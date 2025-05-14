Justice Minister suspended from roles linked to the expanding Senate criminal investigation by the DSI

Justice Minister Thawee suspended from DSI oversight as explosive Senate election probe uncovers vast cash-for-votes scheme. With 1,200 suspects, secret meetings and 146 potential summonses, the DSI and EC push forward amid rising political tension and legal fallout.

Just 24 hours after officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Election Commission unveiled damning evidence in investigations by both organisations into the 2024 Senate election, a stunning development occurred. On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court suspended Minister of Justice, Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong, from his role as head of the elite police agency and as Vice Chairman of a powerful committee that approved the DSI’s criminal probe into the 2024 Senate election. This move coincides with rapid progress made by the Election Commission on one hand, pursuing election law violations, and by the DSI, which is investigating money laundering and secret society networks. The evidence presented yesterday pointed to a vast and sophisticated conspiracy aimed at electing up to 170 senators. Moreover, there is reported to be damning evidence suggesting the scheme was successful.

On 14 May 2025, the Constitutional Court ruled that Justice Minister Police Colonel Thawee Sodsong must stop performing some of his duties. The decision applies only to his role supervising the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and his position as Vice Chairman of the Special Case Committee.

The suspension follows a petition submitted by the President of the Senate Mongkol Surasajja. It alleged that both Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Vejjayachai and Justice Minister Thawee overstepped legal boundaries. In particular, the Senate claimed they interfered with the Election Commission’s (EC) duties in the ongoing Senate selection investigation.

Court distinguishes between two ministers in ruling on interference in Senate election investigation

The petition argued that the DSI, under Thawee’s ministry, wrongfully classified the Senate-related cases as “special cases.” This move, it said, enabled pressure and intimidation against lawmakers.

The petition further claimed this violated the Constitution’s separation of powers and breached ethical standards under Sections 160 and 170.

However, the Constitutional Court on Wednesday made a clear distinction between the two accused ministers. The Court unanimously ruled that there was not sufficient cause to suspend Phumtham from his duties. In contrast, the Court said there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect improper conduct by Thawee in relation to the DSI’s activities.

As a result, it ordered Thawee to temporarily stop supervising the DSI and the Special Case Committee. This suspension takes effect immediately and will remain until the Court delivers its final judgment.

Significantly, the DSI’s investigation itself is continuing uninterrupted. The case at the centre of this political storm involves alleged collusion in the Senate selection process.

Investigators are probing whether certain candidates worked together unlawfully—an offence under the Senate Organic Election Act 2018.

Key witness appears as DSI investigation into collusion scheme enters more aggressive new phase

The strength of the evidence is reportedly growing with a key witness unveiled on Tuesday at the Election Commission headquarters.

Appearing with his lawyer, Lawyer Phatthapong Suphaksorn, the masked witness spoke of a large group of people each being paid ฿20,000 in cash envelopes. He spoke of hotel room meetings and an orchestrated plot.

He confirmed that among the people he met and who received money were three presently sitting senators. Furthermore, he revealed that almost all participants were promised a role whether as senators or as advisors when the process was complete. The goal was to elect between 130–170 senators.

According to official records, the DSI began investigating the case in September 2024. In February 2025, a high-level internal DSI panel reviewed the case. It approved its continuation as a money laundering case linked with a secret society offence.

Evidence was compiled and assessed to meet the criteria for a “special case” classification under the 2004 Special Investigation Act.

At the same time, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) sent evidence to the Election Commission to assist with its enquiries. Indeed, a special Election Commission committee number 26 was established with personnel from both agencies.

EC chairman backs joint task force as first summonses go out to senators named in DSI case

That committee was behind the summonses issued last week. Over the weekend, its activities were endorsed by Election Commission Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong. In particular, he said that it was based purely on evidence.

The EC and DSI are now working in parallel. This will first see cases reviewed by the Election Commission. Later it may decide to bring cases before the courts.

Last week, 53 court summonses were issued to senators believed to be involved. A further 93 summonses may follow, depending on ongoing review of evidence and procedural requirements.

In fact, on the same day the Constitutional Court issued its order, DSI officials revealed additional findings. According to the elite police agency, the case involves money laundering and ties to a secretive political network.

Investigators say the evidence gathered so far strongly supports the legitimacy of the probe. Indeed, up to 1,200 people are being presently investigated together with their financial trails.

