A video released by People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu has intensified Thailand’s Senate collusion case, showing Election Commission officials collecting candidate lists as the watchdog faces questions over evidence handling before seven commissioners decide the fate of 229 accused senators, MPs and top political figures.

A newly released video by People’s Party MP Parit Wacharasindhu has thrust Thailand’s already contentious Senate collusion investigation into further controversy, showing Election Commission officials collecting candidate voting lists during the 2024 Senate election. It raises urgent questions over what the election watchdog knew and how it handled key evidence. This comes before a momentous decision on whether its seven commissioners will send a case involving 229 accused figures, including more than 130 senators, MPs and cabinet members, to court. It comes amid mounting scrutiny of the commission’s independence and conduct in one of Thailand’s most significant political battles.

People’s Party list MP Parit Wacharasindhu has released a video clip he says provides important new evidence in the Senate election collusion investigation. The footage has intensified scrutiny over what Election Commission officials knew during the national Senate vote and how they handled information gathered during the election process.

On June 13, 2026, Mr Parit posted the recording on social media with a detailed explanation. He said the clip was supplied by complainants who had submitted a petition to parliament the previous week. His team increased the sound level to make key conversations clearer. The faces of individuals appearing in the footage were also blurred to protect their identities.

The incident shown in the video took place during the national-level Senate election on June 26, 2024. It occurred at around 7 pm during the cross-round voting stage.

Election officials are seen collecting candidate lists in video that raises questions over Senate vote

According to Mr Parit, the footage shows a female Election Commission official and a male individual. Preliminary checks suggest the man was one of the seven Election Commissioners responsible for supervising election matters.

The two officials are seen moving among Senate candidates while examining and collecting handwritten lists containing candidate numbers. These documents have become a central issue in the wider investigation. Notably, conversations captured in the recording appeared to show that officials were concerned about whether the election was proceeding in a fair and honest manner.

One remark in the footage has attracted particular attention. In particular, an official was heard saying: “Please, if you are going to become senators, please vote honestly.” Consequently, the statement became a major point in Mr Parit’s criticism of the Election Commission’s handling of the matter.

Mr Parit accepted that preparing notes about candidates before voting may not automatically violate election laws. However, he argued that the critical question concerns what officials observed on the lists that prompted such a warning. Furthermore, he questioned whether any additional behaviour among candidates contributed to concerns raised by the Election Commission members present.

More significantly, Mr Parit asked what action was taken immediately after the voting notes were collected. Subsequently, he questioned whether the Election Commissioners held a meeting that same day to consider the evidence before them. In particular, he asked whether the commission considered exercising powers under Section 59 of the Senate Election Act.

Section 59 powers could have allowed the Election Commission to halt or cancel the Senate poll

Under Section 59, the Election Commission has broad authority when there is reasonable suspicion that an election was not conducted honestly or fairly. It may suspend, halt, amend, alter or cancel the election process. It may also order a new election if circumstances require such action.

Furthermore, Mr Parit questioned the fate of the collected voting lists after the official Senate results were announced. He asked whether the documents were stored, examined and linked with other evidence connected to the Senate collusion investigation.

As part of this examination, he questioned whether investigators compared the lists with witness statements, evidence of meetings and records of financial transactions. These categories of evidence have been identified as important elements in the broader investigation into alleged organised coordination during the Senate election.

Another important question concerns Investigation Committee No. 26, the panel that completed a major inquiry into the Senate election controversy. Mr Parit asked whether the collected documents and any findings resulting from their examination were included in the committee’s official case file.

Election Commission’s previous ruling on voting notes also leaves wider questions unanswered

Previously, the Election Commission issued a clarification in 2025 regarding candidates carrying documents containing recorded numbers into polling locations. The commission stated that possession of such documents alone did not automatically constitute an offence under election law.

Nevertheless, Mr Parit said this earlier explanation failed to address the central concerns raised by the newly released footage. According to him, the issue is not simply whether candidates possessed written notes. Rather, the crucial issue is what Election Commission officials discovered and how they responded after collecting the material.

The Senate collusion case has since become one of the most sensitive investigations facing the Election Commission. The commission’s next decision will determine whether the allegations move into the judicial process or are halted within the administrative review stage.

