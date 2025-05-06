Controversy over special police investigators as the Senate Election case threatens explosive findings

DSI probe into 2024 Senate election sparks firestorm as explosive claims, forced confessions and political fallout rock government. Ministers face a court challenge while investigators deny wrongdoing and insist the case is based on evidence, not politics.

With the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on the verge of announcing the outcome of its potentially explosive findings into collusion during the 2024 Senate election, a storm of controversy erupted on Tuesday when the Governor of Amnat Charoen wrote to the Ministry of the Interior after receiving complaints about the conduct of alleged DSI investigators in the northeastern province. Both Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul downplayed the issue, speaking after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting at Government House and insisting there was no cause for concern. Nevertheless, the stakes remain high, as Police Major General Yuthana Praedam revealed that many individuals interviewed have already confessed to a conspiracy to elect up to 140 senators to the upper house.

A controversy blew up on Tuesday linked with the deepening investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) into collusion in the 2024 Senate election. Tensions have risen as political implications deepen. The DSI insists it’s conducting a legitimate inquiry, not a political witch hunt.

Certainly on Tuesday, Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong refused to even suggest when the probe would be complete, much less what the outcome would be. The minister says it is a special investigation in pursuit of evidence. Nothing more or less.

DSI’s progress toward case conclusion faces claims of intimidation and denials from agency leadership

At this time, the elite police service is nevertheless thought to be in the process of finalising its case. Earlier, it was reported that a report would be presented sometime this week.

DSI insiders now estimate that around 70% of the required evidence has been gathered, including key money trail elements.

However, on Tuesday, the Governor of Amnat Charoen province was reported as having written a letter to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of the Interior. In it, he raised concerns about reports of alleged DSI investigators intimidating former Senate candidates.

In short, it was reported that some had confessed under duress to the collusion allegations being investigated. The letter claimed that officers entered homes without ID, disabled CCTV and pressured former candidates. DSI leadership denies all of this emphatically.

In particular, on Tuesday, Police Lieutenant Colonel Woranan Srilam, Director of the Consumer Protection Division and DSI spokesperson, briefed reporters. He said it was normal for DSI investigators to wear plain clothes on witness testimony missions. Indeed, they only wore uniforms during searches.

Spokesperson affirms standard conduct by plainclothes officers and insists all testimony was voluntary

In addition, he said the officers had obtained signed testimonies voluntarily and entirely according to normal procedure. Further inquiries were taking place on whether the DSI agents had produced identification when required.

The case has been under review by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) since September 2024.

Initial reports indicate that it was referred to them by Election Commission officials. Presently, the police special investigations are working with the Election Commission simultaneously on the probe.

This joint operation has seen some public ambiguity. The Election Commission for instance stresses that only it holds the mandate to investigate election fraud under Thai law. At the same time, the DSI says its case is about wrongdoing and money laundering. Activities which present a danger to the security of the state.

Certainly, this will be the nub of a forthcoming Constitutional Court case.

Case referred to court as power struggle emerges over which agency may probe Senate election wrongdoing

At length, a case has been taken by sitting senators calling for the removal of both Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong.

Both senior ministers sat on a special committee which approved the special investigation at the end of February. Some observers say the Senate pushback is political, targeting those who greenlit the DSI investigation.

On March 26th, significantly, the Constitutional Court took up the case and gave the named ministers 15 days to respond. The case alleges abuse of power by the ministers and the police agency to interfere in the political domain.

In short, the operations of the country’s upper house of legislature. The ministers are accused of exploiting state powers to sway Senate composition. Both deny wrongdoing.

That investigation is into alleged money laundering linked to the elections. However, DSI officials have noted it can be broadened if wrongdoing is found. In particular, it is understood that charges of operating a secret society for wrongful ends may be pursued if the evidence supports police action.

Police say probe already yielded confessions and is expanding to track money trail across provinces

DSI Director-General Police Major General Yutthana Praedam on Tuesday confirmed numerous confessions had already been obtained during lawful questioning.

Of course, senior police officers suggest that it is in essence the puruist of evidence based on complaints filed with it. Indeed, the records of over 7,000 bank accounts have been subpoenaed.

Meanwhile, Department of Special Investigation (DSI) teams are operating in all provinces, following up hundreds of witnesses from the thousands involved. Most transactions involved cash, but some money was traced electronically, according to DSI sources.

If criminal charges are brought, this could certainly be explosive. It could also mean that 138 senators and 2 watching list attendees could be removed. These senators are seen to be part of the ‘blue’ faction in the upper house.

This faction is thought to be linked to the Bhumjaithai Party. The faction’s alignment with Bhumjaithai has raised tensions within the ruling coalition.

Notably, on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the Minister of the Interior spoke at Government House. He denied that the Governor of Amnat Charoen’s letter to the Interior Minister would cause any friction in cabinet.

Nevertheless, Anutin is head of the Bhumjaithai Party, whose allies dominate the Senate. Some view his remarks as damage control.

Anutin says cabinet is united as Bhumjaithai-linked Senate faction draws scrutiny from investigation

Indeed, he insisted that the Interior Ministry would cooperate fully with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) investigation. He said that all cabinet ministers were united.

Meanwhile, Senator Chattawat Saengphet at the Senate decried the actions of DSI operatives in Amnat Charoen. The senator claimed DSI operations in the province lacked oversight and accountability.

He said that the investigation itself lacked transparency. Indeed, he accused the police agency of acting unlawfully. However, DSI officials later insisted they identified themselves and followed legal protocol during witness interviews.

Some reports suggest that one former Senate candidate had her CCTV unplugged and was shown a slide presentation by officers. After that, they invited her to admit her guilt in the conspiracy to collude in selecting the 2024 Senate.

The DSI certainly denied these claims. In addition, they insisted there was no presentation of any materials to extract confessions. At length, officers insisted no visuals were shown during questioning.

DSI denies use of coercion or visual materials in interviews despite new claims from Senate critics

Indeed, some reports suggested that this individual may have signed a confession or a statement to that effect. Yet the DSI later emphasised that no threats were made and no pressure tactics were used. They say testimonies were freely given.

According to the DSI spokesperson, there was likely a miscommunication. He stated the department would strengthen coordination going forward. He also clarified that plain clothes are standard in field interviews and that only formal searches involve uniforms.

The DSI says it acted within its jurisdiction, treating this as a financial crime rather than direct election fraud.

Further reading:

Controversy over special police investigators as the Senate Election case threatens explosive findings

Senate allegations growing in strength as powerful investigation gets underway. 7,000 people tracked

Justice Minister confident there is a sound basis for the criminal probe into last year’s Senate election

DSI panel to decide on a criminal probe into the 2024 Senate election which could spark political crisis

Senators are up in arms about Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probe into the 2024 election

New Senate heads for parliament as Election result is confirmed by the country’s oversight agency

Huge ‘unofficial’ victory for Bhumjaithai in Senate election with new poll showing only 2.2% support

Constitutional Court update: Senate race gets the all clear while PM and Move Forward must wait til July

Political maelstrom may be unleashed in June with potential crises brewing and coming to a climax

Wissanu is back in government service as the aura of political instability returned to Thailand this week

PM survives Constitutional Court’s call in a close run thing raising real questions over his future