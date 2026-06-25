Thailand restored thousands of local authority appointments as its biggest civil service corruption scandal in decades deepened. Detectives probing alleged exam fraud believe up to 3,000 applicants may be linked to the widening nationwide investigation.

Thailand’s biggest civil service corruption scandal in decades has exploded into a nationwide criminal investigation after the government reversed plans to freeze thousands of local authority appointments, allowing successful candidates to report for duty on July 1 while detectives pursue an alleged score-rigging conspiracy affecting up to 3,000 applicants. Raids have uncovered suspected evidence of exam manipulation, triggered multiple arrests and widened into claims of a jobs-for-cash network, exposing the fierce competition, financial sacrifices and high stakes behind Thailand’s coveted civil service careers.

Thailand’s biggest civil service corruption scandal in decades took another dramatic turn on Thursday after the government abandoned plans to delay thousands of local authority appointments.

Instead, successful candidates will report for duty on July 1 while investigators continue examining every examination paper linked to an alleged score-rigging conspiracy believed to have affected between 2,000 and 3,000 applicants across the country.

The revised decision immediately eased uncertainty for thousands of successful candidates. However, it does nothing to reduce the scale of the criminal investigation. Instead, it separates appointments from an inquiry that continues to widen across several provinces.

Government allows appointments to proceed while widening criminal inquiry into nationwide exam fraud

Meanwhile, anti-corruption investigators remain focused on identifying everyone involved in what authorities believe was an organised attempt to manipulate one of Thailand’s largest public recruitment exercises.

Deputy Interior Minister Worasit Liengprasit announced the decision after chairing the sixth meeting of 2026 of the Central Committee for Local Government Officials and Employees at the Department of Local Administration.

He said the committee had agreed appointments should proceed without delay. Accordingly, successful candidates will report for duty as scheduled on July 1. At the same time, investigators will continue scrutinising examination papers, digital evidence and financial records linked to the alleged fraud.

The announcement reversed an earlier decision by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul following Tuesday’s anti-corruption operation. Initially, all appointments due on July 1 were suspended while investigators assessed evidence recovered during coordinated raids.

Subsequently, the committee concluded that honest candidates should not suffer because of alleged criminal activity by others. As a result, recruitment will continue while detectives pursue those suspected of corrupting the examination process.

New decision separates appointments from criminal probe as anti-corruption agencies widen the inquiry

The revised approach effectively allows two major processes to proceed simultaneously. Local government organisations can fill long-awaited vacancies without further delay. In parallel, anti-corruption agencies remain free to widen their investigation wherever the evidence leads. That decision also avoids disrupting public administration while the criminal inquiry continues.

Thursday’s announcement followed one of the largest anti-corruption operations involving Thailand’s local administration system in recent years. Officers from the Anti-Corruption and Misconduct Suppression Division worked alongside the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

Together, they searched a residence in Nonthaburi province linked to a local government official. The operation quickly transformed a suspected examination irregularity into a nationwide corruption investigation.

During the raid, investigators reportedly recovered copied answer sheets together with computer equipment believed to have been used to alter examination scores. Detectives now believe the alleged manipulation may have affected between 2,000 and 3,000 applicants seeking local government positions throughout Thailand.

Raids uncover answer sheets and computer evidence as investigators expand the fraud investigation

In addition, officers seized electronic records that are now undergoing forensic examination. Those materials are expected to become central evidence as the investigation progresses.

Police have already arrested members of the suspected network, including at least 10 government officials, together with several other individuals. Separately, investigators continue reviewing documents, financial records and electronic evidence recovered during the operation.

Detectives are also tracing communications and interviewing witnesses connected to the alleged scheme. Consequently, further arrests remain possible as additional evidence emerges.

Unlike procurement scandals or contract bid-rigging cases, this investigation reaches directly into recruitment for the civil service. Consequently, it has attracted exceptional attention across government departments and local administrations.

The allegations strike at the integrity of examinations used to recruit thousands of future public officials. Notably, they also place one of Thailand’s most important recruitment systems under unprecedented scrutiny.