Investigation Committee No. 26 previously found grounds to proceed against at least 229 individuals. The group includes more than 130 senators and more than 90 people linked to political parties. Those named include some members of parliament and cabinet ministers.

Seven Election Commissioners now hold the decision over the fate of 229 individuals in the case

Consequently, the responsibility now rests with the seven Election Commissioners. They must decide whether to approve the recommendation of Investigation Committee No. 26 and send the case to court. Alternatively, they may dismiss allegations involving all 229 individuals or remove some key figures from the case before any judicial hearing takes place.

In recent months, however, questions about the Election Commission’s independence have increased among various sectors of society. Specifically, concerns have centred on whether the commission can make an impartial decision in a case involving many members of the Senate.

According to Mr Parit, four of the seven current Election Commissioners were appointed through a Senate vote. Since many members of that Senate are among those facing accusations in the collusion investigation, therefore, concerns have been raised over possible conflicts of interest.

In response to these concerns, Mr Parit referred to public questions regarding whether any hidden conditions existed during the appointment of the commissioners. He said some members of the public questioned whether commissioners had obligations to assist particular individuals connected to the Senate.

New Election Commission panel faces criticism over recommendation to dismiss all complaints

Separately, Mr Parit criticised the Election Commission’s decision to establish the 36th Sub-Committee for Adjudication to examine the Senate collusion case. The commission already had 35 existing sub-committees. However, it chose to create a new panel specifically for this investigation.

According to Mr Parit, several members of the 36th Sub-Committee have faced allegations concerning corruption and political neutrality. He further notes that the panel recommended dismissing complaints against all 229 individuals in a 5-to-2 vote. This came despite the earlier conclusions reached by Investigation Committee No. 26. The latter had advised prosecutions in court against all concerned. The list includes members of the cabinet.

That recommendation represented a significant difference between the two investigative bodies. Meanwhile, critics questioned whether the creation of an additional sub-committee could affect public confidence in the investigation’s final outcome.

On another front, Mr Parit argued that the Election Commission must provide clear answers regarding the evidence shown in the newly released video. This is particularly relevant if any commissioners appearing in the footage are involved in making the final decision.

Election Commission faces a decisive moment as Senate collusion case moves towards a critical decision

Moreover, he questioned whether the commission had fulfilled its duty to investigate all evidence connected to the alleged Senate collusion. Specifically, the examination, he argued, should include all documents, witness information and financial evidence available to investigators.

Meanwhile, in the wider political context, the Election Commission now faces a decision with significant consequences. Consequently, it must determine whether the findings of Investigation Committee No. 26 should be tested before the courts or whether the allegations should end at the commission level.

Mr Parit said the commission has an opportunity to address doubts surrounding its role. Therefore, he urged the seven commissioners to approve the recommendation of Investigation Committee No. 26 and allow judges to decide whether the 229 individuals committed offences under the law.

The newly released footage has therefore added another layer to the already complex Senate collusion investigation. Furthermore, the video has focused attention on actions taken inside the voting venue, the treatment of evidence collected that night and the decisions made by Election Commission officials afterwards.

Ultimately, the next move belongs to the seven Election Commissioners. Consequently, their ruling will determine whether one of Thailand’s most politically significant election investigations proceeds to the Constitutional Court for a final judicial reckoning.

Further reading:

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Thammasat University legal scholar and 1992 protest leader warns another coup cannot be ruled out

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Justice Minister suspended from roles linked to the expanding Senate criminal investigation by the DSI

Shocking and real evidence of a massive Senate election collusion campaign. 1,200 people being probed by DSI

Senator calls on members to suspend duties. Fears tainted decisions. 146 Senators to be summoned later

Political crisis brewing. ‘Blue’ line senators called upon the acknowledge collusion charges in Bangkok

Controversy over special police investigators as the Senate Election case threatens explosive findings

Case against two Ministers accepted by Constitutional Court over Senate probe. Could see them removed

Senate allegations growing in strength as powerful investigation gets underway. 7,000 people tracked

Justice Minister confident there is a sound basis for the criminal probe into last year’s Senate election

DSI panel to decide on a criminal probe into the 2024 Senate election which could spark political crisis