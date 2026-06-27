New evidence of a vast conspiracy behind the 2024 Senate election as former officials file police report

Thailand’s Senate election scandal is reaching its climax as the Election Commission weighs sending 229 suspects to the Constitutional Court amid explosive new evidence, secret recordings, police complaints and claims of organised nationwide collusion.

Thailand’s Election Commission is facing its biggest test yet as powerful new evidence, conflicting findings from its own committees and a newly filed police complaint pile unprecedented pressure on the watchdog to decide whether 229 people linked to the fiercely disputed 2024 Senate election should face the Constitutional Court. Videos, audio recordings, witness testimony, travel records and allegations of organised collusion have sharply raised the stakes, leaving the commission’s long-awaited ruling poised to trigger potentially one of the country’s most consequential political flashpoints in recent times.

Pressure is mounting on the Election Commission as it prepares to decide whether to refer sweeping allegations of collusion in the 2024 Senate election to the Constitutional Court. The ruling follows months of investigations, conflicting recommendations and growing political pressure.

Now, fresh evidence unveiled by the People’s Party has intensified scrutiny of one of Thailand’s most controversial elections. At the centre of the case are 229 individuals identified by investigators for possible legal action.

Previously, an Election Commission investigation panel worked alongside representatives from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Together, they examined allegations surrounding the Senate election completed on June 26, 2024.

Election Commission faces decisive ruling after investigators identified 229 people for prosecution

The panel, the 26th committee, concluded there were sufficient grounds to pursue all 229 individuals. Accordingly, it recommended referring the cases to the Constitutional Court under the laws governing the Senate election. However, another Election Commission panel, identified as the 36th committee, later voted against proceeding. As a result, the matter now rests with the Election Commission itself for a final ruling.

The commission’s decision comes exactly two years after the Senate election concluded. Meanwhile, opposition politicians argue that investigators have already assembled extensive evidence. They insist that further delay is becoming increasingly difficult to justify. The People’s Party also maintains that the Election Commission and the DSI possess evidence beyond what has been publicly disclosed.

On Friday, People’s Party list MP and opposition chief whip Parit Wacharasindhu presented additional evidence gathered from several provinces. Speaking at the Future Forward Building in Bangkok, he argued the Election Commission’s investigation panel had already established sufficient grounds against all 229 individuals. Moreover, he said the available evidence was stronger than the material presented in previous election cases. If the commission refuses to proceed, he warned, serious questions will arise over its impartiality.

People’s Party unveils fresh evidence and urges Election Commission to send all 229 cases to court

Mr Parit said the opposition had combined witness testimony with publicly available information and documentary evidence. Although the party does not possess the commission’s complete investigation file, he argued official investigators should hold even stronger material.

In response, he urged the Election Commission to refer every identified individual to the Constitutional Court. He added that further evidence from other provinces will be released in stages.

The opposition began with Nakhon Phanom province, where it said investigators assembled five important categories of evidence. First, Mr Parit presented a video recorded during a traditional baisri sukhwan ceremony on August 17, 2024, celebrating the election of Senator Sithikorn Khongyos. In the recording, former Bhumjaithai MP Supachai Phosu referred to Mr Sithikorn and two other senators as members of the “blue faction”, a term widely associated with the Bhumjaithai Party.

Video of ‘blue-line senators’ forms first strand of wider evidence gathered by the People’s Party inquiry

Mr Supachai also described the three as “blue-line senators” and said there was no reason to conceal their affiliation. He praised Mr Sithikorn as a long-time political supporter. Although senators cannot belong to political parties, he said Mr Sithikorn still belonged to the “blue” camp. According to Mr Parit, the remarks demonstrated close political relationships and suggested organised political factions existed within the Senate.

The second category concerns an alleged meeting at a hotel in Ayutthaya on June 24 and June 25, 2024, immediately before the Senate vote. According to witness testimony, the meeting included Senate candidates, Mr Supachai, three eventual senators from Nakhon Phanom and an academic identified only as “Por Pla”. Witnesses claimed recommended voting lists were written on official Senate election documents for both voting sessions.

Notably, several candidates allegedly became dissatisfied after finding their numbers absent from the lists. One individual who later became a senator allegedly assured them that candidates from other provinces would vote for them.

Witnesses also claimed unsuccessful candidates were promised 300,000 baht if they failed to secure sufficient votes. Mr Parit further alleged that Mr Supachai privately offered Senate assistant positions on a rotating basis. According to witnesses, candidates were also instructed to sign undated resignation letters and reminded that CCTV footage of the meeting existed.

