much of the early discussion surrounding the case. New forensic findings now challenge that account.

According to Pol Col Thawee, concerns extend beyond a single weapon. Information presented to the committee suggested other firearms may have undergone similar disposal procedures. As part of this, lawmakers intend to examine how military-issued weapons were removed from service and where they subsequently went.

Questions grow over navy-linked firearm as lawmakers widen focus beyond a single disputed weapon

The committee also wants to determine whether government-owned firearms entered illegal circulation. In parallel, investigators are tracing the origin of another weapon connected to the case. Pol Col Thawee said the review is intended to ensure transparency among officials and confidence in the legal process.

Mr Kamolsak told the committee he remains uneasy because several elements of the case involve state agencies. Some suspects are government officials. Vehicles allegedly used in the operation belong to a government agency. The firearms involved are also linked to government ownership.

Against that backdrop, he questioned whether investigators have fully uncovered everyone involved. He said the attack appeared to have been planned well in advance. For that reason, he does not believe the suspects who have already been arrested acted alone.

Instead, he suspects additional participants remain unidentified. He called for explanations from all agencies involved in the investigation. He also urged greater scrutiny of evidence that could reveal how the operation was organised.

MP says attack was carefully planned and questions whether all participants have been identified

Separately, Mr Kamolsak raised concerns about delays in gathering telephone communication records. He said planning for the attack stretched back several months. Those records could therefore provide crucial evidence about preparation and coordination.

However, he noted that communication data is often automatically deleted after three months. Delays could therefore result in evidence disappearing before investigators obtain it. Such losses could narrow the path toward identifying the mastermind.

Mr Kamolsak said he is not concerned that the case will simply be forgotten. Instead, he fears obstacles within the justice process. Specifically, he worries those obstacles could prevent investigators from identifying the person who ordered the attack.

“If the process is delayed or lacks sincerity, it will be impossible to uncover the truth,” he told the committee.

While lawmakers examined those concerns, new forensic findings reshaped the debate. Reports released on June 4 revealed that the firearm allegedly used in the assassination attempt remained fully functional.

Delays in obtaining communications data could hinder efforts to identify the plot mastermind

That conclusion directly contradicts earlier descriptions of the weapon. According to the official examination, the firearm was intact and operational. Test-firing confirmed it functioned normally. Examiners found no evidence that it had been rendered unusable.

Equally significant were findings relating to the weapon’s serial number. Earlier reports suggested markings may have been altered. Questions were also raised about possible tampering.

The forensic examination found no such evidence. Investigators reported no signs of erasure, grinding or modification. The serial number remained clearly identifiable and unchanged.

As a result, investigators concluded the firearm carried its original serial number. Officials identified the weapon as an arsenal firearm number 8122935. That finding established a direct link to official records.

Forensic examination finds the firearm operational with the original serial number fully intact

On another front, the findings revived questions surrounding the disposal of military weapons. Information presented to the committee indicated that a disposal committee had certified the weapon’s lower receiver as damaged and unusable.

Yet forensic investigators examined a firearm that appeared complete. More importantly, it was capable of firing. That discrepancy has become one of the most contentious issues in the case.

The Navy is now expected to explain the contradiction. Officials will likely face questions about how a supposedly unusable firearm resurfaced in working condition. Lawmakers are also expected to examine documentation linked to the disposal process.

Further scrutiny centres on records stating that firearms were destroyed and buried in 2020. Those records now face renewed examination. The operational condition of the recovered weapon has intensified doubts about what occurred.

Navy faces scrutiny over records showing destroyed weapons after the gun found was still in working order

Investigators are trying to establish whether destruction took place as recorded. Alternatively, they are examining whether weapons were recorded as destroyed without being physically disposed of.

The issue carries wider implications for the committee’s inquiry. If disposal procedures were not properly followed, investigators may need to determine where other weapons ended up. They may also need to establish whether similar discrepancies exist elsewhere.

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested suspects connected to the shooting. Yet investigators have not identified the person who ordered the attack. That unanswered question remains the central issue driving both the criminal investigation and parliamentary review.

Investigators probe whether firearms were truly destroyed or merely removed from records

For committee members, the firearm has become far more than a piece of evidence. It now sits at the intersection of several unresolved questions. Those questions involve military weapons, disposal procedures, official oversight and the search for the mastermind.

Consequently, the committee is expected to continue questioning police, military representatives and other agencies. Members are seeking a clear account of the weapon’s history. They also want answers about the disposal process and any failures surrounding it.

For now, the most striking discrepancy remains unchanged. A firearm reportedly certified as damaged was found operational. A weapon said to be unusable was capable of firing. And a gun reportedly removed from service now sits at the centre of an attempted assassination investigation involving a sitting member of Parliament.

Further reading:

Police enquiry widens into attempted murder of MP Kamolsak Leewama. Navy promises full co-operation

Former Speaker piles pressure on the government over gun attack on Prachachart Party MP Kamolsak

Return of ring leader in MP assassination plot puts further pressure on Narathiwat police for answers

Prachachart Party MP suggests another level to a plot to kill him. Passes secret information to the PM

Prime Minister Anutin apologises for comments made by army commander in South to mend fences

Southern army units robustly deny any involvement in attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP

Army commander in South to provide details of probe into senior officer linked with the ambush of an MP

‘Mastermind’ of plot to kill Prachachart MP Kamolsak Leewama is the key to case say investigating police

PM orders security agency to get to the bottom of disturbing reports linking it to an attack on an MP

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