Despite his suspension from some of his oversight duties, Thawee has repeatedly denied interfering with the DSI’s investigations. In a statement on Wednesday, he welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision.

He said the ruling would help demonstrate that he had not directed or influenced the DSI’s work, as required by law.

“Let the investigation run its course,” he told reporters. “I’ve followed legal procedures and have not interfered in any part of it.”

PM says a new minister will be appointed while the DSI probe continues without Thawee’s oversight

The Prime Minister, Paethongtarn Shinawatra, also addressed the situation at Government House on Wednesday afternoon. When asked who would now oversee the DSI, she replied.

“There will be a minister to take responsibility for this matter,” but she did not name a replacement.

Pressed on whether Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham would take over, she said only, “Let’s talk first.”

Significantly, she stressed that the Senate election case would continue. “It’s not in my hands,” she said. “The DSI has authority. We’ll wait to see what comes next.”

According to legal experts, the Court’s decision allows the investigation to proceed while addressing concerns raised by the Senate. Professor Kanchana Pinit, a constitutional law specialist, noted that the ruling doesn’t imply guilt but aims to prevent perceived conflicts of interest.

“It’s a procedural safeguard,” she explained. “The Court is being cautious, not punitive.”

Political tensions rise as investigation touches key factions in upper house with rival party links

Still, the ruling has added fuel to an already tense political climate. The investigation touches on one key faction in the Senate. Indeed the largest cohort of senators. Analysts believe some figures associated with the Blue Line are under scrutiny. Of course, this is code for the senators said to be aligned with the Bhumjaithai Party.

In addition, this is now seen as part of a broader struggle between Red and Blue political forces. The Red is the Pheu Thai Party closely identified with the Shinawatra family.

Even though Police Colonel Tawee is not a member of the Pheu Thai Party, he is seen as close to it. He is the leader of the Muslim Prachachat Party, seen as a key Pheu Thai ally.

The Blue Line has long been associated with the controversial election of between 140–170 senators to the upper house. Indeed, since the upper house subsequently met, this cohort has voted in unison. At the same time, it has acted in pursuit of a conservative agenda such as stalling, in effect, any constitutional reform efforts in this parliament.

This factional aspect has raised questions about whether the probe is politically motivated. However, DSI investigators insist they are following strict legal procedures, backed only by documentary and forensic evidence.

According to a DSI spokesperson, the department acted only after the EC formally requested support in September 2024. “Our role is to assist, not dominate,” the spokesperson said. “We have stayed within legal limits.”

Court orders more documents as observers predict far-reaching fallout from probe into Senate collusion

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court has instructed related agencies to submit further documents and opinions within 15 days. These materials will help the Court decide whether the ministerial status of either official should be fully terminated.

For now, Thawee retains his title as Justice Minister, but his influence over the DSI is suspended. In his absence, the Ministry of Justice is expected to appoint a new official to manage the department’s special case responsibilities.

Political observers are watching closely. With dozens of senators now facing summonses, the case is far from over. Indeed, more summonses are expected both from the police agency and the election body. If the DSI and EC confirm more violations, court proceedings could reshape the upper house of Parliament.

Certainly, the Court’s move has triggered both legal and political consequences. Yet it has also preserved the ongoing investigation—ensuring that the search for the truth continues. The question, of course, is whether the country’s political ecosystem can handle the truth.

Particularly if the suspicions of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) prove to be fully founded. That would be because the next question would be who orchestrated such an audacious scheme.

Further reading:

Shocking and real evidence of a massive Senate election collusion campaign. 1,200 people being probed by DSI

Senator calls on members to suspend duties. Fears tainted decisions. 146 Senators to be summoned later

Political crisis brewing. ‘Blue’ line senators called upon the acknowledge collusion charges in Bangkok

Controversy over special police investigators as the Senate Election case threatens explosive findings

Case against two Ministers accepted by Constitutional Court over Senate probe. Could see them removed

Senate allegations growing in strength as powerful investigation gets underway. 7,000 people tracked

Justice Minister confident there is a sound basis for the criminal probe into last year’s Senate election

DSI panel to decide on a criminal probe into the 2024 Senate election which could spark political crisis

Senators are up in arms about Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probe into the 2024 election

New Senate heads for parliament as Election result is confirmed by the country’s oversight agency

Huge ‘unofficial’ victory for Bhumjaithai in Senate election with new poll showing only 2.2% support