Witnesses describe a hotel meeting, cash promises and alleged plans before the national Senate election

As part of its inquiry, the People’s Party inspected the hotel. Mr Parit said the property contains numerous security cameras capable of identifying attendees. He also noted that the hotel owner belongs to the family of a local politician.

The third category concerns airline bookings. According to the opposition, one future senator from Nakhon Phanom purchased airline tickets for nine other individuals travelling to the Senate election. The party said it possesses booking records and ticket prices. Separately, the fourth allegation concerns a gathering at a concrete mill in Nakhon Phanom on June 20, 2024, roughly one week before the election.

The fifth category involves an audio recording that allegedly captures a senator discussing benefits with another local political figure. According to Mr Parit, the conversation refers to travel expenses, hotel costs and efforts to persuade successful Senate candidates to help “block” positions. It also allegedly discusses offering Senate assistant posts carrying salaries as rewards.

Audio recording and travel records add to claims of coordinated support across provinces before the poll

One voice allegedly says flights and accommodation had already been arranged for the Nakhon Phanom group. Another remark states: “If we don’t lock this down, we won’t be able to compete with them.” The speaker then adds: “I’ve seen people abandon their parents, but I’ve never seen anyone abandon money.” Mr Parit argued the recording reinforces witness testimony describing organised financial support before the election.

Taken together, he said, the five categories reveal systematic coordination involving travel, financial incentives and promises of future appointments. He urged investigators to assess the evidence collectively rather than in isolation. Furthermore, he argued that witness testimony should be verified through travel records, CCTV footage and other documentary evidence already available to investigators.

Mr Parit also noted that two years have passed since the Senate selection concluded. Therefore, he argued the Election Commission has had ample time to complete its investigation. Nevertheless, he maintained that both the Election Commission and the DSI already possess comprehensive evidence supporting legal proceedings against all 229 individuals.

On another front, pressure increased after former provincial election inspectors filed a police complaint against Election Commission Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee at Bang Phli Police Station in Samut Prakan. Among the complainants was former election inspector Pol Col Manas Nakornsri, who served during the national Senate election. This complaint was lodged on Friday, June 26.

Former election inspector files complaint against secretary-general over handling of Senate election

According to the complaint, Pol Col Manas received information early on election day from Samut Prakan Senate candidate Sawichaya Watapokkana. She reportedly warned that Senate candidates had formed organised voting groups and were carrying pre-written voting numbers into polling booths using official candidate documents. She proposed retaining those documents after the first voting round to reduce opportunities for organised voting.

Pol Col Manas said he immediately relayed that information to Mr Sawaeng, who was directing the national Senate election.

According to the complaint, Mr Sawaeng replied that nothing could be done because the process had already been planned in that manner. Later, Pol Col Manas alleged that Election Commission press releases issued in May 2025 and June 2026 falsely represented his earlier public statements.

In response, he insisted he merely passed on information received from a Senate candidate rather than reporting a completed criminal offence. He also said he never accused any Senate candidate of violating election laws.

Instead, he argues his complaint concerns alleged neglect of duty by the Election Commission Secretary-General. He further disputes official accounts describing where the conversation took place, saying it occurred in a hallway without CCTV coverage.

Complaint alleges false public statements and possible Computer Crime Act offences by the Election Commission

Finally, the complaint alleges the Election Commission entered false information into a computer system through its official public statements.

According to Pol Col Manas, those actions may constitute offences under Section 14(1) of the Computer Crime Act because they were capable of causing public damage. The complainants also insist the leaked investigation documents are genuine.

The Election Commission has not announced when it will make its final decision. However, that ruling will determine whether the cases against the 229 individuals proceed to the Constitutional Court.

Certainly, the outcome, expected either in September or beforehand, will be a political flashpoint. Undoubtedly, it is the most politically significant election investigation Thailand has seen in recent years. At the same time, the decision could have profound implications either way as pressure on the Election Commission builds.

Further reading:

Powerful video evidence raises the stakes for under fire Election Commission in Senate collusion call

Opposition and People’s Party leader attacks ‘blue regime’ on the 12th anniversary of the 2014 coup

Thammasat University legal scholar and 1992 protest leader warns another coup cannot be ruled out

Government in peril over the coming weeks with Constitutional Court petition over Senate collusion conspiracy

Justice Minister suspended from roles linked to the expanding Senate criminal investigation by the DSI

Shocking and real evidence of a massive Senate election collusion campaign. 1,200 people being probed by DSI

Senator calls on members to suspend duties. Fears tainted decisions. 146 Senators to be summoned later

Political crisis brewing. ‘Blue’ line senators called upon the acknowledge collusion charges in Bangkok

Controversy over special police investigators as the Senate Election case threatens explosive findings

Case against two Ministers accepted by Constitutional Court over Senate probe. Could see them removed