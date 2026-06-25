Opposition leader calls for political leaders to answer for exam cheating scandal and a new constitution

One of Thailand’s biggest corruption scandals in decades threatens a political firestorm as opposition leader Nattapong demands Prime Minister Anutin investigate politicians over a jobs-for-cash racket, warning the alleged exam fraud reaches the highest echelons.

One of Thailand’s biggest corruption scandals in decades has erupted into a far wider political crisis after opposition leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, or ‘Teng’, accused a “blue regime” of monopolising state power and urged Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to investigate politicians as well as officials over an alleged jobs-for-cash examination racket. As police widen their investigation, thousands of appointments remain frozen, scrutiny is spreading from the civil service to the political establishment, and the People’s Party is using the affair to press for sweeping constitutional reform.

Opposition leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut has accused what he called a “blue regime” of tightening its grip on state power as Thailand’s widening civil service jobs-for-cash scandal deepens.

He urged Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to investigate politicians linked to the affair instead of allowing local authorities to shoulder the blame. The People’s Party leader said responsibility should not stop with civil servants if evidence points higher.

Mr Nattapong made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview at Parliament. His comments followed Tuesday’s exposure of what investigators believe was an elaborate examination-cheating operation.

Opposition leader links widening jobs-for-cash scandal to claims of growing political control over the state

The alleged scheme centred on recruitment for local government civil service positions. According to investigators, examination outcomes were manipulated so that candidates who paid bribes secured appointments. As police enquiries continue, further developments are expected in the coming days and weeks.

The opposition leader argued the scandal reaches beyond examination fraud. Instead, he said it reflects a broader concentration of political and administrative power. He pointed to several recent developments that, in his view, raised similar questions.

In particular, he referred to appointments and transfers involving deputy governors and other senior officials in Phuket province. Those decisions, he said, prompted widespread public concern over the reasons behind the reshuffle.

According to Mr Nattapong, the public deserves clearer explanations. He questioned whether central government authority had been used to replace officials with people connected to the same political network. Notably, he linked those personnel changes to the latest examination scandal.

Nattapong links Phuket official transfers and examination fraud to wider concerns over central government

He argued that both issues raised concerns about how state power was being exercised. Consequently, he said the government must answer growing public doubts rather than dismiss them.

He then turned directly to the recruitment investigation. Mr Nattapong stressed that responsibility for organising the examinations rested with the Department of Local Administration.

Therefore, he argued the central government, not local authorities, controlled the recruitment process now under investigation. He warned against shifting responsibility away from those overseeing the examinations.

“Don’t forget that in the local government exam fraud case, the agency hosting the exams is the central government, namely the Department of Local Administration,” Mr Nattapong said.

“Therefore, local authorities are about to become the scapegoat.”

In response, he acknowledged that Prime Minister Anutin had already taken serious action. However, he argued that investigations should not stop with permanent officials or local administrators. If politicians were involved, they should face identical scrutiny. He said political accountability was essential if investigators were to uncover everyone connected to the alleged network.

“Now that the Prime Minister has taken serious action on this matter, I would like him to also investigate his own people within the political sphere,” he said.

Opposition leader urges Prime Minister to investigate politicians and not only officials over examination fraud

Mr Nattapong insisted culpability could not be confined to civil servants alone. If evidence implicated politicians, he said they should also be removed from positions of influence while enquiries continued.

He argued there was no need to wait for lengthy judicial proceedings before taking administrative action. Likewise, he said there was no reason to delay pending investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Commission or other agencies. Instead, internal oversight mechanisms within political parties could deal with members facing serious allegations.

He said he had received complaints from several sources after appointments were suspended. According to local government officials, delaying appointments connected to disputed examination results was understandable.

Even so, freezing every appointment had created unnecessary hardship. Many candidates had completed the examinations honestly. Moreover, they neither cheated nor paid bribes. Nevertheless, they remain unable to begin work while investigators review the recruitment process.

Honest examination candidates caught in appointments freeze. Opposition demands fairness during inquiry

Mr Nattapong said the blanket suspension also affected local authorities. Many organisations are waiting for staff to fill vacant positions. As a result, routine administration has also been disrupted. He urged the government to distinguish between honest applicants and those suspected of benefiting from the alleged fraud. At the same time, he repeated that innocent candidates deserved proper consideration while police investigations continued.

He argued that any Prime Minister receiving credible information about possible corruption should act immediately. The first step, he said, should be removing anyone potentially involved from the system. Such action would protect public confidence while investigations progressed. It would also demonstrate that political officeholders were subject to the same standards as career officials.

