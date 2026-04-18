PM Anutin rushes south as an assassination plot, army remarks, and an ISOC vehicle scandal spark a crisis. With arrests made, one suspect on the run, tensions are high over security failures and controversial military statements.

It was a day of fence-mending for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in the southern provinces on Friday as he moved to contain controversy and grievances following the assassination attempt on Kamolsak Leewama, a Prachachart Party MP and human rights activist. He also sought to defuse remarks by the Regional Army commander, Lieutenant General Norathip Poynok. The Prime Minister received police briefings on the criminal investigation into the attack near Mr Kamolsak’s home in the early hours of March 20. However, the visit underscored not stability in the southern region but a security situation showing clear signs of strain.

The Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, travelled to Thailand’s southern border provinces amid intensifying scrutiny of military conduct and public communication. During the visit, he met representatives of the Muslim community and MPs from the Prachachart Party, a coalition partner.

The meeting took place in Yala at the residence of Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives. There, discussions focused on security tensions and political coordination. Meanwhile, attention remained fixed on recent remarks by the Royal Thai Army.

Specifically, the controversy centred on statements by Region 4 commander Norathip Poynok. Those remarks were made during a press conference held earlier in the week. They addressed disciplinary action against an officer linked to a security breach.

Allegations over ISOC vehicle use and assassination attempt escalate scrutiny of military conduct

The officer had loaned a vehicle belonging to the Internal Security Operations Command to a group of suspects. Subsequently, that group attempted to assassinate Kamolsak Leewama, a Prachachart Party MP. The attack occurred in the early hours of March 20. As a result, the case drew national attention.

Moreover, the commander’s remarks escalated tensions. In particular, comments referencing an Islamic boarding school triggered backlash. Consequently, religious groups raised concerns. At the same time, the delivery of remarks drew further criticism. Therefore, the issue expanded into a broader controversy over communication.

Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister sought to ease tensions. At 3:03 PM on April 17, he arrived at the ISOC Region 4 Forward Base at Sirindhorn Camp in Pattani. He then chaired a meeting to monitor security. Later, at 3:35 PM, he spoke to reporters. When first asked about the situation, he replied briefly, “Good.”

When questioned about his meeting with Kamolsak Leewama, he said, “That was good. We are doing our best.” Furthermore, he provided an update on the investigation. He stated, “The police have almost arrested all the suspects and are currently conducting further investigations.” He then added, “I can assure you that we will provide justice to all parties.” Moreover, he stressed, “We believe that justice in the three southern border provinces will bring peace and tranquillity.” Therefore, he concluded, “We must ensure that justice is served first.”

Prime minister defends regional commander while acknowledging pressure and calling for a public apology

Meanwhile, questions turned to criticism of the Region 4 commander. The Prime Minister acknowledged that discussions had taken place. However, he defended the commander’s record. He described him as dedicated and active on the front lines. Nevertheless, he admitted that pressure had been intense. As a result, communication may have been incomplete. Therefore, he asked the commander to apologise. The commander agreed and did so.

At the same time, the Prime Minister issued his own apology. He stated, “I must apologise to the public, in my capacity as Director of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), for causing concern and worry.” Furthermore, he added, “Today, we are here to address and scrutinise every issue.” He stressed, “We will strive to act within the law.” Moreover, he warned, “Anyone found guilty will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” Finally, he stated, “There is no need to worry about any cover-up.”

In addition, the Prime Minister addressed concerns about Islamic boarding schools. He said he had consulted Khaddari Binzen of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre. According to him, the remarks did not apply broadly. However, he acknowledged the impact. He noted that the commander had spoken under pressure. Therefore, the situation required clarification.

Prime Minister cites interfaith unity and economic opportunity while urging confidence in southern region

He then reflected on his own experience in the region. He stated, “As I may speak hesitantly and have to be careful, my heart is filled with love, concern, and confidence for the people of all races and religions in the southern border provinces.” Furthermore, he added, “I was deeply moved by what I saw.” He continued, “I once visited a hospital in one district and saw a Buddhist monk lying down while a Muslim imam sat massaging his legs.” He concluded, “It made me feel good. These images show my confidence in making things better.”

Moreover, the Prime Minister addressed economic issues. He emphasised confidence as a key factor in success. He then stated, “Today is a good opportunity.” Furthermore, he said, “They are fighting for oil, but oil is not edible.” He added, “Thailand doesn’t have oil, but we have food.” In addition, he noted, “We have land in the southern border provinces.” He continued, “Conflicts and wars are happening in the Middle East; they have oil but no food.” Therefore, he stated, “We should use this opportunity to create a food source that is suitable for religious purposes.” He added, “There are many opportunities.” Finally, he concluded, “We must believe that we can do it and take care of our people. Please have faith in Thailand. I believe we can do it.”

Following the meeting, senior officials addressed the press. These included Defence Minister Adul Boonthamcharoen, army commander Lieutenant General Norathip Poynok, and Police General Samran Nuanma. According to Adul, the Prime Minister was concerned about criticism. Therefore, ministers and officials were brought to the area.

Defence minister backs commander, citing media pressure and dismisses controversy over remarks

Adul addressed the controversy surrounding the Islamic boarding school remarks. He also referred to the press conference incident. During that event, the commander’s microphone was switched off. However, Adul said the commander acted with dedication. He cited pressure from the media. Therefore, he argued the situation should be understood in context.

Moreover, Adul addressed remarks linked to the assassination case. The commander had stated, “If it were me, I wouldn’t let him get away with it. If I did it.” This comment drew criticism. However, Adul described the matter as personal. He said it should not be revisited. Instead, he emphasised that an apology had already been made.

Questions then turned to a petition by the Association of Islamic Schools. The group requested the commander’s transfer. In response, Adul said, “I think we can talk it out.” Furthermore, he added, “The commander has already admitted his mistake, which is neither a disciplinary nor a criminal offence.” He continued, “It was simply a matter of insufficient communication, and apologies have been offered.” Finally, he stated, “I believe that the Thai people can forgive each other.”

In addition, Adul outlined steps to rebuild understanding. He said the commander would meet local communities. He requested cooperation from media outlets. Therefore, he emphasised continued engagement.

Commander apologises as police detail arrests and ongoing investigation into assassination attempt case

Norathip Poynok then addressed reporters. He issued a direct apology. He stated, “I may have been wrong due to communication that caused public unease, especially regarding the Islamic boarding schools.” Furthermore, he added, “I want to reaffirm that, as the director of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward, I am committed to resolving the issues and bringing peace to the three southern border provinces.”

When asked about engagement with religious schools, he responded briefly, “Yes, because we already have activities being conducted in various schools.” Therefore, he confirmed ongoing communication.

Police General Samran Nuanma then provided an operational update. He confirmed that the Prime Minister had closely monitored the case. He stated that four suspects had been arrested. These included the driver and the gunman. Arrests were made in Kanchanaburi province. In addition, another suspect was linked to dismantling a stolen vehicle.

Manhunt intensifies for suspect as authorities warn of international flight risk and expand legal action

However, one suspect remains at large. This is reportedly Captain Viroj Ketumanee. Authorities describe him as highly skilled. Therefore, multiple agencies are coordinating efforts. These include the Immigration Bureau and Border Patrol Police. Military units are also involved. If the suspect flees, a Red Notice will be issued through Interpol.

Meanwhile, Samran outlined a separate legal case involving ISOC. Charges have been filed under Section 157 and Section 151. These relate to neglect of duty and misuse of government property. He stated that investigations are ongoing. Therefore, further charges may follow.

Finally, Samran stressed urgency. He confirmed that senior leadership had ordered an accelerated investigation. He said he had personally visited the area. This ensured close monitoring of evidence collection and prosecution. Throughout the visit, officials emphasised legal process, accountability and continued efforts to stabilise the southern border provinces.

However, it has to be said that in terms of stability, the whistle-stop visits by Mr. Anutin on Friday have only served to show instability, particularly in the security situation and efforts to maintain law and order in the troubled provinces.

Further reading:

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Army commander in South to provide details of probe into senior officer linked with the ambush of an MP

‘Mastermind’ of plot to kill Prachachart MP Kamolsak Leewama is the key to case say investigating police

PM orders security agency to get to the bottom of disturbing reports linking it to an attack on an MP

Prime Minister Anutin condemns cowardly attack on Southern Muslim MP who voted for him on Thursday

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