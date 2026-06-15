Muslim Prachachart Party presses Narathiwat attack probe as M16 rifle mystery, missing phone evidence and claims of a blocked witness deepen questions over the bid to kill MP Kamolsak Leewamae, with seven suspects held but the mastermind still sought.

Nearly three months after gunmen attempted to assassinate Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Leewamae, the investigation has widened into a politically sensitive battle over missing evidence, a military M16 rifle recorded as destroyed but later identified as the attack weapon, and claims that senior provincial officials blocked a key witness from coming forward. With seven suspects already charged and the alleged mastermind still believed to be at large, the Prachachart Party is escalating pressure ahead of a June 17 explanation by the Narathiwat Governor, as the case unfolds alongside renewed peace talks with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN).

The mainly Muslim Prachachart Party has intensified its monitoring of the Provincial Police investigation into the attempted assassination of Narathiwat MP Kamolsak Leewamae. Nearly three months have passed since the March 20 attack near his home. Yet the party says the investigation has not reached those who planned the shooting.

So far, seven suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the case. However, Prachachart figures maintain that the alleged mastermind remains free.

The party, a partner in the Bhumjaithai Party-led government, has therefore increased pressure on investigators to uncover the wider network behind the attack.

Questions over M16 rifle trail and phone records mount as Thawee leads ongoing Kamolsak case review

Meanwhile, new concerns have emerged over evidence and access to critical information. Last week, the party questioned the history of several M16 rifles linked to the case. In particular, attention focused on the weapon used against Mr Kamolsak.

According to information reviewed by the party, the rifle appeared in Royal Thai Navy records as destroyed. However, the firearm was later identified as the weapon used in the assassination attempt. Consequently, questions have intensified over weapons records and the movement of military firearms.

In addition, investigators have reported problems obtaining mobile phone records for key figures in the inquiry. These records may help establish communications and links between those involved. As a result, the issue has become another major focus of the party’s oversight.

On Sunday, June 14, the investigation follow-up team met to assess new information and pursue additional clues. The meeting was led by Pol Col Thawee Sodsong, Prachachart Party leader and adviser to the House Committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights. He is also, notably, a former Minister of Justice, having served in the last two Pheu Thai-led governments.

New witness claims and alleged provincial interference deepen the Kamolsak attack investigation

Also present were Pol Maj Gen Maitri Santayakun, the party’s deputy leader, and Mr Abdulrahman Moloh, known as Ajarn Ben, the deputy secretary-general of the party.

According to Mr Abdulrahman, the team has continuously tracked the case since the shooting. Recently, investigators identified a “new character” willing to provide significant evidence. Nevertheless, the individual later withdrew from the process.

The person reportedly stated that high-ranking provincial officials had ordered them not to interfere in the case. In response, the Prachachart Party raised concerns that influential figures may be obstructing the search for additional evidence.

Abdulrahman warns against obstruction as forensic findings advance in the Kamolsak shooting case

Mr Abdulrahman described the development as deeply regrettable. He noted that the southern border conflict has lasted 22 years and caused more than 7,000 deaths. Moreover, he said government officials must provide security and administer justice.

“The Kamolsak case must serve as an example that the bureaucratic system will not protect corrupt individuals,” Mr Abdulrahman said.

At the same time, he stated that forensic examinations continue to advance. Investigators have obtained clearer findings from examinations of firearms and vehicles. However, he warned that abuse of authority by civil servants would further weaken public confidence.

On another front, Mr Kamolsak highlighted concerns over the structure of the provincial administration and the Internal Security Operations Command. He said certain senior officials appeared to be attempting to stop investigators from gathering additional facts.

Narathiwat Governor faces scrutiny as ISOC explanation and BRN talks draw nearer

As part of this continuing inquiry, June 17 has become a key date. The Governor of Narathiwat Province, as Director of the provincial Internal Security Operations Command, is expected to provide clarification before the parliamentary committee.

Separately, Mr Kamolsak urged the public and media to follow the explanation carefully. He said observers should examine whether the clarification is transparent or whether unresolved issues remain.

Notably, the investigation comes as peace talks are due to begin in Malaysia with the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), the main group in the southern insurgency. Therefore, the progress of the Kamolsak investigation will be closely watched during a sensitive period for the southern border provinces.

Further reading:

Vexing questions regarding M16 rifles and 11 phone numbers being raised over attempted murder of MP

Prachachart Party leader urges parliament to deepen enquiries into attempted assassination of sitting MP

Police enquiry widens into attempted murder of MP Kamolsak Leewama. Navy promises full co-operation

Former Speaker piles pressure on the government over gun attack on Prachachart Party MP Kamolsak

Return of ring leader in MP assassination plot puts further pressure on Narathiwat police for answers

Prachachart Party MP suggests another level to a plot to kill him. Passes secret information to the PM

Prime Minister Anutin apologises for comments made by army commander in South to mend fences

Southern army units robustly deny any involvement in attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP