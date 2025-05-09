Political crisis brewing. ‘Blue’ line senators called upon the acknowledge collusion charges in Bangkok

Political firestorm erupts as six Bangkok senators are summoned over alleged 2024 Senate election collusion. DSI and EC escalate probe amid denials, with links to the Bhumjaithai Party fuelling a crisis that could fracture the ruling coalition and shake the Thai state.

A major upheaval is brewing in Thai politics. This follows the delivery of summons by the Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on Friday, specifically regarding sitting senators in Bangkok. This action is separate from the broader criminal investigation being led by the DSI into money laundering and the existence of secret societies. Undoubtedly, if this matter escalates, it could place immense strain—if not irreparable damage—on the already fragile relationship between the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party. This is just one of many disputes, but it is a growing sign of unrest. Indeed, on Friday, former conservative senator Seri Suwanphanon warned that, if left unchecked, this crisis could bring down the Thai state.

A major political crisis is brewing in Thailand. It follows a move by a joint committee of the Election Commission and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which on Friday summoned up to 60 sitting senators. The letters, dated May 8, 2025, were signed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanin Noi Lek, the inquiry chair. Senators must appear by May 19 at 1:30 p.m., with no right to delay.

Certainly, this investigation is separate from the criminal probe by the DSI. It is being pursued by a joint committee under the Election Commission.

This is made up of Election Commission and Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officials.

Internal pressure builds as DSI and EC actions intensify despite earlier denials of Senate involvement

Notably, it comes just days after top Commission officials denied plans to summon any senators. In fact, they had branded reports of such actions as false or fake news.

Nevertheless, by Friday, the tone of this simmering crisis shifted. On one hand, DSI Chief Police Major General Yutthana Praedam wrote to the National Police Chief.

He asked for Royal Thai Police support in advancing the probe.

In late February, a criminal money laundering investigation had been approved by a special justice panel chaired by Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai. This panel also included Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong.

On the other hand, also on Friday, Interior Ministry officials sent letters to provincial authorities. This must be seen as a countervailing move against the activities of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). Indeed, the investigation has already been challenged in the Constitutional Court.

The Department of Provincial Administration urged local officials to safeguard suspects’ rights under the Criminal Procedure Code and other relevant laws.

Clearly, tensions are rising. Insiders say it may take only a small spark for this festering timebomb to either explode or be defused.

The gravity was underlined on Friday by ex-senator and conservative figure Seri Suwanphanon. On social media, he warned that if this alleged collusion involving 140–150 senators is ignored, it could collapse the state. He demanded a brave and vigorous investigation.

EC issues legal warning while probe moves quickly to prosecute 2024 Senate election collusion suspects

Those found guilty, he said, must be dismissed, repay funds, and face prison. Meanwhile, the Election Commission stated that failing to appear would result in the loss of legal defence rights.

The investigation committee was established by the Election Commission and DSI in March and April 2025. Now, the 26th Investigation and Evidence Committee is summoning senators to acknowledge charges. It is moving with speed and determination towards prosecuting sitting members.

This prosecution falls under Section 43 of the 2017 Organic Law of the Election Commission. Specifically, it concerns collusion and efforts to control the 2024 Senate election.

Moreover, this committee is working alongside the criminal DSI probe, which was formally launched in February 2025. However, DSI had begun investigating earlier, opening a file in September 2024. This followed public complaints and extensive evidence submissions.

Briefly, investigators believe a covert network—loosely tied or sympathetic to the Bhumjaithai Party—sought to engineer up to 140 Senate seats.

The DSI probe focuses on money laundering and the operations of a secret society. These would form the criminal charges. Still, evidence has been shared with the Election Commission.

Consequently, the commission’s committee launched this phase and began issuing notices citing violations under Sections 70 and 77(1) of the 2018 Senate law.

Shockwaves hit Bangkok after six senators summoned amid deepening evidence of systemic interference

Up until last week, senior Election Commission figures and senators dismissed these reports as fake. Therefore, Friday’s summonses came as a major shock.

DSI officials, with police help, delivered summons documents across Thailand. There was a strong focus on Bangkok.

For example, six senators in the capital received notices. They must report to the Election Commission office on Chaeng Watthana Road before May 19. Those named are Mr. Alongkot Worakit, Mr. Jirasak Chuakdee, Mr. Wuttichai Kalyanamitra, Mr. Chokchai Kittithanesuan, Mr. Pibul-at Harunprakarn, and Mr. Phisut Rattanawong.

Officials confirmed that all six notices were delivered. In some cases, they were taped to fences when residents were absent.

Previously, Deputy PM and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul firmly denied any Senate links. More recently, he pledged full cooperation with the collusion inquiries.

Yet reports suggest some senior government figures are involved. Furthermore, many suspect senators have indirect links to the Bhumjaithai Party. Alongkot Worakit, for instance, once posted a photo with Bhumjaithai MP Chada Thaiset. He called Chada a respected mentor.

Political tensions rise as fears grow over a deeper coalition rift between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai

Without a doubt, a crisis is unfolding. Moody’s recently changed Thailand’s credit outlook from stable to negative. Alongside economic worries, there’s a deeper political rift forming—between the ruling Pheu Thai Party and its coalition partner, Bhumjaithai.

Though top ministers from both sides deny any rupture, factional divides are growing. Conservative forces appear to be using Bhumjaithai to obstruct Pheu Thai, especially targeting ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra.

For various reasons, Thaksin continues to polarise Thai politics. That division, mixed with nationalist identity politics, may be fuelling this shadowy movement.