Civil service recruitment scandal exposes intense competition for secure government careers in Thailand

The scandal has also exposed the extraordinary competition surrounding government employment. Every year, large numbers of applicants compete for a limited number of permanent positions.

Although salaries are generally lower than comparable private sector roles, civil service employment continues to offer long-term security, pension benefits and healthcare. Consequently, competition remains fierce in every region of the country.

Those advantages explain why many applicants invest months preparing for competitive examinations. Some continue working while studying during evenings and weekends. Others repeatedly sit the same examination before finally succeeding.

For many families, obtaining a permanent government position represents long-term financial security rather than simply another career opportunity. That reality helps explain why the investigation has resonated so widely.

Honest candidates faced uncertainty after postponement disrupted careers, finances and plans

The widening inquiry has therefore affected far more than those suspected of wrongdoing. Thousands of successful candidates suddenly found themselves facing uncertainty after appointments were initially postponed.

Many had already resigned from existing employment before Tuesday’s announcement. Others had arranged accommodation, organised family moves or committed themselves financially. Consequently, the temporary suspension disrupted carefully planned careers almost overnight.

Among those affected is a successful candidate from Kamphaeng Phet province identified only as Ms A. She decided to speak publicly after learning her appointment could be delayed.

Her experience illustrates the practical consequences for candidates who believe they earned success through preparation and determination rather than influence. It also reflects the uncertainty confronting thousands of successful applicants.

Ms A said she had previously failed a local government examination after graduating. Nevertheless, she refused to abandon her ambition of becoming a civil servant.

Instead, she accepted temporary employment with a local government organisation while preparing for another examination. She then devoted more than three months to serious study before applying for the position of administrative officer.

Kamphaeng Phet candidate recounts months of preparation before fraud allegations shattered her

According to Ms A, nothing appeared unusual on examination day. Security measures were strict throughout the process. Invigilators supervised candidates closely, while examination rules were rigorously enforced. Consequently, she left believing the recruitment process had been conducted fairly from beginning to end.

She described the questions as manageable and comparable with previous examinations. Afterwards, she waited with thousands of other applicants across Thailand. When the results were announced, she discovered she had ranked within the top 140 successful candidates. That achievement secured her place in the third intake scheduled for July 1.

The result marked the successful conclusion of months of preparation. She described herself as delighted after finally achieving her objective. However, that excitement disappeared almost immediately after allegations of widespread examination fraud surfaced. Instead of preparing for her first day of work, she suddenly faced uncertainty over the future she had worked so hard to secure.

“I was very shocked and worried,” she said. “Even among those who passed whom I know, no one ever mentioned paying money or using connections to pass. I never thought something like this would happen.”

She believes many successful candidates earned their results honestly through months of preparation. “I believe there are many people who genuinely studied for the exam, and many are being affected by this,” she said.

The financial consequences became immediate. According to Ms A, many successful candidates had already resigned from existing employment after receiving confirmation of appointment. Others borrowed money to finance relocation closer to their assigned workplaces.

Some also purchased official civil service uniforms before preparing to report for duty. Those decisions had already reshaped their finances before the investigation became public.

Successful applicants sought certainty after resigning jobs, relocating and committing savings

Her own preparations had reached an advanced stage before Tuesday’s announcement. She resigned from her temporary position after receiving confirmation of appointment. She also borrowed money from relatives to rent accommodation near her future workplace.

In addition, colleagues contributed towards the cost of her official uniform. Like thousands of others, she believed she was only days away from beginning a permanent career in public service.

Ms A said several friends working in the private sector faced similar difficulties. They had already left their previous employers after accepting appointment offers. Meanwhile, many companies had already recruited replacement staff. A prolonged delay would therefore have caused immediate financial hardship for candidates who had acted entirely in good faith.

Thursday’s announcement removed that immediate uncertainty. Even so, successful candidates still want greater clarity about the investigation.

