Senator Nantana calls for summoned members to suspend duties amid fears their votes could be overturned by a court. 146 senators expected to face charges as Election Commission investigation into growing corruption intensifies, threatening democracy in Thailand’s troubled political landscape. Fears of a plutocracy.

On Saturday, the Chairman of the Election Commission confirmed that the summons issued to senators were in line with the evidence. He clarified that these summons were the result of a special committee within the Election Commission. Notably, he mentioned that 53 summons had already been issued, with an additional 93 in progress. Meanwhile, Senator Nantana Nantvaropam, a sitting senator outside the suspect Blue Line, urged her colleagues to withdraw from their duties. She warned that if fully charged and found guilty, any votes cast by those senators could be questioned and potentially overturned by the court. Additionally, respected academic Professor Kowit Puangngam raised concerns about the growing scale of corruption in Thai elections. He cautioned that the kingdom may be on the path to becoming a plutocracy, where power is determined by wealth rather than democratic principles.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that 53 summons were delivered to sitting senators by an Election Commission and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) committee of investigation. It followed dramatic scenes on Friday where police escorted DSI and Election Commission officials as they posted the notice on the front doors of six senators in Bangkok.

Certainly, by Saturday, some of these senators strongly argued that they had nothing to hide. They point-blank denied accusations of collusion in the elections of up to 150 senators in the 2024 upper house elections.

Election Commission chairman clarifies the summons process, reassures that it’s all legally sound

Later, the Chairman of the Election Commission, Mr. Ittiporn Boonprakong, explained what was going on. Specifically, Mr. Ittiporn had previously explained the process to be followed by the election integrity agency.

Indeed, earlier in the week, reports of senators being summoned was decried widely as fake news. Nonetheless, on Saturday, Mr. Ittiporn explained that the summonses being served are from the 26th Investigation Committee of the Election Commission.

He explained that officials on that committee, comprised of both the DSI and the Election Commission, had decided the evidence collected was sufficient to summon those involved to acknowledge charges.

Notably, on Saturday, Mr. Ittiporn suggested that a further 93 summons will be issued. All of these are issued via various means, including post, home delivery, and publication. In support of the investigation, Mr. Ittiporn Boonprakong, Chairman of the Election Commission, clarified that the summonses were in accordance with the law.

He reassured that, after senators were called to clarify their involvement, a careful review would follow. If evidence points to guilt, the cases would be forwarded to the Supreme Court.

Process explained: 90 days for case review, with extensions and checks in place for fairness

As for the process, after senators clarify their situation, the Election Commission will have 90 days to assess the case. This period may extend if it involves multiple individuals or requires further investigation.

Mr. Ittiporn also explained that there are checks in place to ensure fairness and accuracy during this process. The subcommittee will evaluate the evidence and opinions before submitting findings to the full Election Commission.

After the charges are acknowledged, the senators or defendants may make statements or lodge evidence to defend the charges. Following that, the Election Commission at a higher level will review each case.

In turn, a decision will be made to either close each case or forward them to the Supreme Court for Political Office Holders. After that, the matter will be adjudicated by the court. Certainly, Mr. Ittiporn said that if the Supreme Court takes up any case, then the Senator concerned will be asked to suspend their work.

Senator Nantana urges senators to suspend duties, warning of damage to the Senate’s public image

On Saturday, Senator Nantana Nantvaropam, a senator not in the ‘Blue Line’ faction, called for those summoned to suspend their duties. Senator Nantana warned the image of the Senate had already been severely tarnished.

She was particularly concerned that any Senate decision linked with these upper house members may later be revised by court orders. Her calls echoed many with the Pheu Thai and People’s Party on Saturday. Basically, they also called on the senators summoned to cooperate fully with the process.

Particularly given the senior stature of those involved, many of whom have a strong background in public administration and positions of responsibility. At the same time, Professor Dr. Kowit Puangngam, a leading academic, expressed serious concerns about the brewing scandal.

The professor linked the Election Commission charges with ongoing money-driven election activities across the country. Basically, he suggested that subtle and more effective forms of vote-buying and manipulation are at play. Most especially in elections where there are strong networks, such as provinces and municipalities where ‘Big House Politics’ rule.

Growing concerns over vote-buying, manipulation, and the rise of a potential plutocracy in Thailand

The academic warned that it was not limited to any one political party. Ultimately, he feared that the ability of capital or money to buy political power in Thailand was growing. Therefore, the kingdom is in danger of ending up as a ‘plutocracy’ and not a democracy.

Similarly, Senator Nantana, also on Saturday, pointed to the erosion of the Senate’s public image. She emphasised that it has fallen dramatically in the eyes of the public. This, in turn, damaged public confidence in the democratic process. She noted that people are now suspicious about the senators’ origins. The speculation of potential collusion dated back to the 2024 election.

It is expected that around 146 senators will face charges as investigations into the allegations have intensified, with some fearing that these senators could still have a major impact on future votes, particularly on key positions.

Despite legal norms, Ms Nantana recommended that these senators step down or at least refrain from voting on significant matters, like the selection of officials for independent organisations.

This call, according to her, was necessary to prevent undermining democratic processes.

Urgent calls for action to prevent corruption from undermining democracy and future Senate votes

If the senators refuse to comply, the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the DSI, and the Election Commission might have to accelerate their investigations. This would ensure that any unlawful Senate appointments are rectified before important votes can take place.

Ms. Nantana’s urgency is clear. Delays in this process could undermine democracy and cause irreversible harm. Especially if positions in crucial independent agencies or bodies like the Election Commission itself are filled by improperly elected senators.

Academically, Professor Kowit Puangngam expressed concern about the ongoing use of big money in elections. He highlighted how electoral fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with voters often bought through various means.

Growing risks of Thailand turning into a plutocracy if money continues to dominate politics and elections

This trend, he warned, risks turning Thailand into a ‘plutocracy’ where money or capital dictates political outcomes.

He stressed that this corruption is not confined to any one party. It reflects a broader shift in Thai politics, where power is concentrated in the hands of the wealthy. As a result, the integrity of the democratic process is at risk.

The professor suggested that more stringent oversight of election financing is essential to prevent further erosion of democracy. Otherwise, the political landscape will continue to be dominated by those with the financial resources to manipulate elections.