“Regardless of who is the Prime Minister, if this kind of information comes in, the first thing to do is remove those who may be involved from the system,” Mr Nattapong said.

He added that transferring officials under investigation was an accepted administrative practice. By contrast, he questioned whether recent personnel changes elsewhere reflected genuine disciplinary concerns. The government, he said, should explain what misconduct justified those decisions. Otherwise, the public would continue asking whether the transfers concealed a broader political objective.

Opposition broadens campaign by linking corruption allegations to calls for sweeping constitutional reform

On another front, Mr Nattapong used the widening scandal to renew his call for constitutional reform. He argued that the latest allegations reinforced the need for a constitution drafted by the people rather than behind closed doors by unelected figures or politicians with vested interests.

In his view, the controversy demonstrated why greater public participation remained necessary. He urged citizens to become directly involved in the constitutional amendment process.

As part of this campaign, Mr Nattapong highlighted the work of the civil society network ConForAll. The organisation is collecting signatures to support a draft constitution. Its immediate target is at least 50,000 signatures.

He encouraged the public to support the initiative. According to him, the proposal reflects the Constitutional Court’s opinion that members of a Constitutional Assembly should be elected directly by the people.

People’s Party backs public signature drive to secure a directly elected constitutional drafting assembly

Separately, Mr Nattapong warned that some political groups were attempting to distort the wording of the Constitutional Court. He argued that the court’s opinion should not be interpreted in a way that delays constitutional reform.

Instead, he said the opinion supported direct elections for members of the Constitutional Assembly. He added that the People’s Party and other organisations were revising their draft proposals to ensure they reflected that position before parliamentary consideration.

“The underlying motive of those individuals is to try and obstruct these processes,” Mr Nattapong said.

“I want all citizens to help show their power by signing the petition in large numbers so that the process of drafting a new constitution truly comes from the people.”

For that reason, he called for broad public participation in the signature campaign. He argued that constitutional reform should begin with direct public involvement. He also said amending the country’s supreme law would improve the political system and make the justice system more transparent. Those remarks formed part of the People’s Party’s wider campaign for constitutional change following the Constitutional Court’s opinion.

Opposition urges parliament to delay constitutional debate until revised public drafts are fully prepared

Mr Nattapong also appealed directly to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. He urged parliament to delay consideration of constitutional amendment proposals until revised drafts from civil society groups and political parties had been completed.

According to him, considering every proposal together would produce a stronger legislative process. It would also allow members to compare revised drafts side by side rather than debating incomplete proposals separately.

Against that backdrop, he referred again to the Constitutional Court’s opinion. He questioned any attempt to accelerate consideration of constitutional amendments before revised drafts were ready. In his view, parliament would benefit from waiting until every proposal reflected the court’s guidance.

“Therefore, we must also ask the Speaker of Parliament: given the Constitutional Court judges’ opinion, if there is no hidden motive to rush the process to obtain a constitution that allows for complete control and monopolisation, then delaying the consideration of the entire draft and reviewing it article by article would not be detrimental,” Mr Nattapong said.

Police widen investigation as suspended appointments and recruitment delays spread to local authorities

He added that revised drafts from civil society organisations and political parties, including the People’s Party, should proceed together through parliament. In turn, he argued that the approach would create a more transparent and orderly constitutional process.

Meanwhile, investigators continue examining what has become one of Thailand’s biggest public sector corruption scandals in recent years. The alleged examination-cheating operation has already disrupted recruitment across local government organisations.

Police believe the scheme manipulated examination outcomes, allowing candidates who paid bribes to secure appointments ahead of legitimate applicants. The investigation remains focused on identifying everyone connected to the alleged network.

In parallel, thousands of appointments remain suspended while authorities verify examination results and gather evidence. Honest candidates remain unable to begin work despite no suggestion of wrongdoing. Local government organisations also continue operating with staffing shortages as the recruitment process remains frozen. The disruption has spread well beyond those directly under investigation.

Political pressure grows as opposition demands wider inquiry into alleged jobs-for-cash network

Political attention is now extending beyond the examination process itself. Opposition figures argue that investigators must determine whether responsibility reaches beyond officials administering the tests.

They have also urged investigators to examine whether political figures organised, facilitated or benefited from the alleged jobs-for-cash operation. Mr Nattapong has maintained that accountability cannot end with permanent civil servants if evidence identifies wider involvement.

Police enquiries remain active. More evidence is expected to emerge as investigators widen their examination of the alleged network. Equally, political scrutiny is likely to intensify as the investigation develops. Both the criminal investigation and the political debate are expected to continue in the days and weeks ahead.

Further reading:

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