They also want reassurance that legitimate examination results will not be undermined by the alleged actions of others. Above all, they want certainty after days of confusion surrounding their future careers.

Ms A believes anyone genuinely involved in examination fraud would be unlikely to report for duty. Instead, she wants investigators to identify those responsible while allowing honest candidates to begin their careers. She also wants authorities to explain how long the investigation is expected to continue. That information, she said, would help successful candidates plan their lives with confidence.

Rising demand for secure public careers comes as the government faces growing salary and pension costs

The scandal has also highlighted why government employment remains highly prized despite relatively modest salaries. Permanent civil service positions continue to provide stability during periods of economic uncertainty.

Pension benefits and healthcare remain powerful incentives for many applicants. Ironically, the investigation comes as the government itself faces steadily rising salary and pension obligations.

While investigators continue analysing evidence recovered in Nonthaburi province, another police investigation unfolding hundreds of kilometres away may expose a different side of the alleged corruption network.

While investigators continue analysing evidence recovered in Nonthaburi province, another police investigation unfolding hundreds of kilometres away is exposing a different dimension of the alleged corruption network.

In Phatthalung province, detectives are investigating a shooting believed to have stemmed from a dispute over money allegedly paid to secure a local government appointment. Although the attack occurred in mid-June, it has assumed new significance following this week’s nationwide anti-corruption operation.

Phatthalung shooting investigation explores possible links between alleged examination broker and scandal

The shooting targeted a house in Ban Na subdistrict in Si Nakharin district. Initially, officers treated it as an isolated firearms incident. However, that assessment changed after allegations emerged that the homeowner acted as a broker for local government examinations. Consequently, investigators began examining whether the violence was connected to the wider recruitment scandal.

Pol Col Natthapak Nuidod, superintendent of Si Nakharin Police Station, confirmed the shooting occurred. He said two men arrived on a motorcycle before opening fire at the property. They then fled towards the Kong Ra district.

The homeowner lodged a police complaint about two days later, around June 17. Officers continue searching for both suspects while collecting forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses.

According to Pol Col Natthapak, local investigators first became aware of the alleged examination links through media reports. In response, the inquiry broadened beyond the shooting itself. The Crime Suppression Division subsequently joined the investigation. Detectives are now assessing whether the attack resulted from a financial dispute connected to an examination or job brokerage.

Police examine broker’s finances as applicant details alleged ฿350,000 payment for government seat

On another front, investigators are scrutinising the homeowner’s financial activities, together with any possible links to the wider corruption probe. Even so, Pol Col Natthapak stressed police have reached no conclusions.

Instead, officers are assembling documentary, financial and witness evidence before deciding whether criminal offences were committed. That work continues alongside the search for the two gunmen.

Separately, the inquiry gathered fresh momentum after another applicant described paying a broker in the hope of securing a local government position. According to that account, contact progressed through three separate stages before payment was requested. The applicant said the broker created the impression that assistance could be provided in obtaining a successful examination result. The alleged arrangement was presented as a pathway into permanent public service.

The applicant claimed to have paid ฿350,000 after those discussions. However, when the examination results were announced, the applicant’s name did not appear among the successful candidates. The promised appointment never materialised. As a result, the applicant demanded a full refund from the broker.

Detectives widen inquiry into brokerage payments, refunds and suspected organised corruption network

According to the applicant, repayment never came. Instead, the broker allegedly delayed returning the money while claiming approval from someone at a higher level remained necessary. The applicant also said evidence had been retained showing requests for payment. That material is expected to become part of the expanding police investigation.

Police have not confirmed those allegations. Nevertheless, detectives are examining the claimed payments alongside evidence already recovered during the nationwide corruption inquiry. They are also attempting to establish whether other unsuccessful applicants entered similar arrangements before the examination. If confirmed, those accounts could help investigators identify the scale of any organised brokerage operation.

Notably, the inquiry is no longer confined to alleged score manipulation. Detectives are now examining brokers, financial transactions and disputes after promised appointments failed to materialise.

