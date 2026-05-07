Navy vows due process as two officers charged in MP Kamolsak assassination bid. Cash surety bail granted as police probe widens to possible mastermind link. Investigators continue questioning amid rising political pressure and ongoing Narathiwat legal proceedings.

Two naval officers have been charged with abetting attempted murder in the shooting of MP Kamolsak Leewamae and released on bail under strict conditions. Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Navy has confirmed due process and full cooperation with investigators as the case intensifies. Furthermore, Provincial Police in Narathiwat are probing possible wider involvement, including a suspected hiring party behind the attack. It comes as military and civilian enquiries converge under scrutiny by the public and the Prachachart Party of which Mr Kamolsak is a leading member.

The Royal Thai Navy affirmed it will uphold due process in a case involving two naval officers linked to an attempted assassination of MP Kamolsak Leewamae. Meanwhile, the Navy stated it is fully prepared to cooperate with investigators throughout the proceedings.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, Navy spokesperson, confirmed that the institution is closely monitoring the judicial process. Furthermore, he stressed adherence to the rule of law. He also said all actions will follow relevant regulations and procedures.

Earlier on Tuesday, May 5, investigators in Narathiwat Province summoned a Lieutenant Commander and a Captain for questioning. Subsequently, both officers appeared as required by the summons. They were accompanied by their lawyers and a military legal officer during the appearance.

Officers linked to the shooting of MP Kamolsak face charges, denial and remand request in Narathiwat

The officers were linked to the shooting of Mr. Kamolsak Leewamae, a Member of Parliament for Narathiwat Province. One report identified him as a People’s Party MP. However, another report identified him as a Prachachart Party MP, with no official correction issued.

Later the same day, police escalated the case and filed formal charges. Subsequently, both officers were charged with abetting attempted murder with premeditation. Meanwhile, both suspects denied all allegations during questioning and maintained their denials throughout.

Investigators conducted questioning that lasted more than five hours. Furthermore, police focused on determining the alleged involvement of both officers in the shooting incident. After questioning, both were transferred to Narathiwat Provincial Court for legal proceedings.

Police then requested a remand order for continued detention. They argued detention was necessary to prevent flight and protect evidence. In addition, investigators raised concerns about possible interference with the ongoing inquiry.

Defence secures bail as Narathiwat court grants release despite police detention objections

However, the defence opposed detention and applied for bail. Subsequently, lawyers submitted a cash bail request of 200,000 baht per defendant. The court then reviewed both the remand request and the bail application.

The Narathiwat Provincial Court found that both officers had responded to police summonses. Furthermore, the court noted no clear indication of flight risk. After reviewing their conduct during questioning, the court approved temporary bail.

The court set bail at 200,000 baht for each defendant. Meanwhile, it imposed strict conditions requiring them to report to court as scheduled. Both officers were therefore granted temporary release under supervision.

Earlier, police had opposed bail and insisted on detention. They cited concerns about evidence tampering and investigation integrity. However, the court ruled that bail conditions were sufficient to manage those concerns.

Officers released on bail as investigators probe possible hiring party and Navy pledges cooperation

Following the ruling, both officers were released from custody. Meanwhile, they remain under judicial supervision and must comply with all court requirements. Any failure to report could result in legal action.

Investigators confirmed that the case remains active. Furthermore, police are continuing efforts to determine whether additional parties were involved. In particular, they are examining whether a hiring party may have commissioned the attack.

That line of inquiry remains ongoing, with no additional arrests confirmed. Meanwhile, authorities continue collecting evidence and reviewing available material linked to the case.

The Royal Thai Navy reiterated its position following the court decision. Rear Admiral Parach stated the Navy will respect all legal outcomes. Furthermore, he confirmed full cooperation with investigators at every stage.

Pressure grows over MP attack as Navy monitors case and investigators pursue mastermind claims

He added that any future action will depend on the results of the judicial process. However, he did not specify disciplinary measures or timelines. The Navy also stated it will act in accordance with laws and regulations.

Meanwhile, coordination continues between military and civilian authorities. Both systems remain engaged in the ongoing investigation. Officials confirmed that monitoring of judicial proceedings will continue.

The case remains under review by police and prosecutors in Narathiwat Province. Investigators continue examining connections and possible broader involvement. However, no formal conclusions have been announced.

Both officers have stated they will contest the charges. Meanwhile, they remain on bail under strict reporting conditions. The investigation continues alongside court proceedings, with further hearings expected as the case develops.

Further reading:

Former Speaker piles pressure on the government over gun attack on Prachachart Party MP Kamolsak

Return of ring leader in MP assassination plot puts further pressure on Narathiwat police for answers

Prachachart Party MP suggests another level to a plot to kill him. Passes secret information to the PM

Prime Minister Anutin apologises for comments made by army commander in South to mend fences

Southern army units robustly deny any involvement in attempted assassination of Prachachart Party MP

Army commander in South to provide details of probe into senior officer linked with the ambush of an MP

‘Mastermind’ of plot to kill Prachachart MP Kamolsak Leewama is the key to case say investigating police

PM orders security agency to get to the bottom of disturbing reports linking it to an attack on an MP

Prime Minister Anutin condemns cowardly attack on Southern Muslim MP who voted for him on Thursday