All five suspects held in MP Kamolsak assassination plot as gunman Viroj arrested after Myanmar border handover. PM refuses to comment on mastermind as police probe ISOC vehicle use, conflicting confessions and possible wider conspiracy behind the ambush.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday confirmed he was immediately informed of the arrest of fugitive military figure Captain Viroj Ketumanee, who was detained by Thai authorities on Wednesday after being handed over by a Burmese militia operating across the Kanchanaburi border. The suspect was flown to Narathiwat, where police are now questioning him and will seek an extension to his detention as the investigation continues. At this stage, officers are focused on identifying the mastermind behind the shooting, widely believed to be part of a wider plot. Captain Viroj is considered the ringleader of the assassination attempt on local MP Kamolsak Leewama, carried out in the early hours of March 20 last year.

The arrest of all five suspects in the attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP Kamolsak Leewama was confirmed on Wednesday, April 22. It came as the ringleader, Captain Viroj Ketumanee, was apprehended after being handed over by a Burmese militia. After that, senior police reported the development directly to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

On Thursday, April 23, however, the Prime Minister gave only limited comment at Government House. He acknowledged receiving the report and confirmed the arrests. When pressed on whether investigators would pursue a mastermind, he declined to respond. Instead, he walked away from reporters.

Earlier, during a recent visit to the South, the MP targeted in the attack, Mr. Kamolsak, had provided confidential information to the Prime Minister. That information, in turn, reportedly pointed to the possibility of a wider plot. However, officials have not disclosed any details, and police have not confirmed such a finding.

Police probe suspect links and confessions as the mastermind behind Narathiwat attack remains unclear

Meanwhile, investigators continue to examine links between the suspects. They are also reviewing communications, movements, and financial connections. So far, however, no clear mastermind has been identified.

Although all five suspects have confessed to roles, their accounts differ on key points. As a result, the identity of the person who ordered the attack remains unclear. Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nualma said these inconsistencies are a major obstacle. Therefore, officers are relying on forensic and circumstantial evidence to establish the facts.

The investigation centres on the March 20 early morning attack in Narathiwat. On that day, the MP’s convoy was ambushed near his home in Bacho district. During the incident, gunmen opened fire on the vehicle at close range.

As a result, the MP survived without injury. However, his driver and a police escort officer were seriously wounded. Both sustained severe injuries during the attack. Consequently, the shooting is being treated as a coordinated assassination attempt.

Police focus on ISOC vehicle use and the gunman’s account as evidence in March 20 ambush investigation

Police said the attackers used a pickup truck belonging to the Internal Security Operations Command. Notably, the vehicle was later dismantled after the attack. Investigators have confirmed it was officially borrowed before the incident.

Therefore, its use and disposal are central to the case. Army officials have already confirmed who authorised the loan and under what circumstances. Disciplinary action is being taken against a serving officer. In addition, they are reviewing whether proper procedures were followed.

According to police, the alleged gunman is Captain Viroj Ketumanee, a former Marine officer. He served with the Royal Thai Navy and later worked abroad. Reportedly, he spent about 16 years with the United Nations. After returning to Thailand, he travelled to Narathiwat. There, he contacted another suspect, Somporn Langdech. He then stayed in the province for about one month before the attack.

During questioning, Captain Viroj admitted firing at the convoy. However, he said he hesitated at the critical moment. As a result, he failed to hit his intended target. Instead, he fired toward the front of the vehicle. Consequently, the MP escaped unharmed. Nevertheless, the driver and escort officer were struck and seriously injured. Police are now reviewing ballistic evidence to verify his account.

Suspect claims Somporn masterminded plot, but police reject account and continue evidence-based inquiry

Captain Viroj also appeared to suggest that Somporn Langdech was the mastermind. He said Somporn coordinated the plan and issued instructions. However, investigators have not accepted this claim. Pol Maj Gen Prayong Kotsakha said the statement requires verification. He added that conclusions will depend on evidence. Therefore, further analysis is ongoing.

Somporn Langdech, also a former marine officer, is accused of acting as a coordinator. Police believe he helped plan the operation and identify the target. Meanwhile, other suspects played supporting roles. Alawi Lawae is accused of driving the vehicle during the attack. Investigators are reviewing his movements and communications. Sunthorn Phrompakdee, a garage owner, allegedly dismantled the pickup truck.

Officers are examining evidence recovered from that location. Thanapat Watthanapinyo, a former ranger, is believed to have acted as a second gunman. However, his precise role remains under investigation.

Importantly, Captain Viroj is considered a central figure in the case. Police said he borrowed the ISOC vehicle used in the attack. Therefore, his actions are critical to understanding the operation. Authorities confirmed that a serving officer loaned the vehicle.

Fugitive route traced from Narathiwat to Myanmar before capture and return via border handover

However, investigators are examining how that decision was made. The involvement of an ISOC asset has drawn particular attention. In response, officials said they are cooperating fully with police.

Following the attack, Captain Viroj fled Narathiwat. He travelled through several provinces in succession. First, he went to Trang. Then, he moved to Phang Nga. After that, he travelled to Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi.

Eventually, he crossed into Myanmar using a natural border route. Authorities later located him near the Thai-Myanmar border. Subsequently, coordinated efforts were launched to secure his return.

The suspect was handed over by the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army at the Hok Phan Rai crossing. This crossing is located in the Sangkhla Buri district. Following the transfer, Thai police took him into custody. He was then transported to Bangkok for initial questioning. At Phaya Thai police station, officers conducted preliminary interviews. Afterwards, he was flown to Narathiwat for further interrogation.

Police seek detention as suspect admits role while denying knowledge of mastermind behind attack

Pol Maj Gen Prayong led questioning upon the suspect’s arrival. During interrogation, Captain Viroj again admitted his role. He stated that he had been assigned to carry out the shooting.

However, he maintained that he did not know who ultimately ordered the attack. Similarly, other suspects denied knowledge of a higher authority. As a result, investigators are continuing to probe for additional links.

Authorities are now preparing to seek court approval to detain Captain Viroj. The request will be submitted to the Narathiwat Provincial Court. Legal proceedings are ongoing. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder with premeditation.

In addition, he is charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Furthermore, he is accused of carrying weapons in public without permission. He also faces charges for firing a gun in a populated area. Additionally, authorities cited the use of an unlicensed firearm in committing the crime.

Meanwhile, police continue to analyse the network connecting all five suspects. They are reviewing timelines, communications, and physical evidence. As a result, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Officials have not ruled out the involvement of additional individuals. Instead, they are examining whether the operation extended beyond the current group. Therefore, the scope of the inquiry may expand.

Human rights profile of MP and lack of motive clarity deepen scrutiny as wider plot concerns persist

MP Kamolsak Leewama is known for his work as a human rights advocate. He has represented individuals affected by the southern insurgency. His work has included cases involving alleged unfair treatment by authorities. Consequently, his role has drawn attention in the investigation. However, police have not yet confirmed any motive for the attack. They continue to review all available evidence.

Throughout the case, officials have emphasised that conclusions will rely on verified facts. They have stated that no final determination has been made. Accordingly, further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

The botched assassination attempt has already created a legal and public relations nightmare for security services in the South. The absence of details on a wider plot, which likely exists, means the incident is one that may soon begin to pose political questions.

Meanwhile, investigators continue gathering evidence. They are examining communications and forensic data. Mr. Kamolsak said this process is essential. He said it will determine the final outcome. Undoubtedly, he said his concerns remain.

He said risks persist while the key suspect remains free and those behind the plot remain hidden. Therefore, he said the case is not resolved. He reiterated that accountability depends on arrests. Until then, he said, the uncertainty continues.

Further reading:

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Prime Minister Anutin apologises for comments made by army commander in South to mend fences

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