Reports suggest some intermediaries allegedly promised successful appointments in return for substantial payments. Others are accused of accepting money before applicants discovered they had failed the examination. However, investigators have not confirmed how extensive any such operation may have been.

Financial records and digital evidence become central as investigators pursue a wider conspiracy

In parallel, financial investigators are tracing transactions linked to the suspects already arrested. Banking records are being compared with witness statements, electronic evidence and telephone communications.

Detectives are also analysing contacts between suspects and other individuals connected with the case. Every new lead is being tested against the growing body of evidence already assembled.

As part of that work, investigators are attempting to determine whether brokers maintained links with serving government officials or influential local figures. That aspect of the inquiry remains active. Meanwhile, officers continue analysing financial records, digital communications and personal relationships while building the case. No findings have yet been announced.

The allegations also expose the risks facing applicants willing to pay for government employment. According to the accounts under investigation, unsuccessful applicants lost both their money and the promised appointment. Moreover, bribery itself is a criminal offence. Consequently, many are left with little practical recourse once the promised position fails to materialise.

Investigators pursue wider evidence as arrests mount and the nationwide corruption probe gathers pace

Equally important, investigators must distinguish honest candidates from those who knowingly entered illegal payment arrangements. Officers must also establish precisely how examination papers were allegedly altered and who benefited. At the same time, they are working to identify every individual involved in organising the suspected conspiracy. Each strand of evidence is being examined alongside the others.

Evidence recovered during the Nonthaburi raid remains central to that effort. Detectives continue examining copied answer sheets together with computer systems believed to have been used to alter examination scores.

Meanwhile, forensic specialists are analysing electronic records to determine when the alleged manipulation occurred and who may have authorised it. Those findings are expected to shape the next stage of the investigation.

Likewise, financial investigators are reviewing transactions linked to the suspects already in custody. Electronic devices seized during the searches remain under detailed forensic examination. Investigators hope those records will clarify how the alleged scheme operated and whether money flowed through additional intermediaries. Further interviews are expected as the inquiry progresses.

The investigation has already resulted in the arrest of at least 10 government officials, together with several other suspects. Even so, police have indicated that further arrests remain possible. Additional evidence continues to emerge from documents, digital records and witness testimony gathered across several provinces. Accordingly, the inquiry continues to widen.

Unlike many previous corruption investigations, this case centres on the integrity of a nationwide recruitment exercise involving thousands of applicants. Consequently, it has attracted exceptional scrutiny across government departments and local administrations.

It reaches well beyond a single examination or one province. Instead, it now encompasses recruitment procedures, alleged brokerage networks and suspected financial transactions linked to local government appointments.

Ultimately, Thursday’s decision ended days of uncertainty for thousands of successful candidates preparing to begin work on July 1. However, for investigators, the inquiry is entering a more demanding phase.

They continue following examination papers, financial trails, digital evidence and witness testimony. Together, those investigations will determine the full extent of what authorities believe was an organised attempt to corrupt recruitment into Thailand’s local government service.

Further reading:

Opposition leader calls for political leaders to answer for exam cheating scandal and a new constitution

Jobs for cash corruption scandal creating shockwaves as Deputy PM promises to uncover the full truth

Massive civil servant job buying schemed smashed on Tuesday. Senior official booted sideways. PM shocked

DSI looks at Lawyer Tum’s file alleging corruption in airport procurement linked to a former deputy PM

Raids on Lawyer Tum’s luxury home and high-profile legal office as he and his wife are imprisoned

Legal eagle in hot water as wealthy French-based Thai woman claims she gave him ฿71 million for deal

Big Joke requests time as Bangkok police station weighs cases against him and the also suspended police chief

Pundit Jatuporn Prompan urges Big Joke to resign after arrest warrant and guilty finding by PM’s panel

Big Joke released on bail. Emerged to speak briefly to reporters at 8 pm. Top cop appeared at ease, relaxed

Big shock: Arrest warrant issued by court in Bangkok against Big Joke or General Surachate Hakparn

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