However, the full identity of those funding and directing the alleged Senate racket remains unclear. Pheu Thai heavyweight and PM advisor Nattawut Saikua refused this week to speculate. But he did say this political disaster traces back to the 2017 Constitution.

Indeed, the so-called “blue group” of about 140 senators has helped stall the government’s constitutional reform drive.

Special panel faces retaliation as DSI pushes forward with summonses and ministry guidance issued

On Friday, DSI Chief Yutthana again wrote to the National Police Commissioner. He asked for help pursuing sensitive investigations. This request had already been greenlit in February by a special committee chaired by Deputy PM Phumtham. Minister Thawee was also part of that panel.

Later, both ministers were brought before the Constitutional Court by sitting senators. The court accepted the case and gave them 15 days to respond. However, the court did not suspend their duties.

Meanwhile, the investigation has moved forward. Up to 60 senators must now appear and acknowledge charges by May 19. These summonses are final. If senators fail to show, they lose their right to mount a defence. Lawyers may attend, but no-shows forfeit all rights.

In another key development on Friday, the Ministry of the Interior issued new guidance. Provincial officers were told to follow the Criminal Procedure Code and anti-torture laws. This followed a recent complaint by the Amnat Charoen governor about DSI operations in the province.

DSI claims multiple confessions as Bangkok senators come under renewed scrutiny over blue links

Later, after that, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) defended its actions and its officers. It said agents followed legal procedures. Police Major General Yutthana also confirmed that many confessions had been secured. Sources claim these include statements made in Amnat Charoen. Some witnesses allegedly linked appointments to political deals.

Public focus on Friday turned to the six Bangkok individuals at the heart of the alleged Senate collusion. Those summoned include ex-officials, businessmen, and professionals from several fields. Investigators are probing their links to a possible co-ordinated conspiracy and whether these ties shaped the Senate election result.

These senators are understood to be just the start of the process.

Interior Minister Anutin continues to deny any interference or involvement. He has reiterated his willingness to cooperate fully. Even so, many summoned senators have known connections to Bhumjaithai leaders. In some cases, summons documents were taped to home gates when no one answered.

Each senator comes from a different profession, yet all have ties to senior figures in Bhumjaithai, also known as the “blue” faction in Thai politics.

Bangkok senator profiles reveal diverse backgrounds but shared links to Bhumjaithai leadership figures

Mr. Alongkot Worakit, former deputy governor of Uthai Thani, was summoned in Khlong San. He serves as a senator in Group 20, which covers other occupational categories. Alongkot’s connection to Mr. Chada Thaiset, an MP for Uthai Thani and deputy leader of Bhumjaithai, has raised eyebrows. In 2023, Alongkot posted a tribute calling Chada a respected elder and benefactor.

Mr. Chokchai Kittithanesuan, an amulet dealer, was summoned in Chom Thong. He serves as a senator in Group 19, which represents independent occupations. Chokchai is the son of Wutthichai Kittithanesuan, a former MP who served under several parties, including Bhumjaithai. His family background and political ties have sparked questions about his Senate political affiliation.

Mr. Jirasak Chukwamdee, former Inspector-General of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, was summoned in Lak Si. He is a senator in Group 8, covering environmental and infrastructure fields. Media reports often link Jirasak to the so-called Blue Line. Observers have noted his connections to the Deputy Minister of Commerce, a senior Bhumjaithai member.

Mr. Piboon-at Haruharnprakan, a sports trader and Muay Thai promoter with over 40 years of experience, was summoned in Prawet. He is part of Group 16, covering arts, culture, sports, and related sectors. Piboon-at served as an advisor to the Minister of Tourism and Sports from 2019 to 2023. His ties to Bhumjaithai’s Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn further point to the existence of the ‘Blue’ Senate group.

Final pair of Bangkok summonses also point to Senate’s indirect personal affiliations with Bhumjaithai

Mr. Wuttichai Kalyanamitra, former governor of the State Railway of Thailand and CEO of Transport Co. Ltd., was summoned in Chatuchak. He represents Group 11, which covers the tourism sector. Wuttichai has a close association with Newin Chidchob, a prominent Bhumjaithai figure. Wuttichai’s presence at Newin’s birthday celebrations has further fuelled perceptions of a personal link.

Mr. Pisut Rattanawong, a hotelier and tourist boat operator, was summoned in Taling Chan. He also belongs to Group 11. Pisut previously operated in Koh Chang, a region often highlighted for development when Bhumjaithai controlled the Tourism Ministry. His rise in the industry during this period has also marked him out.

The six summonses are part of a larger investigation involving up to 60 senators. The probe follows complaints and growing evidence of systematic interference in the Senate selection.

Authorities suspect a covert network with political connections aimed at securing Senate positions for favoured candidates. Investigators are now working to determine the extent of these influences.

Senate selection system under intense scrutiny as DSI and EC pledge full transparency and accountability

This probe has placed the Senate selection process under intense scrutiny. That process should be impartial and based on merit. But doubts about fairness and transparency are now front and centre.

As pressure mounts, the Election Commission may issue more summonses. Both the DSI and EC say their work continues. Officials insist the goal is to restore public confidence in the Senate system. They’ve called for full cooperation and complete disclosure.

Although no solid proof of collusion has been made public, the calibre of those summoned has raised alarm. The Bhumjaithai Party has not released a statement.

Its leaders, including Anutin, continue to deny involvement in any such scheme or wrongdoing. Certainly, we can also expect a vigorous denial and refutation of the charges from the high-profile figures summoned on Friday.

In the meantime, the senior ministers driving these investigations will also later face a Constitutional Court review.

