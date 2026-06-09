Election Commission to decide finally on 2024 Senate allegations after panel moved to clear all involved

Thailand’s disturbing Senate election scandal has reached a climax as the Election Commission weighs allegations against 229 people. Reserve senators accuse top officials of a two-year cover-up, ignoring evidence and collusion, while legal complaints and probes pile up.

Thailand’s Election Commission is poised to decide the future of the country’s most contentious election case in years, with a ruling expected on collusion allegations linked to the 2024 Senate election. The case involves 229 individuals, including senators and figures linked to the Bhumjaithai Party. It will determine whether the allegations proceed to court or end within the commission. A panel in March reversed course and recommended that all allegations be dropped. Meanwhile, reserve senators have accused senior Election Commission officials of delaying the investigation despite available evidence, while filing legal and ethics complaints against key figures overseeing the process. With the influential “blue faction” at the centre of the dispute and the DSI investigation stalled, the commission’s decision could prove pivotal for both the Senate election case and the standing of Thailand’s electoral watchdog, which in itself wields enormous power.

Thailand’s Election Commission is entering a critical week as pressure builds over the country’s controversial 2024 Senate election. The independent agency, which oversaw that vote and the February 8 general election, now faces growing scrutiny over its handling of collusion allegations that have lingered for nearly two years.

At the centre of the dispute is a pending decision involving 229 individuals. The group includes senators and figures linked to the Bhumjaithai Party. A ruling on whether legal proceedings should move forward is expected shortly. However, critics fear the matter may instead be closed.

The controversy stems from the Senate election completed in 2024.

Election Commission faces scrutiny as Senate collusion allegations return to centre stage again

That process produced more than 140 senators who became known as the “blue faction”. The group has since been widely viewed as sympathetic to the government and the Bhumjaithai Party.

Soon after the vote, allegations of organised collusion began to emerge. Critics questioned the integrity of a system built around a limited electorate and multiple voting rounds. As complaints mounted, attention focused on whether coordinated efforts had influenced the outcome.

In response, two separate investigations were launched. The Department of Special Investigation opened a probe into alleged money laundering and the operation of what investigators described as a closed network. Simultaneously, the Election Commission began its own inquiry under election law.

Yet progress has been uneven. The DSI investigation has reportedly stalled following concerns raised by prosecutors. Those concerns relate to evidence and procedural issues. Consequently, attention has shifted back to the Election Commission and its internal investigation.

That inquiry has now reached a decisive stage. In March, an Election Commission panel reportedly overturned an earlier recommendation supporting legal action. The panel then voted 5-2 to clear allegations against all 229 individuals.

Panel vote to clear 229 suspects leaves Senate election inquiry at a decisive crossroads point

Notably, the recommendation has not yet become final. It still requires approval from the full Election Commission board. If ratified, the matter would effectively end within the commission. Moreover, the allegations would not proceed to judicial review.

That prospect has triggered an angry response from reserve senators who have challenged the Senate election from the outset. They argue the case has been delayed repeatedly despite evidence being available. As a result, they now accuse senior Election Commission officials of helping to whitewash the affair.

The dispute escalated sharply on Monday, June 8. Reserve Senator Akkarawat Pongthanachalitkul and a group of other reserve senators held a press conference targeting Election Commissioner Thiticheth Nuchanat and Election Commission Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee.

The group alleged that both officials neglected their duties. They further argued that their actions may constitute conflicts of interest. In addition, they cited Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which concerns dereliction of duty by public officials.

Reserve senators escalate campaign and accuse Election Commission officials of neglecting their duties

A key allegation concerns events during the national Senate election at Impact Muang Thong Thani. This is an international convention centre on the outskirts of Bangkok. According to Mr Akkarawat, Mr Thiticheth seized voter registration lists during the election process carried out there. However, he claimed the material was never used in the subsequent investigation.

The reserve senator argued that the omission delayed the case by two years. He also noted that the Election Commission possessed extensive powers under Section 77 of the Act on the Acquisition of Senators. Those powers allow authorities to suspend proceedings, halt elections and pursue legal action when evidence emerges.

Against that backdrop, reserve senators question why stronger action was not taken. They argue that the available evidence should have triggered immediate intervention. Instead, the investigation continued without resolution.

According to Mr Akkarawat, the delay raises serious questions. He suggested that the handling of the evidence points beyond administrative failure. Furthermore, he argued that the circumstances indicate an effort to facilitate a manipulated Senate election.

Claims over unused evidence intensify pressure on the Election Commission leadership and inquiry

Separately, the reserve senators raised concerns regarding allegations involving Mr Thiticheth and the Office of the Auditor General. Mr Akkarawat said the commissioner faces accusations concerning the alleged bribery of officials. He argued that any proven misconduct would raise serious ethical concerns.

On that basis, he called on Mr Thiticheth to withdraw from all deliberations concerning the Senate collusion case. The demand comes as the Election Commission prepares to consider crucial recommendations in the investigation.

The criticism also extends to the position of Mr Sawaeng. The secretary-general recently received an excellent performance evaluation. However, that assessment has become a source of controversy.

Mr Akkarawat argued that public confidence in the Election Commission has suffered significantly. Therefore, he questioned how such a positive assessment could have been awarded. He further alleged that the process reflected favouritism and internal protection.

Performance review of the Secretary-General becomes another flashpoint in the widening dispute

The reserve senator went further. He argued that Mr Sawaeng should not have passed his 2025 evaluation. Instead, he said the secretary-general should face dismissal because of failures linked to election administration.

On another front, reserve senators presented allegations concerning events before polling day. According to information cited during the press conference, an Election Commission official warned that pre-arranged ballot papers would be brought into the voting process.

The warning allegedly reached senior officials before the election. However, Mr Akkarawat claimed no action followed. He further alleged that Mr Sawaeng responded by saying, “Let them bring them in.”

That allegation has become one of the most serious claims surrounding the election. If substantiated, reserve senators argue it would indicate deliberate neglect of duty. They also contend it would severely damage confidence in the commission.

As part of this campaign, legal proceedings have already begun. Mr Akkarawat confirmed that lawsuits have been filed against both officials. The cases were submitted to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct under Section 157.

Court complaints and ethics probes deepen pressure on officials in the Senate election row

In parallel, complaints have been lodged with the National Anti-Corruption Commission. Those complaints allege serious ethical violations. According to Mr Akkarawat, adverse findings could lead to removal from office and political disqualification.

The reserve senators are also seeking to accelerate the investigation itself. A formal request has been submitted to the Election Commission’s 26th Investigation and Inquiry Committee. The group wants the inquiry completed and referred to the Supreme Court without delay.

At the same time, Mr Akkarawat warned against outside interference. Referring to widespread rumours, he alleged that an outsider had been influencing decisions and issuing instructions. Although no evidence was publicly presented, the claim added another layer of controversy.

Questions have also been raised about Mr Thiticheth’s continued role within the commission. According to Mr Akkarawat, the commissioner’s term has expired. Nevertheless, he continues serving because a replacement has not yet received Senate approval.

For that reason, reserve senators argue he should not participate in decisions involving the collusion case. They contend that public confidence requires his withdrawal from related deliberations.

Parliament is drawn into dispute as reserve senators prepare fresh evidence submissions

The campaign is now moving into Parliament. Mr Akkarawat said reserve senators would submit evidence to the committee overseeing independent organisations on June 9. According to him, the material includes new evidence concerning election collusion.

He also claimed some of the evidence relates to House of Representatives elections. If so, the controversy could extend beyond the Senate investigation alone.

While criticism intensified, Mr Sawaeng declined to engage directly with most allegations. Speaking at the Third Media Relations Event at the Centara Life Government Complex and Convention Centre on Chaeng Wattana Road, he avoided discussing reports concerning his future.

Reporters questioned him about claims that his performance evaluation score had fallen below 60 per cent. Such an outcome could threaten his position as secretary-general. However, Mr Sawaeng refused to comment.

Instead, he emphasised that he was the individual being evaluated. Therefore, he said the matter belonged to the Election Commission as the contracting party. He added that the commission would soon celebrate its 28th anniversary and suggested further questions could be addressed then.

Sawaeng declines to comment on evaluation rumours as questions mount over his future role

Reporters also asked about rumours of a 4-3 vote against his evaluation. Once again, Mr Sawaeng declined to discuss the reports. He said any decision would be communicated through official channels.

Regarding his employment status, he noted that his term officially ended in September 2025. Nevertheless, he stressed that employment matters must proceed according to established procedures.

Reporters additionally asked whether the Council of State might be consulted. The issue concerns which Election Commission body should evaluate the secretary-general’s performance. Mr Sawaeng said details would be provided later.

“As the person being evaluated, I have no comment because this matter concerns the Election Commission, which is the contracting party,” he said.

“Regarding the news reports of a 4-3 vote failing the evaluation, I will be informed once an official decision is made. My duties were completed back in September.”

Election Commission begins review of Senate cases as political pressure reaches new heights

Attention then shifted to the Senate collusion cases themselves. Reporters asked whether the complaints would be examined individually or collectively. Mr Sawaeng replied that the matter rests with the seven Election Commissioners.

Accordingly, he said the commissioners would carefully review all available information. He declined to provide further details. Even so, he confirmed that consideration of the Senate cases begins this week.

That review is now attracting intense political attention. Reserve senators are demanding legal action. Election officials are defending established procedures. Meanwhile, a final decision on the 229 individuals is approaching.

The outcome could determine whether the allegations advance to court or end within the Election Commission. Either way, the ruling will shape the future of Thailand’s most disputed Senate election in recent memory. The decision may also influence the standing of senior officials already facing growing scrutiny.

However, overall, it appears that a major threat to the Bhumjaithai-led government and the Bhumjaithai Party itself has been choked off. Certainly, it is expected that the allegations of collusion in the 2024 Senate election may finally be put to bed.

Further reading:

Senate collusion raised by People’s Party MP who says he was intimidated as Commission probe progresses

2024 Senate election enquiries into collusion are a problem for new Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

Election Commission moves forward steadily with Election Collusion case linked to Bhumjaithai Party

Election Commission dismisses strong speculation of legal action over Senate election collusion claims

Danger for Bhumjaithai as the Election Commission moves to finalise the Senate election collusion probe

Bombshell news as Bhumjaithai Party leadership is summoned by Election Commission over Senate poll

Anutin laughs off Senate probe and effort to link Bhumjaithai to an alleged plot to rig the upper house

Government in peril over the coming weeks with Constitutional Court petition over Senate collusion conspiracy